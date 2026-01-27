DealFlow Events: Jupiter Neurosciences Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL, a patented resveratrol-based platform for neuroinflammation and healthy aging, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Jupiter Neurosciences at www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

Event Details:

Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Date: January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Jupiter Neurosciences management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL, Jupiter's proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company's prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson's disease, including indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS.

Media Contact:

Christer Rosén

Chairman and CEO

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

IR@jupiterneurosciences.com

