

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated further in December to the lowest level in seven months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in November. Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since May, when sales rose only 2.3 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 7.2 percent from 8.2 percent, while that of food products accelerated somewhat to 1.9 percent from 1.5 percent. Data showed that sales of automotive fuel logged a growth of 4.9 percent.



Mail-order or online sales surged 21.0 percent yearly in December.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased by a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent.



Separate official data showed that industrial production rose 0.2 percent in December from a year ago, while it fell 0.3 percent compared to November. The manufacturing sector expanded 1.4 percent from last year, and mining and quarrying output advanced by 1.0 percent.



