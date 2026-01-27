Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Sales Team Raises More Than $870,000 for Children and Families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Every January, hundreds of Aflac sales leaders gather together to lay the foundation for what's ahead for the year. It's an event full of exciting energy and unforgettable moments. The most notable: a charitable auction that raised more than $870,000 for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, breaking the previous record of $770,000.

The items donated and auctioned during a festive "auction for a cause" event included tickets to the Aflac Kickoff Game in September 2026, tickets to the World Cup in Atlanta, Atlanta Braves tickets and more. All proceeds will be used to support treatments and research for kids with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

Aflac's partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta began in 1995 with an initial company donation of $3 million. Now, thanks to the generosity and compassion of Aflac's leaders and sales team, more than 25 percent of that amount was raised in a single night, helping turn that initial contribution of $3 million to nearly $200 million given to support pediatric cancer and blood disorder research, treatment and family support services.

The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center has grown into one of the largest pediatric hematology and oncology programs in the southeast - a place where more than 500 children with cancer and over 2,100 children with sickle cell disease begin their care each year. Backed by more than 200 active clinical trials and a deeply committed team of physicians, nurses and researchers, the center has become a hub of innovation, continually redefining what's possible in pediatric medicine.

For 30 years, that same spirit of compassion and innovation has guided Aflac's support. And for Aflac's employees and independent agents, success isn't measured in numbers or milestones, but in the lived moments: a child's smile breaking through a difficult day, a parent's sigh of relief, and the steady progress made toward better outcomes for kids facing cancer and blood disorders. From fueling groundbreaking research to helping families with everyday needs like transportation, lodging and emotional care, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center embraces a holistic model that supports every dimension of a family's journey.

To learn more about the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and make your own contribution, click here.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2600062
EXP 1/27

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aflac-sales-team-raises-more-than-870-000-for-children-and-families-1130928

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
