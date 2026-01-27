On 12 February 2026, Hannover Medical School (MHH) represented by Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt plans to hold a press conference together with the team from the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig.

The focus of the event will be the presentation and scientific classification of a groundbreaking cold plasma therapy for application in the lungs. For Viromed stakeholders, the findings are of high strategic relevance, as they address a medical field in which there is an urgent and, to date, insufficiently met clinical need worldwide: severe pulmonary infections particularly in vulnerable patient groups and in intensive care settings.

The relevance of the topic is driven in particular by three key factors:

High global disease burden: Pulmonary infections and associated complications affect millions of patients worldwide every year and represent one of the major challenges of modern acute and intensive care medicine.

Growing therapeutic limitations: The increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant pathogens further exacerbates the situation and intensifies the pressure to develop new and effective therapeutic approaches.

New physical treatment option: The planned publication of an innovative physical therapy principle for the lungs potentially represents a paradigm shift in infection treatment and opens up the prospect of scalable clinical application.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65) specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

