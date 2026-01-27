Anzeige
Columbus A/S: Preliminary unaudited financial results for 2025

Company announcement no. 5/2026

Announcement contains inside information regarding long-term financial ambitions

Columbus A/S announces preliminary unaudited financial results for 2025.

Preliminary unaudited results for 2025 are as follows:

DKK2025Guidance
Revenue1,576m~1,659m
EBITDA margin7.2 %7-9%

Revenue amounted to DKK 1,576m (2024: DKK 1,659m), corresponding to a decline of 5% compared to 2024. The development primarily reflected continued market caution, with customers maintaining a more conservative investment approach. Prolonged decision-making combined with hesitation with new IT projects affected activity levels.

In Q4 2025, Columbus secured new projects from both existing and new customers, and we observed early signs of improving customer activity. These positive signals, however, did not fully offset the postponement of expected projects during the quarter, and revenue for 2025 therefore ended in the lower end of our full-year guidance range.

EBITDA margin reached 7.2% in 2025, compared to 9.2% in 2024 (when adjusted for other operating income and expenses EBITDA margin was 7.4% in 2024).

Columbus' long-term financial ambitions of 10% revenue growth and EBITDA margin of 15% announced as part of our New Heights strategy remain unchanged. However, based on the preliminary unaudited results for 2025 and the current market conditions Columbus expects that it will not be possible to achieve the financial ambitions by end of 2026, which constitutes the end of the current strategy period, and the timing of the ambitions is being reviewed as part of the ongoing strategy process. However, Columbus expects to return to revenue growth and deliver an improved EBITDA margin in 2026.

Financial guidance for revenue and EBITDA margin for 2026 for the Group will be announced when the Annual Report is published on 12 March 2026.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel:+45 70 20 50 00

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
