Waters Corporation: Waters Shareholders Approve Combination with BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business

MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) (the "Company" or "Waters") today announced that, at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, Waters shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the issuance of shares of Waters common stock to shareholders of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) ("BD") in connection with the proposed combination of BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters.

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we move closer to completing this transaction," said Udit Batra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation. "With this milestone complete, our focus is on closing the transaction and ushering in the next chapter of growth and innovation as a differentiated leader in life sciences and diagnostics. We look forward to creating meaningful value for patients, customers, employees, and shareholders alike."

BD has received a favorable Private Letter Ruling from the Internal Revenue Service regarding matters relating to the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the transaction. Waters and BD have also received all of the required regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close on February 9, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.

The preliminary results of Waters' Special Meeting indicate that approximately 99% of shares present in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting voted in favor of the issuance of shares of Waters common stock to BD shareholders in connection with the proposed combination of BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters. The final vote results, as certified by the inspectors of elections, will be reported in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Waters will now release its previously scheduled Q4 2025 financial results and hold its financial results conference call on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time in conjunction with the expected close of the transaction. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least March 9, 2026, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

