

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL, 034220.KS) reported that its net income 303.807 billion South Korean won for fiscal year 2025 compared to net loss of 2.409 trillion won in the prior year.



Operating income for the year was 516.977 billion won compared to operating loss of 560.596 billion won in the previous year.



Annual sales declined to 25.81 trillion won from 26.62 trillion won in the prior year.



LPL closed Tuesday's regular trading session at $4.36, down $0.05 or 1.13%. In overnight trading, the stock slipped further to $4.29, a decline of $0.07 or 1.61% by 8:29 PM EST.



