Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, graduating from OTCID Basic Market.

Galleon Gold begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GGOXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

David Russell, President and CEO of Galleon Gold commented, "We are pleased to transition from the OTCID Basic Market to the OTCQX Market, a move that will increase the Company's visibility, improve trading liquidity, and expand our shareholder base."

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation for its public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. The OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. This innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an advanced exploration and development company focused on the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Discovery Silver's Hollinger Mine. The Company is advancing the Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding the use of the proceeds of from the Facility, the sufficiency of funds to complete and the completion of the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Galleon Gold Corp.