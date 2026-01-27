Hanmi Bank: Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC or "Hanmi"), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and full year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared with $22.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.07% and the return on average equity was 10.14%, compared with a return on average assets of 1.12% and a return on average equity of 10.69% for the third quarter of 2025.

For the full year of 2025, net income was $76.1 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, compared with $62.2 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for 2024. The return on average assets for 2025 was 0.98% and the return on average equity was 9.32%, compared with a return on average assets and a return on average equity of 0.83% and 7.97%, respectively, for 2024.

CEO Commentary

"Hanmi delivered solid results in the fourth quarter, enabling us to finish 2025 with sustained momentum," said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated robust earnings growth of 22% for the year, driven by continued net interest margin expansion, healthy loan growth, and disciplined expense and credit management. These consistent results underscore the effectiveness of our relationship-driven banking model."

"Throughout the year, we advanced several key initiatives that further enhanced our growth and diversification strategy. Investments in banking talent drove a 36% increase in loan production. The composition of our loan portfolio continues to evolve with C&I and residential mortgage loans increasing 25% and 10% for the year, respectively. Our noninterest bearing demand deposits represent 30% of total deposits, reinforcing the stability of our customer base and our credit quality remains strong, with nonperforming loans representing 0.28% of total loans."

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead in 2026 and beyond and believe we are well positioned to continue delivering on our growth strategy. Our balance sheet is strong, with ample liquidity and excellent capital ratios. We anticipate solid loan and deposit growth, further net interest margin expansion, well managed expenses and stable asset quality to drive consistent performance and long-term value for our shareholders in the coming year," concluded Lee.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income was $21.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, down 3.7% from the third quarter, partially due to lower noninterest income of $1.6 million primarily related to a decrease in income on bank owned life insurance. Additionally, while noninterest expense increased $1.8 million due to higher salaries and professional fees, this was offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.8 million driven by lower cost of deposits.

Net interest income continued to grow, increasing 2.9% from the prior quarter due to lower interest expense as the average rate on interest-bearing deposits declined 20 basis points. Although the yield on average loans declined by nine basis points, the average balance of loans increased 2%. This resulted in another quarter of net interest margin expansion (taxable equivalent) of six basis points to 3.28%.

Return on average assets and return on average equity during the quarter were healthy at 1.07% and 10.14%, respectively.

Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.26%, an improvement of one basis point from the prior quarter. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.28%, an improvement of two basis points from the prior quarter and credit loss expense was $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter.

Loans receivable increased to $6.56 billion, up 0.5% from the end of the prior quarter. Loan production was $374.8 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.90% compared to the weighted average interest rate of 6.46% for payoffs.

Deposits were $6.68 billion, down 1.3% from the prior quarter, however noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which demonstrate the stability of the customer base, represented 30.2% of total deposits.

Hanmi's capital position remained strong with a ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 of 9.99% while the Company returned $10.1 million of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends ($2.0 million in share repurchases and $8.1 million of dividends).



Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Net income - 21,239 - 22,061 - 15,117 - 17,672 - 17,695 - (822 - - 3,544 Net income per diluted common share - 0.70 - 0.73 - 0.50 - 0.58 - 0.58 - (0.03 - - 0.12 Assets - 7,869,185 - 7,856,731 - 7,862,363 - 7,729,035 - 7,677,925 - 12,454 - 191,260 Loans receivable - 6,563,367 - 6,528,259 - 6,305,957 - 6,282,189 - 6,251,377 - 35,108 - 311,990 Deposits - 6,677,650 - 6,766,639 - 6,729,122 - 6,619,475 - 6,435,776 - (88,989 - - 241,874 Return on average assets 1.07 - 1.12 - 0.79 - 0.94 - 0.93 - -0.05 0.14 Return on average stockholders' equity 10.14 - 10.69 - 7.48 - 8.92 - 8.89 - -0.55 1.25 Net interest margin 3.28 - 3.22 - 3.07 - 3.02 - 2.91 - 0.06 0.37 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.95 - 52.65 - 55.74 - 55.69 - 56.79 - 2.30 -1.84 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.99 - 9.80 - 9.58 - 9.59 - 9.41 - 0.19 0.58 Tangible common equity per common share (2) - 26.27 - 25.64 - 24.91 - 24.49 - 23.88 0.63 2.39 (1)Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.



