Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that it intends to file a Change of Business application with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The proposed change reflects the Corporation's strategic transition from oil and gas exploration and production to waste tire recycling.

Nexera intends to reposition itself as an industrial manufacturing company focused on the recycling of end-of-life tires using advanced pyrolysis technology. Pyrolysis is a proven thermal process that converts scrap tires into their component materials, providing a high-value and environmentally responsible solution for tire recycling.

More than 400 million tires are disposed of annually in North America. The waste tire recycling market, currently estimated at approximately $4.9 billion per year, is projected to grow to more than $13 billion by 2033, driven by increasing regulatory requirements and demand for sustainable, eco-friendly waste management solutions.

The proposed Change of Business remains subject to Exchange approval and the satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements. Further details regarding the Corporation's new business direction will be provided in subsequent announcements.

ABOUT NEXERA ENERGY INC.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of oil-producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera owns and operates the Lavernia, Wooden Horse, and Stockdale Horizon Projects and is the 100% owner of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and estimates of management as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Nexera undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

