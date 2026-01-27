Stenocare A/S: Stenocare Kicks Off Strategic Partnership with WEECO to Launch New Astrum Oil Product in Germany

STENOCARE A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK

TICKER: STENO

Stenocare Enters Strategic Partnership with WEECO Pharma GmbH to Launch Premium Medical Cannabis Oils in Germany. The first new product is WEECO ASTRUM 10-10 extract, that will be available for patients during February 2026.

Stenocare A/S ("Stenocare"), a European supplier of prescription-based medical cannabis products, today announces a strategic partnership with WEECO Pharma GmbH ("WEECO"), a German pharmaceutical company specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines. This collaboration marks the official launch of WEECO ASTRUM Oil products in Germany-one of Europe's most advanced and rapidly growing medical cannabis markets.

The first product to be introduced under the partnership, WEECO ASTRUM 10-10 extract, will be available to patients beginning February 2026. The product is based on Stenocare's proprietary ASTRUM oil technology and has been approved for sale by the German health authorities.

Combining Strengths for Growth in Germany

The partnership brings together the complementary capabilities of two established industry players:

Stenocare contributes pharmaceutical-grade, prescription-based medical cannabis oils developed under EU-GMP standards. With a proven track record for quality and patient safety, Stenocare continues to expand its footprint across Europe through strong and trusted partnerships.

WEECO brings industry-leading expertise in regulatory compliance, pharmaceutical consulting, sales and distribution, and medical cannabis product registration in Germany and abroad.

Together, the collaboration forms a powerful platform for long-term growth in the German medical cannabis market.

Rolf Steno, CCO of Stenocare A/S, commented:

"Germany represents one of the most important markets for medical cannabis in Europe, and we are proud to partner with WEECO. This partnership ensures that the WEECO ASTRUM Oil products can reach patients through a trusted and well-established distribution channel, while maintaining our commitment to safety, quality, and patient care."

Tony Schröter, Managing Director of WEECO Pharma GmbH, added:

"We are delighted to collaborate with Stenocare to bring their premium and highly innovative ASTRUM Oil products to German patients. With our regulatory experience and established partnerships, we can ensure a smooth introduction of these products into pharmacies and medical practice networks across Germany and selected international markets."

Introducing A New Next-Generation Medical Cannabis Oil

The initially fully registered product, WEECO ASTRUM 10-10 extract, contains 10 mg/ml THC and 10 mg/ml CBD in a 30 ml bottle, providing a balanced formulation well suited for a broad range of patient needs in Germany. Since 2019, Stenocare has invested significantly in developing and testing next-generation medical cannabis oil products to strengthen its position as a leader in prescription-based medical cannabis. The ASTRUM line is the result of this development effort and uses patented oil technology for which Stenocare holds worldwide exclusivity.

Innovative Technology to improve Bioavailability

The WEECO ASTRUM 10-10 extract features an innovative oil technology designed to enhance the bioavailability of cannabinoids in the bloodstream and will also serve as the first water-soluble application method available for German patients. This addresses a well-known challenge in medical cannabis treatment: ensuring consistent dosing and predictable absorption of active ingredients. By supporting more reliable uptake, the ASTRUM technology has the potential to improve treatment consistency and contribute to better patient outcomes.

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.

www.stenocare.com www.stenocare.dk