Results of Operations

Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased $1.8 million, or 2.9%, to $62.9 million from $61.1 million for the third quarter, principally because of lower interest expense on interest-bearing deposits. Interest income on interest-earning assets was $105.1 million for the fourth quarter, down $0.1 million from the third quarter. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, however, declined $1.9 million from the previous quarter to $42.2 million because of a 20 basis point decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing deposits.

The average yield on loans for the fourth quarter was 5.94%, down nine basis points from the previous quarter; however, the average balance of loans increased 2.4% to $6.46 billion. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits was 3.36%, down 20 basis points from the third quarter as the average balance of interest-bearing deposits remained relatively unchanged with an increase of 0.2% to $4.71 billion.

For the fourth quarter, net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) was 3.28%, up six basis points from the third quarter. Lower yields on securities and interest-bearing deposits at other banks contributed to a six basis point decline in net interest margin while the improvement in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities provided a 12 basis point benefit. Net interest margin also benefited by approximately two basis points from an interest-recovery on a previously charged-off loan and loans returning to accrual status, while third quarter net interest margin benefited three basis points from similar activity.

On a full-year basis, net interest income in 2025 was $236.2 million, compared with $202.8 million for 2024, an increase of 16.5%, or $33.4 million. The increase reflects the benefit of lower market interest rates on interest-bearing deposits as well as growth in the average balance of loans. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits for 2025 was 3.56%, 60 basis points lower than the previous year, while the average balance increased 5.5% to $4.63 billion. The average balance of deposits increased 4.1% to $6.57 billion. Average loan yields for 2025, however, were 5.96%, and were not meaningfully affected by the changes in market interest rates. Average loans increased 3.1% to $6.30 billion.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for 2025 was 3.15% compared with 2.78% for 2024. The 37 basis point increase in the net interest margin primarily reflected the 35 basis point benefit of lower average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 Net Interest Income 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) - 96,592 - 95,691 - 92,589 - 90,887 - 91,545 0.9 - 5.5 - Interest on securities 6,323 6,592 6,261 6,169 5,866 -4.1 - 7.8 - Dividends on FHLB stock 361 357 354 360 360 1.1 - 0.3 - Interest on deposits in other banks 1,837 2,586 2,129 1,841 2,342 -29.0 - -21.6 - Total interest and dividend income - 105,113 - 105,226 - 101,333 - 99,257 - 100,113 -0.1 - 5.0 - Interest on deposits 39,978 42,244 41,924 40,559 43,406 -5.4 - -7.9 - Interest on borrowings 695 324 684 2,024 1,634 114.5 - -57.5 - Interest on subordinated debentures 1,561 1,579 1,586 1,582 1,624 -1.1 - -3.9 - Total interest expense 42,234 44,147 44,194 44,165 46,664 -4.3 - -9.5 - Net interest income - 62,879 - 61,079 - 57,139 - 55,092 - 53,449 2.9 - 17.6 - (1)Includes loans held for sale.



