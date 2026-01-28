Catella AB: Catella appoints Gustav Jansson as new CFO

Catella Group has appointed Gustav Jansson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gustav Jansson succeeds Michel Fischier, who has chosen to step down after nearly five years with the company. Michel Fischier will remain in his role until May 1, while Gustav Jansson joins in April to enable a smooth transition and effective handover.

Gustav Jansson is currently the CFO for the Nordic & Baltics region at Visa. His international experience also includes senior positions such as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at Canopius Insurance Group in London and Group Capital Manager at RSA - Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance, also in London.

"Gustav is highly experienced and brings strong financial leadership. He will quickly be able to take over from Michel, who has played a significant role in shaping the Catella we are today. I am very pleased to welcome Gustav to the Group and would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Michel, who has been a key team member for me during my early period as Group CEO. I am very pleased that Michel will remain on board, giving Gustav the opportunity for a strong start," says Rikke Lykke, CEO of Catella Group.

"I am excited to join Catella at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The Group has a strong heritage and ambitious plans for the future, and I look forward to working with the team to drive financial excellence and support Catella's strategic objectives," Gustav Jansson adds.

Michel Fischier joined Catella in June 2021 as Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications and was appointed CFO in May 2023.

"After careful consideration, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue new opportunities. My time at Catella has been rewarding and eventful. During this period, I have had the privilege of further contribute to Catella's development from a financial conglomerate into a property-focused pan-European platform managing real estate investments through funds and asset management mandates, as well as highly skilled advisory services. This development has taken place during a turbulent time for the industry, and I am proud of how the organization has navigated these changes while maintaining a strong financial position and profitability," says Michel Fischier.

Gustav Jansson will be based in Stockholm and will as part of the executive management team focus on ensuring robust financial governance and a strategic alignment with Catella's long-term objectives.

