Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.: Jupiter Neurosciences Expands Nugevia Addressable Market with Focus on GLP-1 Users

Nugevia supports metabolic, mitochondrial, and neuroinflammatory biology impacted by GLP-1-driven weight loss

Jupiter, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced a strategic initiative to support individuals using GLP-1-based weight loss therapies through its Nugevia consumer longevity product line.

This initiative reinforces Jupiter's dual-engine strategy, combining a clinical-stage pharmaceutical pipeline with a direct-to-consumer longevity business. As GLP-1 adoption accelerates globally, Jupiter sees an opportunity to serve a growing population seeking science-backed, pharmaceutical-grade solutions that extend beyond weight loss alone.

GLP-1 receptor agonists have rapidly transformed the global landscape of obesity and metabolic health by driving meaningful and sustained weight loss. However, increasing clinical and consumer awareness highlights that GLP-1-induced weight loss can place significant physiological demands on mitochondrial energy production, lean tissue preservation, and neuro-gut inflammatory balance. Jupiter believes these biological pressures represent an unmet need as millions of individuals seek solutions that support long-term metabolic resilience and healthspan.

"GLP-1 therapies drive weight loss, but biology still must sustain it, the Aesthetic Surgery Journal recently reported that Patients with significant weight loss may look up to 5 years older than peers without such weight changes and an increase of 4,600% of the search term "Ozempic face" on the internet. Using AI we have found that a combination of our Nugevia MND and Nugevia PWR products is indicated to be a possible solution to avoid this issue", said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. "Our science is centered on mitochondrial health, neuroinflammation, and cellular resilience. With this strategic step, Nugevia, a complementary, science-driven solution, is positioning itself to support the biological systems that are stressed during rapid metabolic change."

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL, Jupiter's proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company's prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson's disease, including indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations, including the Company's ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

IR@jupiterneurosciences.com

