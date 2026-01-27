

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research showed that drinking more alcohol over a lifetime is linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer, especially rectal cancer. The study also suggested that stopping alcohol use can reduce a person's risk.



Researchers studied data from more than 88,000 U.S. adults who took part in a long-term cancer screening trial and did not have cancer at the start. Notably, 1,679 people developed colorectal cancer over a period of 20 years.



People who drank heavily, about 14 or more drinks a week on average, had a 25 percent higher risk of colorectal cancer and nearly double the risk of rectal cancer compared with people who drank less than one drink a week.



Those who drank heavily throughout adulthood faced an even higher risk. Their chance of developing colorectal cancer was about 90 percent higher than people who consistently drank very little.



Former drinkers did not show a higher risk of colorectal cancer. They were also less likely to develop noncancerous growths in the colon, known as adenomas, compared with current drinkers. This suggests that quitting alcohol may help lower cancer risk, though the data were limited.



Researchers explained that alcohol may increase cancer risk because the body turns it into harmful substances or because it affects gut bacteria. However, further studies are needed to better understand how this happens.



