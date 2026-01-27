DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 26/01/2026

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 26/01/2026 27-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

Levallois, le 26 janvier 2026

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 19 au 23 janvier 2026

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la l'instrument journalier (en journalier Marché l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction financier nombre d'actions) d'acquisition des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 22/01/2026 FR0000033888 527 170,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 23/01/2026 FR0000033888 1000 171,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot Euronext Growth

