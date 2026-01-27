

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.848 billion, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $1.762 billion, or $2.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.700 billion or $2.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $6.085 billion from $6.121 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.848 Bln. vs. $1.762 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $2.91 last year. -Revenue: $6.085 Bln vs. $6.121 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News