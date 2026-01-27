

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $251.03 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $200.14 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $287.02 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.42 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $251.03 Mln. vs. $200.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.42 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.07 B To $ 1.09 B Full year EPS guidance: $ Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.82 B To $ 4.84 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News