For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Loans receivable (1) - 6,456,239 - 6,304,435 - 6,257,741 - 6,189,531 - 6,103,264 2.4 - 5.8 - Securities 955,811 985,888 993,975 1,001,499 998,313 -3.1 - -4.3 - FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 - 0.0 - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 191,731 239,993 200,266 176,028 204,408 -20.1 - -6.2 - Average interest-earning assets - 7,620,166 - 7,546,701 - 7,468,367 - 7,383,443 - 7,322,370 1.0 - 4.1 - Demand: interest-bearing - 77,297 - 86,839 - 81,308 - 79,369 - 79,784 -11.0 - -3.1 - Money market and savings 2,130,616 2,122,967 2,109,221 2,037,224 1,934,540 0.4 - 10.1 - Time deposits 2,506,582 2,494,285 2,434,659 2,345,346 2,346,363 0.5 - 6.8 - Average interest-bearing deposits 4,714,495 4,704,091 4,625,188 4,461,939 4,360,687 0.2 - 8.1 - Borrowings 64,565 27,772 60,134 179,444 141,604 132.5 - -54.4 - Subordinated debentures 130,385 130,766 130,880 130,718 130,567 -0.3 - -0.1 - Average interest-bearing liabilities - 4,909,445 - 4,862,629 - 4,816,202 - 4,772,101 - 4,632,858 1.0 - 6.0 - Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing - 1,969,908 - 1,960,331 - 1,934,985 - 1,895,953 - 1,967,789 0.5 - 0.1 - (1)Includes loans held for sale.

For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 Average Yields and Rates 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Loans receivable(1) 5.94 - 6.03 - 5.93 - 5.95 - 5.97 - -0.09 -0.03 Securities (2) 2.67 - 2.70 - 2.55 - 2.49 - 2.38 - -0.03 0.29 FHLB stock 8.75 - 8.65 - 8.65 - 8.92 - 8.75 - 0.10 0.00 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3.80 - 4.27 - 4.26 - 4.24 - 4.56 - -0.47 -0.76 Interest-earning assets 5.48 - 5.54 - 5.44 - 5.45 - 5.45 - -0.06 0.03 Interest-bearing deposits 3.36 - 3.56 - 3.64 - 3.69 - 3.96 - -0.20 -0.60 Borrowings 4.27 - 4.63 - 4.58 - 4.57 - 4.59 - -0.36 -0.32 Subordinated debentures 4.79 - 4.83 - 4.84 - 4.84 - 4.97 - -0.04 -0.18 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.41 - 3.60 - 3.68 - 3.75 - 4.01 - -0.19 -0.60 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 - 3.22 - 3.07 - 3.02 - 2.91 - 0.06 0.37 Cost of deposits 2.37 - 2.51 - 2.56 - 2.59 - 2.73 - -0.14 -0.36 (1)Includes loans held for sale. (2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss expense for the fourth quarter was $1.9 million, compared with $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Fourth quarter credit loss expense included $1.7 million for loan losses and $0.2 million for off-balance sheet items. Third quarter credit loss expense of $2.1 million included a $2.5 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.4 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items.

Credit loss expense was $14.4 million for 2025, compared with $4.4 million for 2024. The credit loss expense for 2025 included a $14.2 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.2 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items. 2024 credit loss expense included a $4.8 million credit loss expense for loans and a $0.4 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items. The increase for 2025 primarily reflects an $8.6 million charge-off of a syndicated commercial real estate office loan during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter, down $1.6 million, or 16.0%, from the third quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of $0.9 million of death benefit claims from bank-owned life insurance policies and a $0.6 million decline in gain on the sale of residential mortgage loans. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The volume of SBA loans sold for the fourth quarter decreased to $29.9 million from $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, while trade premiums were 7.40% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 6.95% for the third quarter.

Noninterest income was $34.0 million for the full year of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 7.6%, from $31.6 million for 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in gain on the sale of SBA loans, a $1.0 million increase in bank-owned life insurance income from death benefit claims, and a $0.8 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees. These items were partially offset by the absence of the $0.9 million gain on sale of a bank branch in 2024. The volume of SBA loans sold for 2025 increased to $130.0 million from $93.7 million for 2024, while trade premiums decreased to 7.45% for 2025, from 8.18% for 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 Noninterest Income 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Service charges on deposit accounts - 2,196 - 2,160 - 2,169 - 2,217 - 2,192 1.7 - 0.2 - Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,735 1,551 1,461 1,396 1,364 11.9 - 27.2 - Servicing income 924 924 754 732 668 0.0 - 38.3 - Bank-owned life insurance income 315 1,259 708 309 316 -75.0 - -0.3 - All other operating income 758 973 819 897 1,037 -22.1 - -26.9 - Service charges, fees & other 5,928 6,867 5,911 5,551 5,577 -13.7 - 6.3 - Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,790 1,857 2,160 2,000 1,443 -3.6 - 24.0 - Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 581 1,156 - 175 337 -49.7 - 72.4 - Total noninterest income - 8,299 - 9,880 - 8,071 - 7,726 - 7,357 -16.0 - 12.8 -

