Stenocare A/S: STENOCARE A/S positions for First-Mover Advantage in France With Strategic Partnership, Product Filing, and National Distribution Partnership

STENOCARE A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK

TICKER: STENO

STENOCARE A/S ("STENOCARE") has entered a strategic partnership with Institut des Cannabinoïdes Médicaux Français (="ICMF") to position the Company as a first mover in the emerging French medical cannabis market, which is expected to transition to permanent legalization in 2026. As part of this initiative, STENOCARE and ICMF have submitted a full regulatory dossier for STENOCARE's innovative ASTRUM 10-10 oil product to the French medical authorities within the national process to evaluate medical cannabis for potential reimbursement after the 2021-2025 pilot programme in France. Additionally, Movianto, part of Yusen Logistics Healthcare and the leading French pharmaceutical distributor, will serve as the strategic partner responsible for nationwide logistics and pharmacy supply.

Since 2021, France has operated a tightly controlled national pilot programme for medical cannabis, involving more than 3,000 patients across five medical indications. Several hundred physicians and pharmacists have been trained, and more than 300 hospitals and pharmacies have participated in the pilot. The French government has announced plans to permanently legalize medical cannabis treatment in 2026 and has invited experienced suppliers to submit product dossiers for evaluation of their potential reimbursement by the French National Health Authority ("HAS"). STENOCARE and ICMF have jointly submitted a complete application to have their ASTRUM 10-10 medical cannabis oil product reviewed.

STENOCARE CEO, Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, comments:

"France represents one of the most significant future markets for medical cannabis in Europe, and our partnership with ICMF positions STENOCARE at the forefront of this important development. Submitting the ASTRUM 10-10 dossier is a key milestone, and we are committed to working closely with ICMF and the French authorities to ensure patients gain access to safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis-based medicines."

The HAS review is a central step in France's health-technology assessment process. This assessment will shape future decisions on if, and under which conditions, medical cannabis treatments may be reimbursed in France. Independent analysts estimate that approximately 300,000 French patients could eventually qualify for treatment under a permanent national framework, subject to strict medical and reimbursement criteria.

As part of its evaluation, HAS will examine the clinical and medical evidence supporting ASTRUM 10-10 and issue a recommendation on its reimbursement status. There can be no assurance regarding the outcome, timing, or conditions of any future reimbursement decisions. The ICMF team is working closely with French health authorities to meet all requirements and provide the necessary data throughout the approval process.

Institut des Cannabinoïdes Médicaux Français (ICMF) is a first mover in the French market, and the team behind brings extensive experience from global pharmaceutical companies as well as leading international licensed producers of medical cannabis. With support from STENOCARE, ICMF will lead the regulatory efforts in France and build a local logistical infrastructure to ensure nationwide access for patients. Movianto is a strategic partner, that will lead the logistical efforts to reach pharmacies and patients across France. Movianto, part of Yusen Logistics Healthcare, with their 1590 employees and approx. 5 million annual orders are the market leader in pharmaceutical logistics and distribution, and they have all the required regulatory licenses to import, package, store and distribute medical cannabis according to French regulations.

ICMF CEO, Hugo Heudelot, comments:

"ICMF exists to turn the French regulatory framework into practical patient access. France is setting a medical standard, and our HAS submission is built to meet that bar. Because patients don't need promises, they need access."

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

For additional information regarding ICMF, please contact:

Hugo Heudelot, CEO Phone: +33 615214566 E-mail: hugo@icmf.fr

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.

www.stenocare.com www.stenocare.dk