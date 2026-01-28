

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo AB (VLVLY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK9.614 billion, or SEK4.73 per share. This compares with SEK10.742 billion, or SEK5.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to SEK123.803 billion from SEK138.413 billion last year.



Volvo AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK9.614 Bln. vs. SEK10.742 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.73 vs. SEK5.28 last year. -Revenue: SEK123.803 Bln vs. SEK138.413 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News