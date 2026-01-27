Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 16:50 Uhr
DealFlow Events: Jupiter Neurosciences Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL, a patented resveratrol-based platform for neuroinflammation and healthy aging, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Jupiter Neurosciences at www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

Event Details:

  • Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Location: Atlantic City, NJ

  • Date: January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Jupiter Neurosciences management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL, Jupiter's proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company's prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson's disease, including indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS.

Media Contact:

Christer Rosén
Chairman and CEO
Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.
IR@jupiterneurosciences.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jupiter-neurosciences-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-disc-1130958

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
