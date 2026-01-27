Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) (formerly Predictmedix AI Inc.), a pioneering leader in artificial intelligence enabled health and safety technology, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of January 12, 2026, the Company has completed its name change to QScreen AI Inc. (the "Name Change").

As a result of the Name Change the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are expected to start trading under at the opening of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or about January 27, 2026. The Company's new trading symbol will be (CSE: QAI).

The articles of the Company provide the directors with the authority to change the name of the Company by way of directors' resolutions without consent of the shareholders. As a result of the Name Change, there has been no change to the Company's share capital, business operations, management, and strategic direction. The new CUSIP is 746960103 and the new ISIN number is CA7469601032.

No action will be required by existing shareholders as a result of the Name Change and share certificates currently representing common shares of the Company will not be affected or require exchange.

Evolution to QScreen AI Inc.

The move to QScreen AI Inc. reflects how the Company has evolved: both technologically and strategically. What began as an AI-driven health screening company has developed into a broader screening and decision-intelligence platform, built to operate in complex, real-world environments where speed, accuracy, and signal quality matter. Over time, the earlier name became increasingly narrow relative to what the Company now delivers.

As part of this evolution, the Company has been advancing beyond traditional AI architectures. Its platform incorporates quantum-inspired and advanced computational techniques alongside classical machine learning to improve how large, high-dimensional data sets are processed, analyzed, and translated into actionable insights.

These approaches are designed to enhance:

detection of weak or non-linear signals

performance in data-dense, time-sensitive environments

scalability across enterprise and government deployments

The QScreen AI name better reflects this reality, a company focused on screening, inference, and decision support, rather than a single application or vertical.

The Company continues to advance its technology roadmap with a clear focus on commercializing advanced, quantum-enhanced AI capabilities into practical, deployable systems. Management believes this transition is well-timed, delivering stronger alignment between the Company's technology, its market positioning, and its growing recognition among partners and investors. With this transition, QScreen AI Inc. enters its next phase of growth, focused on scaling and commercializing advanced AI screening technologies, including those leveraging quantum-inspired computation across healthcare, safety, and other high-value adjacent markets. To support this evolution, the Company is onboarding key strategic individuals with deep industry expertise to drive global commercialization and accelerate market penetration of its quantum-AI technologies.

About QScreenAI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. QScreen AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281692

Source: QScreen AI Inc.