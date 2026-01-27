Anzeige
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:11
162,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 26/01/2026

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 26/01/2026 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 26/01/2026 
27-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

GEVELOT 
 
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros 
 
Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 26 janvier 2026

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 19 au 23 janvier 2026

(ISIN: FR0000033888) 

Code identifiant de Volume total     Prix pondéré moyen 
Nom de    Code Identifiant de Jour de la l'instrument    journalier (en    journalier       Marché 
l'émetteur  l'émetteur      transaction financier      nombre d'actions)  d'acquisition des 
                                            actions 
 
 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 22/01/2026 FR0000033888    527         170,0000        XPAR   
 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 23/01/2026 FR0000033888    1000         171,0000        XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot Euronext Growth

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: GEVELOT Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 26/01/2026 (French only) 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   2266632 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2266632 27-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
