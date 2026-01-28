Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:02
1,470 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Directorate changes

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Directorate changes 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Directorate changes 
28-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 

Directorate changes 

Further to the company's previous announcements, REA is pleased to confirm the following changes to the board of 
directors with effect from 28 January 2026.  

Carol Gysin is stepping down from her current position as group managing director and is succeeded in that position, as 
an executive director and group managing director, by Luke Robinow. 

Luke moved to Indonesia in 2008 to join the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA 
Kaltim"). Initially employed on the REA Kaltim estates, over the 17 years since 2008 Luke has had experience of all 
aspects of the group's Indonesian operations and has had overall responsibility for those operations since 2018 when he 
was appointed president director of REA Kaltim. 

With Luke continuing to reside in Indonesia, there remains a requirement for a senior director based in London to 
oversee the group's London office and all administrative activities handled by that office. Carol is assuming that role 
and continues as an executive director of the company on a part time basis. 

Concurrently with these changes, in anticipation of three non-executive directors retiring at the company's forthcoming 
AGM in June 2026, Grant Lutz has been appointed as a non-executive director of REA. 

Grant has been a non-executive director ("commissioner") of REA Kaltim since April 2025 and has already acquired a good 
understanding of the group's operations and gained the confidence of senior managers, local and main board directors, 
and fellow commissioners. He is a German national residing permanently in Indonesia for over 18 years and fluent in 
Bahasa Indonesia. He has over 40 years' experience in the food and agricultural sector in Africa and Asia, beginning 
his career in South Africa's wheat and corn milling industry before managing a wheat flour milling business in the 
People's Republic of China. On relocating to Indonesia, Grant served as CEO and then chairman of a prominent flour 
milling business, PT Bungasari Flour Mills Indonesia. From 2020 to 2025, Grant was also a commissioner of FKS Food 
Sejatera Tbk PT, a company listed on the Indonesia stock exchange. 

There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct 
Authority in relation to the appointment of each of Luke Robinow and Grant Lutz as directors of REA. 

Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 416335 
EQS News ID:  2266878 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