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter, before other-real-estate-owned and repossessed personal property expenses, increased 3.5% to $38.6 million from $37.3 million because of seasonally higher advertising and promotion expense, as well as an increase in personnel and higher professional fees and data processing expenses. Other-real-estate-owned expense included the first full quarter of operating expenses, as well as $0.3 million of past-due property taxes, for a hospitality property. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 54.95%, compared with 52.65% for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased by $6.5 million, or 4.6%, to $147.8 million for the full year of 2025 from $141.3 million for 2024. The increase reflected a $4.3 million increase in salaries and benefits due to merit increases and investment in new talent, the absence of a $1.6 million gain from the 2024 sale of other-real-estate-owned, an increase of $1.0 million in other operating expenses for higher loan-related and deposit-related expenses, and an increase of $0.6 million in data processing expense. Partially offsetting this increase was lower repossessed personal property expense of $0.9 million. The efficiency ratio for full-year 2025 decreased to 54.71%, from 60.31% for 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits - 22,472 - 22,163 - 22,069 - 20,972 - 20,498 1.4 - 9.6 - Occupancy and equipment 4,339 4,507 4,344 4,450 4,503 -3.7 - -3.6 - Data processing 4,098 3,860 3,727 3,787 3,800 6.2 - 7.8 - Professional fees 2,343 1,978 1,725 1,468 1,821 18.5 - 28.7 - Supplies and communication 573 423 515 517 551 35.5 - 4.0 - Advertising and promotion 1,010 712 798 585 821 41.9 - 23.0 - All other operating expenses 3,795 3,665 3,567 3,175 3,847 3.6 - -1.3 - Subtotal 38,630 37,308 36,745 34,954 35,841 3.5 - 7.8 - Other real estate owned expense (income) 474 17 (461 - 41 (1,588 - 2688.2 - 129.8 - Repossessed personal property expense (income) 5 32 63 (11 - 281 -84.4 - -98.2 - Total noninterest expense - 39,109 - 37,357 - 36,347 - 34,984 - 34,534 4.7 - 13.3 -

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing effective tax rates of 29.5% and 29.9%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, the provision for income taxes was $31.8 million and $26.4 million, representing effective tax rates of 29.5% and 29.8%, respectively.

Financial Position

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $7.87 billion, a 0.2% increase from $7.86 billion at September 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a $35.1 million, or 0.5% increase in loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a $24.1 million decrease in securities available for sale.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans - 4,030,105 - 4,015,291 - 3,948,922 - 3,975,651 - 3,949,622 0.4 - 2.0 - Residential/consumer loans 1,049,872 1,043,577 993,869 979,536 951,302 0.6 - 10.4 - Commercial and industrial loans 1,074,907 1,052,522 917,995 854,406 863,431 2.1 - 24.5 - Equipment finance 408,483 416,869 445,171 472,596 487,022 -2.0 - -16.1 - Loans receivable 6,563,367 6,528,259 6,305,957 6,282,189 6,251,377 0.5 - 5.0 - Loans held for sale 7,403 6,512 49,611 11,831 8,579 13.7 - -13.7 - Total - 6,570,770 - 6,534,771 - 6,355,568 - 6,294,020 - 6,259,956 0.6 - 5.0 -

As of Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 61.3 - 61.4 - 62.2 - 63.1 - 63.1 - Residential/consumer loans 16.0 - 16.0 - 15.6 - 15.6 - 15.2 - Commercial and industrial loans 16.4 - 16.1 - 14.4 - 13.6 - 13.8 - Equipment finance 6.2 - 6.4 - 7.0 - 7.5 - 7.8 - Loans receivable 99.9 - 99.9 - 99.2 - 99.8 - 99.9 - Loans held for sale 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.8 - 0.2 - 0.1 - Total 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 -

New loan production was $374.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 with a weighted average rate of 6.90%, while payoffs were $123.1 million during the quarter at an average interest rate of 6.46%.

