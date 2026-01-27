Volvo Trucks North America: Upcoming Delivery of Volvo VNR Electric trucks to City Harvest marks major step in 'Bronx is Breathing' initiative

Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America announced that three zero-tailpipe-emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks will be delivered in 2026 to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization, as part of the Bronx is Breathing project. Supported by a $10 million award from the New York Clean Transportation Prizes program, the initiative is designed to reduce noise and emissions for South Bronx neighborhoods bordering one of the nation's busiest freight corridors.

"City Harvest rescues and delivers millions of pounds?of food to New Yorkers every year. We are proud that these new electric trucks will support that crucial mission with cleaner, quieter operations," said Keith Brandis, Head of Policy & Regulatory Affairs, North America, Volvo Group's Trucks Technology & Industrial Division. "The Bronx is Breathing initiative shows how targeted infrastructure investment and community partnerships can accelerate the adoption of electric trucks in dense urban freight environments."

Each Volvo VNR Electric truck will be equipped with battery-electric transport refrigeration units, enabling true zero-tailpipe emissions during food rescue and delivery operations across all five New York City boroughs. City Harvest will initially charge the vehicles at a new charging installation being deployed at the Fulton Fish Market Cooperative in the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx. In the coming years, charging operations will shift to a freight-focused public charging hub being developed by MN8 Energy in the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, which will feature 32 DC fast chargers, including stalls for heavy-duty Class 8 trucks plus 10 Level-2 chargers, when it becomes operational in 2029.

Why the Volvo VNR Electric is ideal for urban operations

The Volvo VNR Electric truck is purpose-built for urban routes where trucks operate near homes, schools, and businesses. With zero-tailpipe emissions, the VNR Electric helps improve local air quality in densely populated communities long impacted by transportation-related pollution. Its quieter operation also reduces noise during early-morning or late-night deliveries, creating a more comfortable environment for drivers and city residents.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Senior Vice President of Integrated Energy Solutions David Sandbank said, "NYSERDA's support of the Bronx is Breathing project will help City Harvest transition from diesel to zero-emission delivery trucks, reducing noise and improving air quality for South Bronx residents. These investments in electric trucks and charging infrastructure support cleaner freight operations in Hunts Point and strengthen the local economy."

Electric trucks driving cleaner air and real community benefits

Bronx is Breathing demonstrates scalable commercial-vehicle electrification strategies in the Hunts Point peninsula, which is home to the nation's largest wholesale food hub and more than 15,000 truck trips each workday. Together, the electric truck deployment and public heavy-duty charging hub will reduce diesel emissions in South Bronx neighborhoods with some of the nation's highest asthma hospitalization rates and demonstrate a model that can be replicated in other underserved freight corridors.

City Harvest's trucks are part of a broader eight-vehicle Volvo Group deployment funded through the project, supporting food distribution, waste operations, and local deliveries in Hunts Point. City Harvest rescues and delivers?over 86 million pounds?of food annually in New York City. This amounts to approximately 250,000 pounds of food every day. This is made possible through their fleet of trucks that picks up excess food that would otherwise go to waste from grocers, farms, manufacturers, and restaurants and delivers it to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community programs across the five boroughs.?

"City Harvest's food rescue model will prevent more than 25 million kilograms of carbon emissions this year, all while providing food to our neighbors in need," said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. "We operate in every corner of New York City, often in communities that experience the highest levels of truck traffic. Electric trucks will help us reduce our environmental footprint while we continue to provide millions of pounds of food to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity."

All Volvo VNR Electric trucks deployed through the project will be supported by Milea Truck Sales and Leasing, which was the first dealership on the East Coast to achieve the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership status. Headquartered in the Bronx, the family-owned dealership has invested in dedicated EV service bays, charging infrastructure, and stocked parts to ensure maximum uptime. The dealership's sales and service teams completed rigorous training to support local fleets transitioning to battery-electric trucks.

The Bronx Is Breathing project is supported by a $10 million award from the New York Clean Transportation Prizes program, administered by NYSERDA in partnership with the NYS Department of Public Service (DPS) and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at?https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Scudder

Public Relations Manager

336.833.4679

allison.scudder@volvo.com

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.