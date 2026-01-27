Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Selected to Present LSAD in Accelerator Alley at SOF Week 2026

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that it has been selected to participate in Accelerator Alley at the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026.

Set to take place in Tampa, Florida, in mid-May, SOF Week is an annual international conference and exhibition that brings together senior leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), government agencies, and industry partners to discuss emerging operational requirements, mission challenges, and advanced technologies. Accelerator Alley is a key feature of the event: a dedicated innovation showcase designed to connect early-stage and non-traditional defense companies with SOF operators, program offices, and investors, providing a forum to demonstrate capabilities aligned with current and future special operations needs.

Laser Photonics and its defense affiliate, Fonon Technologies, were selected to exhibit their Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) system in development at Accelerator Alley. The selection reflects interest from the special operations community in evaluating emerging directed-energy technologies and provides an opportunity for government and defense stakeholders to engage directly with the companies on LSAD's potential applications in support of mission requirements.

"We're very excited about this opportunity to engage with the nation's key defense decision-makers at SOF Week," commented Matthew Kime, Vice President of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies. "It's a great environment for meaningful discussions around potential use cases and operational considerations for LSAD."

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com .

