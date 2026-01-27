Cummins Inc: Driven by Curiosity, Powered by Purpose: Derrick O.'s Journey at Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Cummins

For nearly two decades, Derrick O. has been at the heart of the engines and power systems that keep industries moving and communities thriving. As an In-Shop Power Generation Technician, Derrick exemplifies what it means to tackle complex challenges, deliver exceptional quality and support customers who rely on Cummins every single day.

But Derrick's story didn't begin with a clear career path. It started with curiosity-and a willingness to roll up his sleeves.

While working at a Cummins dealer, Derrick got his first opportunity to work on a Cummins engine. Those initial small jobs sparked a passion that would define his future. "I started doing small jobs on Cummins engines," he recalls. "I really enjoyed it and wanted to learn more. That made me want to work at the main company." Taking that leap changed everything.

From day one, Derrick committed himself to learning. Cummins provided the training and support to make that possible. "Cummins has given me tons of training over the years. I've learned everything-from generators and midrange engines to high horsepower. They've always supported me in getting better at what I do."

Every certification brought new responsibility. Every tough repair built confidence. With each challenge, Derrick discovered how far his skills could take him.

His career journey has spanned field service, mining, in-shop work and power generation. Each role revealed something new-about the company and about himself. "Working in different tech roles helped me see just how much Cummins engines are used everywhere and how many paths you can take in this company," he says. Derrick has seen Cummins power hospitals, construction sites, emergency response teams, data centers and communities that would go dark without the engines he helps maintain.

That's a powerful purpose to be part of.

Today, Derrick thrives on variety and impact. "I get to work on everything-from small engines to the big ones plus power gen stuff. It keeps things interesting and lets me keep learning." For him, this isn't just a job, it's an opportunity to grow and solve problems that truly matter.

He's proud of the doors Cummins has opened for him-personally and professionally. "Working at Cummins has opened doors for me all over. I've met so many good people, made friends across the U.S. and the pay, benefits and flexibility here are hard to beat." The work is demanding but the rewards are real: strong careers, thriving communities and lifelong friendships built in shops like his.

Derrick credits his success to a simple mindset: Show up ready to help. Be someone others can count on. Do the right thing-even when no one's watching. "Those things have kept me grounded here," he says. And they've made him a leader even without a formal title. "Younger guys, older guys-they come to me for advice. If you want to move up, you can. You just need to gain the knowledge and be genuine."

For technicians just starting out, Derrick's advice is clear: Stay curious. Ask questions. Try everything. Don't be afraid to make mistakes-as long as you learn from them. Mistakes don't end your career; they shape it. Every great technician knows growth happens one challenge at a time.

Derrick has powered mining machines, remote communities, critical infrastructure and countless customers who depend on Cummins to keep their businesses alive. He's earned respect not by saying he's experienced-but by proving it through his work every single day.

To Derrick, Cummins is more than a company. It's a place where technicians can build meaningful careers, where hands-on talent is valued, where training is accessible and where good work can take you anywhere.

Derrick proves that when you take pride in your craft, stay curious and help those around you, you can build a future you never imagined.

He did-and he's just getting started.

