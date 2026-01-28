Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060 | Ticker-Symbol: EKV
Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Increase to Private Placement

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 5, 2026, it has increased the non-brokered private placement by an additional $100,000, for total gross proceeds of up to $600,000 by the issue of units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for a period of 3 years from the date of closing, at an exercise price of $0.05 in the first year, and $0.10 in the second and third years, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.12 per common share for the initial exercise period and $0.22 per common share for the subsequent period.

The Company further announces that it has been granted an extension to file the required documentation with the TSX Venture Exchange until February 20, 2026.

The company will pay a finder's fee to qualified finders who assist in selling the units, in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by TSX Venture Exchange policy and applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boron's Public Quotations:

Boron One Holdings Inc
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Canada
TSX Venture:BONE
Berlin:EKV
US:SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTC PINK:ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-announces-increase-to-private-placement-1131083

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
