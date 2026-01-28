

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback dropped to multi-year lows of 0.7603 against the franc, 1.2082 against the euro and 1.3868 against the pound.



The greenback declined to a multi-month low of 152.09 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding support around 0.73 against the franc, 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound and 150.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News