HNO International, Inc: HNO International Secures Hydrogen Fueling MOU with US Based Drone Manufacturer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / HNO International, Inc. (OTCQB:HNOI), a leader in decentralized hydrogen energy solutions, today announced the signing of an MOU pilot program for hydrogen tank delivery and return system with US based drone manufacturer Cellen, Inc.

HNO International's hydrogen production facilities enable a streamlined production and delivery of hydrogen filled tanks, to 350 bar, providing for a direct delivery and replacement of Cellen's hydrogen-powered drone fuel, circumventing a long and multi-faceted source and delivery system that Cellen is currently using.

Some of the key points of the MOU:

Hydrogen produced at HNO International Partner facility in Katy, TX location

Delivery to main Cellen's Colorado facility along with Texas facility as warranted

Closed-loop reuse model

Pilot program to serve as a foundation for scaling the system to support higher volumes and broader geographic distribution

Cellen is a US-based manufacturer of long-endurance hydrogen-powered drones for use across a multitude of industries, including energy, oil & gas, telecom, mapping & surveying and more. Using hydrogen as the fuel source provides for up to 150 mins flight times and a 10 lb payload capability for the very best data collection systems. The use of hydrogen provides for zero emissions, easily swapable hydrogen cylinders for rapid refueling and continuous operations, minimizing operational efficiency losses compared to traditional drone systems.

Website: www.cellenh2.com

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cellen/

"Demand for hydrogen fuel is growing rapidly, our MOU with Cellen is indicative of the exploding demand for longer drone flights. Our team is excited to work with Cellen on this pilot program, providing for a new, consistent, sales pipeline for our hydrogen," stated Don Owens, CEO of HNO International, Inc.

About HNO International

HNO International (OTC:HNOI) is an advanced hydrogen technology company developing intelligent, modular energy systems that deliver clean power anywhere in the world. With more than 15 years of R&D in the hydrogen electrolyzer space, HNOI's suite of innovations - including the HyGrid Intelligent Hydrogen Microgrid, SHEP Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform, and CHRS Compact Hydrogen Refueling System - is powering the transition to decentralized, zero-emission energy infrastructure.

