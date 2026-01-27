

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Defense's Joint Inter-Agency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) has announced the release of updated guidance for counter-unmanned aerial systems operations, empowering installation commanders to take decisive action to protect military facilities, assets, and personnel within the homeland.



The operational landscape has fundamentally and irrevocably changed. The proliferation of inexpensive, capable, and weaponizable unmanned aerial systems by both peer competitors and non-state actors presents a direct and growing threat to U.S. installations, personnel, and its mission, both at home and abroad. U.S adversaries are testing its resolve, seeking to exploit perceived gaps in U.S. defenses to surveil operations, harass American forces, and undermine homeland security, the Pentagon said.



The guidance, signed by the Secretary of Defense on December 8, streamlines and consolidates existing policies for detecting and mitigating UAS. It addresses the direct and growing threat posed by the proliferation of inexpensive and capable UAS. This updated framework provides commanders with the expanded authority and flexibility needed to dominate the airspace above their installations.



'Drones are a defining threat for our time, Technology is evolving fast and our policies and c-UAS strategy here at home must adapt to meet this reality,' said Brigadier General Matt Ross, Director of JIATF-401. 'Countering drones does not start and stop at the fence line. With this new guidance installation commanders are empowered to address threats as they develop, and the guidance makes clear that unauthorized drone flights are a surveillance threat even before they breach an installation perimeter.'



As per the key updates to the counter-UAS policy, the previous 'fence-line' limitation has been removed, giving commanders a larger defensive area and greater decision space to protect covered facilities and assets.



Bolstered by the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act, the policy authorizes sharing of UAS track and sensor data among inter-agency partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. It also allows for the use of trained and certified contractor personnel as C-sUAS operators.



In accordance with the new policy, installation commanders are directed to issue installation-specific operating procedures within 60 days.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News