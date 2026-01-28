

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-year high of 0.7023 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-year high of 0.9546 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7011 and 0.9519, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 107.15, 1.7113 and 1.1635 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 106.71, 1.7174 and 1.1598, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie, 109.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro and 1.17 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News