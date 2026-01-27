

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment improved after days of trade and geopolitical tensions, but caution prevails ahead of the slew of interest rate decisions by major central banks.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Federal Reserve on January 28 at 2.8 percent versus 4.4 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are directionless as markets worry about the Fed's forward guidance. Expectation of a dovish successor to the Federal Reserve Chair limited losses. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note amidst the recently finalized EU-India landmark trade agreement. Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.



The dollar index has slipped below the flatline. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors.



Crude oil prices rallied amidst a winter storm in the U.S. that disrupted production and refining. Gold prices are hovering near the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,312.90, down 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,969.50, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 24,914.63, down 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,208.65, up 0.59% France's CAC 40 at 8,140.85, up 0.12% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,970.56, up 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,294.00, up 0.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,941.60, up 0.92% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,139.90, up 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,126.95, up 1.35%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1891, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3705, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 153.64, down 0.34% AUD/USD at 0.6930, up 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3707, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 96.91, down 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.2321%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.8829%, up 0.48% France at 3.441%, up 0.15% U.K. at 4.5090%, up 0.20% Japan at 2.287%, up 2.14%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $65.03, up 0.40%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $60.95, up 0.53%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,122.59, up 0.01%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $87,661.42, down 0.19% Ethereum at $2,900.73, up 0.22% BNB at $876.56, up 0.60% XRP at $1.88, down 0.15% Solana at $123.61, up 1.03%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News