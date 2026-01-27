

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $164.06 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $41.27 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.23 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $992.95 million from $916.31 million last year.



Qorvo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.20 To $ 1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 800 M To $ 825 M



