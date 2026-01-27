Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialised in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, announces the completion of a capital increase following the final allocation of free shares to 126 Group employees.

Pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors dated 25 January 2024, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Combined General Meeting of 6 May 2022, and following the decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer dated 26 January 2026, new shares were issued as part of a free share allocation plan.

Key Features of the Transaction

Number of shares issued : 51,534 ordinary shares

: 51,534 ordinary shares Face Value : €1 per share

: €1 per share Nominal amount of the capital increase : €51,534

: €51,534 Share Premium : N/A

: N/A Method of payment : Capitalisation of unavailable (non-distributable) reserves

: Capitalisation of unavailable (non-distributable) reserves Beneficiaries: 126 group FTEs

Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Pre. Transaction Post Transaction Shares 8 261 466 8 313 000 Voting rights 12 945 406 12 996 940

This transaction, carried out without any cash contribution, has no impact on the Group's cash position and has a limited dilutive effect, solely related to the implementation of the employee share ownership plan.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimise the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centres throughout France. In 2024, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €57.1 million and today has 206 employees, with more than 5,000 installations throughout France.

