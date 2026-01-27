Worksport Ltd.: Worksport Subsidiary Terravis Energy Selects Major Asian Manufacturing Partner for Breakthrough Zerofrost Heat Pump; Announces Path to Commercialization Within 2026

Strategic Partnership Secures 2026 Production Scale; Breakthrough Heat-Pump Technology Eliminates Backup Heat While Maintaining High Efficiency in All Climates

WEST SENECA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based technology and manufacturing company focused on clean energy solutions and automotive accessories for consumer and reseller channels, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Terravis Energy has selected a major Asian manufacturing partner to mass-produce the Aetherlux Pro Zerofrost Heat Pump. This strategic milestone secures the supply chain capacity necessary to meet multi-billion-dollar global demand and solidifies the path to certification and initial commercial delivery by the end of 2026.

From R&D to Global Mass Production This partnership marks Worksport's transition from development to execution in the $160 billion global HVAC market. By selecting a manufacturer with existing infrastructure to produce high volumes of advanced thermal systems, Worksport has effectively de-risked the commercialization phase of its subsidiary, Terravis Energy. The agreement allows for immediate scaling without the massive capital expenditure (CapEx) typically associated with building new factories, preserving cash while accelerating time-to-revenue.

"We have crossed the bridge from concept to commerce," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "After extensive vetting, we have selected a partner that not only meets our rigorous quality standards but has the sheer industrial power to scale with us. This is no longer just a project; it is a product line with an established path to market, and serious on-going discussions with large entities. We are now entering the certification phase with a supply chain capable of delivering on the multi-billion-dollar potential we see in the residential and commercial heating sectors."

Key Investor Highlights:

Asset-Light Model: The partnership eliminates the need for heavy upfront manufacturing investments, improving return on invested capital (ROIC).

2026 Revenue Path: Production of certification units begins immediately, with commercial sales targeted for 2026, aligning with the Company's record growth forecasts.

B2B Licensing Opportunities: The secured manufacturing capacity strengthens Worksport's position in ongoing discussions with billion-dollar companies regarding potential licensing and private-label distribution of the Zerofrost technology.

Validating the Tech: NREL Award This commercial progress follows the recent selection of Terravis Energy for a competitive award from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The NREL award provides third-party scientific validation of the Aetherlux system, a critical component in building trust with institutional investors and major B2B partners. Terravis Energy will continue getting increased third-party validation, ahead of full certification planed for 2026. More information to follow.

Interested dealers and distributors can contact info@terravisenergy.com to reserve territory and learn more about the 2026 certification and launch pathway. You may also use: Aetherlux Contact Us.

To learn more about the revolutionary Zerofrost technology and its strong relevance during the current 2026 polar vortex, investors are encouraged to read the simultaneous product announcement from our subsidiary, Terravis Energy.

For all future updates, join Worksport's Newsletter.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

