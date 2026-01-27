

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $180.05 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $166.44 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258.76 million or $4.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $822.46 million from $766.48 million last year.



F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $180.05 Mln. vs. $166.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $822.46 Mln vs. $766.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.34 To $ 3.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 770 M To $ 790 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.65 To $ 16.05



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News