New loan production for full-year 2025 was $1.62 billion, an increase of 35.7% or $426.5 million, from $1.19 billion for the full year of 2024. The average rate for new loan production for 2025 was 7.04% compared with 7.87% for 2024. Payoffs for 2025 were $510.3 million at an average rate of 6.64% compared with $450.2 million at an average rate of 7.34% for 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans - 125,866 - 176,826 - 111,993 - 146,606 - 146,716 Residential/consumer loans 70,268 103,247 83,761 55,000 40,225 Commercial and industrial loans 82,079 211,454 53,444 42,344 60,159 SBA loans 44,065 44,931 46,829 55,242 49,740 Equipment finance 52,521 34,315 33,567 46,749 42,168 Subtotal 374,799 570,773 329,594 345,941 339,008 Payoffs (123,086 - (142,963 - (119,139 - (125,102 - (137,933 - Amortization (133,992 - (60,939 - (151,357 - (90,743 - (60,583 - Loan sales (63,642 - (100,452 - (35,388 - (42,193 - (67,852 - Net line utilization (16,072 - (39,497 - 12,435 (53,901 - (75,651 - Charge-offs & OREO (2,899 - (4,620 - (12,377 - (3,190 - (3,356 - Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,528,259 6,305,957 6,282,189 6,251,377 6,257,744 Loans receivable-ending balance - 6,563,367 - 6,528,259 - 6,305,957 - 6,282,189 - 6,251,377

Deposits were $6.68 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $89.0 million, or 1.3%, from $6.77 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The change reflects an $84.0 million decrease in demand deposits and a $9.8 million decrease in money market and savings, partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared with 30.8% for the previous quarter and the ratio of average loans to average deposits for the fourth quarter was 96.6%, compared with 94.6% for the previous quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing - 2,015,212 - 2,087,132 - 2,105,369 - 2,066,659 - 2,096,634 -3.4 - -3.9 - Demand: interest-bearing 74,799 86,834 90,172 80,790 80,323 -13.9 - -6.9 - Money market and savings 2,084,218 2,094,028 2,092,847 2,073,943 1,933,535 -0.5 - 7.8 - Time deposits 2,503,421 2,498,645 2,440,734 2,398,083 2,325,284 0.2 - 7.7 - Total deposits - 6,677,650 - 6,766,639 - 6,729,122 - 6,619,475 - 6,435,776 -1.3 - 3.8 -

As of Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 30.2 - 30.8 - 31.3 - 31.2 - 32.6 - Demand: interest-bearing 1.1 - 1.3 - 1.3 - 1.2 - 1.2 - Money market and savings 31.2 - 31.0 - 31.1 - 31.3 - 30.0 - Time deposits 37.5 - 36.9 - 36.3 - 36.3 - 36.2 - Total deposits 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 -

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2025, was $796.4 million, up $16.8 million from $779.6 million at September 30, 2025. The increase included net income, net of dividends paid, of $13.1 million for the fourth quarter. In addition, the increase in stockholders' equity included a $6.5 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2025. Hanmi also repurchased 73,600 shares of common stock at an average share price of $26.75 with an aggregate cost of $2.0 million during the quarter. At December 31, 2025, 837,202 shares remain under Hanmi's share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $785.4 million, or 9.99% of tangible assets at December 31, 2025, compared with $768.5 million, or 9.80% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the "well capitalized" category. At December 31, 2025, Hanmi's preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.05% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.06%, compared with 12.00% and 15.05%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

