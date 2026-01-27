Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, together with its portfolio company CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"), operating as Hanf.com, one of Germany's leading CBD retailers, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of July 21, 2025, CWE has received the first commercial shipments of Ritual Herbs products. Hanf.com holds exclusive distribution rights for Ritual Herbs in Germany, and sales have now commenced across its channels.

The European nicotine-free herbal cigarettes market is expected to more than double between 2022 and 2030, reaching an estimated US$350 million[1], reflecting broader consumer shifts toward products with improved wellness profiles compared to incumbent tobacco-based offerings. At the same time, cannabis consumption in Germany continues to increase, with past-12-month cannabis use rising from 4.6% in 2012 to 8.8% in 2021, and further to 9.8% in 2024.[2].

Smoking remains the predominant form of cannabis consumption in Germany, accounting for approximately 88.6% of use. This dynamic positions Ritual Herbs' nicotine- and tobacco-free herbal blends as an accessible alternative base material for cannabis consumption, substituting tobacco where permitted under applicable laws. With an estimated addressable market exceeding 4.5 million consumers, a growing brick-and-mortar retail footprint (currently 19 locations), a well-established e-commerce platform, and an expanding wholesale business, Hanf.com is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and drive incremental revenue growth.

"Securing exclusive distribution rights in Germany for the Ritual Herbs product line represents another meaningful growth catalyst for Hanf.com," said Ronnie Jaegermann, CEO of CWE European Holdings Inc. "With our expanding retail footprint, strong online presence, and growing B2B wholesale channel, we believe Hanf.com is becoming an important infrastructure partner to the German legal CBD and cannabis market. A broad and differentiated product portfolio is a key driver of consumer traffic in Germany, and Ritual Herbs further strengthens our competitive positioning."

About Ritual Herbs

Ritual Herbs has developed a portfolio of handcrafted herbal smoking blends designed for consumers seeking plant-based alternatives to traditional tobacco products. The brand is positioned to address growing demand for additive-free, nicotine-free smoking options, particularly within wellness-oriented and cannabis-adjacent markets.

Ritual Herbs' products are the result of several years of internal research and development and incorporate proprietary processing techniques, including fermentation, heat treatment, rolling, and precision cutting. Each botanical ingredient is processed individually prior to blending, with certain formulations containing up to 27 distinct herbs and roots. This approach is intended to deliver a consistent smoking experience and differentiate the brand within the herbal smoking category.

The Company notes that Ritual Herbs' blends are intended as a tobacco alternative, including potential use as a base for cannabis consumption, where permitted by applicable laws and regulations.

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative drug development strategy involves the use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, with the objective of enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD and hemp retailer in Germany operating under the Hanf.com brand, pursuant to which Neural may acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is intended to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while preserving its core focus on drug discovery and mental health innovation.

On August 12, 2025, Neural and CWE completed the first stage of the transaction, pursuant to which Neural acquired a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE. Neural and CWE continue to work collaboratively toward subsequent stages of the transaction and will provides updates as material developments occur.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the commercial launch, distribution, and anticipated consumer acceptance of Ritual Herbs products in Germany; the growth and expansion of Hanf.com's retail, online, and wholesale operations; the size and growth of the European nicotine-free and tobacco-free herbal products market; expected benefits arising from Neural's strategic investment in CWE; and the Company's broader business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding consumer behavior, regulatory frameworks, market conditions, supply chains, and the continued development of the legal CBD and cannabis markets in Germany and Europe. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in applicable laws or regulations; shifts in consumer preferences; competitive pressures; operational and supply-chain risks; the ability of Hanf.com to execute its growth strategy; and risks associated with Neural's investment in CWE and its broader business activities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neural undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional risk factors are discussed in Neural's continuous disclosure filings available on www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities of Neural Therapeutics Inc. have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Neural in any jurisdiction.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

[1] https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/europe-nicotine-free-herbal-cigarettes-market-oofjf/

[2] https://di.aerzteblatt.de/int/archive/article/247217

