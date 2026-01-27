Anzeige
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
HNO International, Inc: HNO International Secures Hydrogen Fueling MOU with US Based Drone Manufacturer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / HNO International, Inc. (OTCQB:HNOI), a leader in decentralized hydrogen energy solutions, today announced the signing of an MOU pilot program for hydrogen tank delivery and return system with US based drone manufacturer Cellen, Inc.

HNO International's hydrogen production facilities enable a streamlined production and delivery of hydrogen filled tanks, to 350 bar, providing for a direct delivery and replacement of Cellen's hydrogen-powered drone fuel, circumventing a long and multi-faceted source and delivery system that Cellen is currently using.

Some of the key points of the MOU:

  • Hydrogen produced at HNO International Partner facility in Katy, TX location

  • Delivery to main Cellen's Colorado facility along with Texas facility as warranted

  • Closed-loop reuse model

  • Pilot program to serve as a foundation for scaling the system to support higher volumes and broader geographic distribution

Cellen is a US-based manufacturer of long-endurance hydrogen-powered drones for use across a multitude of industries, including energy, oil & gas, telecom, mapping & surveying and more. Using hydrogen as the fuel source provides for up to 150 mins flight times and a 10 lb payload capability for the very best data collection systems. The use of hydrogen provides for zero emissions, easily swapable hydrogen cylinders for rapid refueling and continuous operations, minimizing operational efficiency losses compared to traditional drone systems.

Website: www.cellenh2.com
LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cellen/

"Demand for hydrogen fuel is growing rapidly, our MOU with Cellen is indicative of the exploding demand for longer drone flights. Our team is excited to work with Cellen on this pilot program, providing for a new, consistent, sales pipeline for our hydrogen," stated Don Owens, CEO of HNO International, Inc.

About HNO International
HNO International (OTC:HNOI) is an advanced hydrogen technology company developing intelligent, modular energy systems that deliver clean power anywhere in the world. With more than 15 years of R&D in the hydrogen electrolyzer space, HNOI's suite of innovations - including the HyGrid Intelligent Hydrogen Microgrid, SHEP Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform, and CHRS Compact Hydrogen Refueling System - is powering the transition to decentralized, zero-emission energy infrastructure.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

HNO International, Inc.
press@hnointl.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: HNO International, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/hno-international-secures-hydrogen-fueling-mou-with-us-based-drone-manufacturer-1130532

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
