

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford have announced their plan to implement a long overdue overhaul of the FAA's organizational structure.



The comprehensive re-organization - the largest in the agency's history - includes the creation of a new safety oversight office. This office, which was supported by Congress in the 2024 FAA Reauthorization, will implement a single safety management system and risk management strategy for the entire FAA.



Now, instead of different safety metrics siloed in individual offices, the agency will be able to share safety data more freely. Other key changes include:



Other key changes include creating a new Advanced Aviation Technologies office to oversee the integration of drones, eVTOLs, and other advanced air mobility vehicles into the airspace'; Launching an Airspace Modernization office to ensure the installation of a brand-new air traffic control system moves at Trump Speed; Shifting more key leadership posts to permanent positions; and Consolidating the management of finance, IT, and human resource divisions under the administrator.



The Department of Transportation said the restructuring will not result in reductions in force.



'Thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress, we received an unprecedented $12.5 billion down payment to modernize our skies,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'But funding is only one piece of the puzzle. With these critical organizational changes, the FAA can streamline the bureaucracy, encourage innovation, and deliver a new air traffic control system at the speed of Trump - all while enhancing safety.'



