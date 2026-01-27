

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased slightly as expected in December to the highest level in nearly four years, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.7 percent in December, up from 5.6 percent in November. Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since March 2022, when it was 5.8 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 887,900 in December from 873,600 in November.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 decreased to 121,300 in December from 122,200 in the previous month.