As of Ratio Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.06 - 15.05 - 15.20 - 15.28 - 15.24 - 0.01 -0.18 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.37 - 12.33 - 12.46 - 12.46 - 12.46 - 0.04 -0.09 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.05 - 12.00 - 12.12 - 12.12 - 12.11 - 0.05 -0.06 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.70 - 10.64 - 10.63 - 10.67 - 10.63 - 0.06 0.07 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.25 - 14.28 - 14.39 - 14.47 - 14.43 - -0.03 -0.18 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.17 - 13.20 - 13.32 - 13.34 - 13.36 - -0.03 -0.19 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.17 - 13.20 - 13.32 - 13.34 - 13.36 - -0.03 -0.19 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.47 - 11.46 - 11.43 - 11.49 - 11.47 - 0.01 0.00 (1)Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2025



Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.27% of loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 0.18% at the end of the prior quarter and 0.30% at the end of the prior year.

Criticized loans totaled $97.0 million, or 1.48% of loans at December 31, 2025, up from $45.4 million, or 0.69% of loans at the end of the prior quarter. At December 31, 2024, criticized loans were $165.3 million, or 2.64% of loans. The fourth quarter change included a $54.3 million increase in special mention loans, offset by a $2.7 million decrease in classified loans. The increase in special mention loans was driven by $56.4 million in downgrades of pass-rated loans which included a $55.0 million hospitality loan, offset by $1.9 million in upgrades and $0.2 million in paydowns. The decrease in classified loans included $2.7 million of charge-offs, $2.3 million of paydowns and payoffs, and $0.7 million in upgrades, partially offset by $3.0 million of downgrades into the classified category. Of the $2.7 million in charge-offs, $1.9 million were equipment finance agreements. Of the $3.0 million in downgrades into the classified category, $1.9 million were equipment finance agreements.

Nonperforming loans were $18.1 million, or 0.28% of loans at December 31, 2025, down from $19.4 million, or 0.30% at the end of the prior quarter. At the end of last year, nonperforming loans were 0.23% of loans. The $1.3 million fourth quarter decrease reflected $2.2 million of charge-offs, $1.9 million of payoffs and paydowns, and $0.7 million of loans that were upgraded to performing loans. Of the $2.2 million of charge-offs, $1.9 million were equipment finance agreements. These declines were partially offset by $3.6 million of additions resulting from loans downgraded to non-performing status, of which $1.9 million were equipment financing agreements.

Nonperforming assets were $20.1 million at December 31, 2025, down from $21.4 million at the end of the prior quarter, which reflected the decrease in nonperforming loans. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.26% at December 31, 2025, 0.27% at September 30, 2025, and 0.19% at December 31, 2024.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.9 million, compared with $2.6 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs during the fourth quarter included $2.0 million of equipment finance agreements. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which included a $0.6 million recovery on a previously charged-off commercial line of credit and $0.6 million of recoveries on equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $1.6 million of net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million, or -0.03% for the prior quarter. For the 2025-year, net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans compared with 0.07% for the prior year.

