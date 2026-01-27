

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Khaby Lame, the world's most-followed TikTok creator, has sold Step Distinctive Limited, the company that manages his global brand and commercial ventures, to Hong Kong-based holding firm Rich Sparkle in a transaction valued at $975 million, according to a U.S. SEC filing.



The deal will be completed through the issuance of 75 million ordinary shares of Rich Sparkle, making the 25-year-old Italian creator a controlling shareholder. Lame previously owned a 49 percent stake in Step Distinctive, which will continue to be led by him following the acquisition.



As part of the agreement, Lame approved the use of his face, voice, and behavioral data to develop an AI-powered digital twin aimed at supporting multilingual livestream e-commerce content across global markets. Rich Sparkle said Lame's fan-driven commercialization potential could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales.



Lame, who has over 160 million TikTok followers, rose to fame during the pandemic with his silent, comedic reaction videos.



