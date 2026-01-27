Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Publishes Shareholder Letter and Investor Presentation with 2026 Revenue Guidance of More Than $20M

Company Comments on Delivering Value from Sportstech Enforcement and Highlights Strengthened Business Operations Entering 2026

2026 Revenue Guidance of More Than $20M Represents Nearly 100% 2-Year CAGR

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME brands, today published a shareholder letter update and an updated investor presentation on its website.

In today's shareholder letter, the TRNR CEO, Trent Ward, provided an update on the multiple ways that TRNR could benefit from the Sportstech situation, noting that the Company is progressing in filing lawsuits in several jurisdictions and in conducting a public auction of the pledged Sportstech shares. TRNR expects that the auction will be held in Q1 2026, in compliance with required protocols to ensure auction integrity.

The Company also published an updated investor presentation highlighting TRNR's strengthened business operations entering 2026. The presentation details the Company's revenue growth trajectory - from $5.4 million in 2024 to approximately $12 million in 2025 (unaudited), with more than $20 million expected for 2026 - as well as Wattbike's commercial traction and the Company's M&A strategy.

"We approach 2026 from a position of increased scale," said Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR. "Our updated investor presentation tells the story of a very different company than what we were a year ago - even without Sportstech. I encourage all shareholders to review it."

The shareholder letter also noted that Maxim Group has reiterated its BUY rating on TRNR with a $2.25 price target, citing confidence in the Company's acquisition strategy based on Wattbike's demonstrated commercial performance.

The shareholder letter and updated investor presentation are available at interactivestrength.com/investors.

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use. Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride-feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world. CLMBR produces innovative vertical climbing machines that provide efficient full-body workouts. FORME combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training. For more information, visit interactivestrength.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the collectability of the working capital loan, the enforcement of credit remedies, the timing and completion of any public auction, litigation outcomes, expected revenue, and 2026 business development plans. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

