HNO International, Inc: HNO International Advances Mid-Range Bitcoin Mining and Data Centers with Ultra-Low-Cost Power and Rapid Deployment

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / HNO International, Inc. (OTC:HNOI), a leader in decentralized hydrogen energy solutions, changes the energy landscape for Mid-Range Bitcoin mining and datacenter needs with 1/5 the cost per kilowatt energy via a rapid deployment turnkey setup.

The bitcoin and data center industry broadly falls into three categories of operations, each with distinct challenges and economics. While many operators pursue massive, centralized builds, HNO International, Inc. (OTC:HNOI) is deliberately targeting a more agile, scalable approach.

Three Types of Bitcoin Mining and Data Center Operations:

Massive: 100 MW+ facilities

Mid-Range: 5-15 MW facilities

Micro: 500 kW to 2 MW facilities

Mid-range operations strike a balance between scale, speed and capital efficiency, the perfect scenario for HNO International, Inc.'s (OTC:HNOI) rapidly deployable energy generation systems.

Using a combination of Hydrogen, renewable and wasted energy, HNO International, Inc. (OTC:HNOI) brings energy costs way below currently available sources. Wasted energy, via natural gas flaring, is estimated to surpass 140 billion cubic meters annually. This is enough energy to supply sub-Saharan Africa or substantial parts of Europe.

HNOI's Mid-Range Strategy:

Multiple 5-15 MW sites instead of single 50-100 MW mega-facilities

Rapidly deployable locations with readily identifiable power availability

On-site generation using renewable energy or wasted energy sources, including curtailed renewable power and unused or flared natural gas

Cloud-connected architecture, allowing multiple sites to operate as a unified network

This distributed model avoids the long timelines and heavy upfront costs associated with massive facilities, while enabling faster scaling and geographic diversification.

Don Owens, CEO of HNO International, Inc., commented "Tightening the energy cycle just a little bit can completely change the way we use energy, saving billions annually, as well as reducing the environmental impact, while satisfying increasing energy demands."

HNO International (OTC:HNOI) is an advanced hydrogen technology company developing intelligent, modular energy systems that deliver clean power anywhere in the world. With more than 15 years of R&D in the hydrogen electrolyzer space, HNOI's suite of innovations - including the HyGrid Intelligent Hydrogen Microgrid, SHEP Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform, and CHRS Compact Hydrogen Refueling System - is powering the transition to decentralized, zero-emission energy infrastructure.