The allowance for credit losses was $69.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared with $69.8 million at September 30, 2025. Collectively evaluated allowances increased $1.2 million and specific allowances for loans decreased $1.1 million. The increase in the collectively evaluated allowance was due to an increase in qualitative loss factors. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.07% at both December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025. The ratio was 1.12% at year-end 2024.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-25 Q4-25 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 vs. Q3-25 vs. Q4-24 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing - 17,610 - 11,560 - 10,953 - 17,312 - 18,454 - 6,050 - (844 - Delinquent loans to total loans 0.27 - 0.18 - 0.17 - 0.28 - 0.30 - 0.09 (0.03 - Criticized loans: Special mention - 71,113 - 16,775 - 12,700 - 118,380 - 139,613 - 54,338 - (68,500 - Classified 25,891 28,590 33,857 46,519 25,683 (2,699 - 208 Total criticized loans(1) - 97,004 - 45,365 - 46,557 - 164,899 - 165,296 - 51,639 - (68,292 - Criticized loans to total loans 1.48 - 0.69 - 0.74 - 2.62 - 2.64 - 0.79 (1.16 - Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans - 18,112 - 19,369 - 25,967 - 35,458 - 14,272 - (1,257 - - 3,840 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - 112 - - - Nonperforming loans 18,112 19,369 25,967 35,570 14,272 (1,257 - 3,840 Other real estate owned, net 1,980 1,995 - 117 117 (15 - 1,863 Nonperforming assets(2) - 20,092 - 21,364 - 25,967 - 35,687 - 14,389 - (1,272 - - 5,703 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 - 0.27 - 0.33 - 0.46 - 0.19 - -0.01 0.07 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28 - 0.30 - 0.41 - 0.57 - 0.23 - -0.02 0.05 (1) Includes nonaccrual loans of $18.1 million, $19.4 million, $24.1 million, $34.4 million, and $13.4 million as of Q4-25, Q3-25, Q2-25, Q1-25, and Q4-24, respectively. (2) Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.6 million, $0.4 million, $0.6 million, $0.7 million, and $0.6 million as of Q4-25, Q3-25, Q2-25, Q1-25, and Q4-24, respectively.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Allowance for credit losses related to loans: Balance at beginning of period - 69,781 - 66,756 - 70,597 - 70,147 - 69,163 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 1,701 2,543 7,523 2,396 855 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,579 - 482 (11,364 - (1,946 - 129 Balance at end of period - 69,903 - 69,781 - 66,756 - 70,597 - 70,147 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.10 - -0.03 - 0.73 - 0.13 - -0.01 - Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.07 - 1.07 - 1.06 - 1.12 - 1.12 - Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period - 2,107 - 2,506 - 2,399 - 2,074 - 1,984 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items 242 (399 - 107 325 90 Balance at end of period - 2,349 - 2,107 - 2,506 - 2,399 - 2,074 Unused commitments to extend credit - 930,122 - 952,475 - 915,847 - 896,282 - 782,587 (1) Annualized



Corporate Developments

On October 24, 2025, Hanmi's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 fourth quarter of $0.27 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on November 20, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call today, January 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi's Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism, or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and any retaliatory responses;

the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, which may impact on our ability to effect sales of small business administration loans;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank's retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into, including the costs associated with the evaluation of any strategic opportunities and the overall effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make;

the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses; and

cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.





In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change Assets Cash and due from banks - 212,841 - 215,654 -1.3 - - 304,800 -30.2 - Securities available for sale, at fair value 880,624 904,721 -2.7 - 905,798 -2.8 - Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 7,403 6,512 13.7 - 8,579 -13.7 - Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,493,465 6,458,478 0.5 - 6,181,230 5.1 - Accrued interest receivable 24,466 23,986 2.0 - 22,937 6.7 - Premises and equipment, net 20,378 20,340 0.2 - 21,404 -4.8 - Customers' liability on acceptances 125 342 -63.5 - 1,226 89.8 - Servicing assets 6,459 6,484 -0.4 - 6,457 0.0 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031 11,031 0.0 - 11,031 0.0 - Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 - 16,385 0.0 - Bank-owned life insurance 56,697 56,382 0.6 - 57,168 -0.8 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 139,311 136,416 2.1 - 140,910 -1.1 - Total assets - 7,869,185 - 7,856,731 0.2 - - 7,677,925 2.5 - Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 2,015,212 - 2,087,132 -3.4 - - 2,096,634 -3.9 - Interest-bearing 4,662,438 4,679,507 -0.4 - 4,339,142 7.5 - Total deposits 6,677,650 6,766,639 -1.3 - 6,435,776 3.8 - Accrued interest payable 34,783 34,219 1.6 - 34,824 -0.1 - Bank's liability on acceptances 125 342 -63.5 - 1,226 89.8 - Borrowings 150,000 62,500 140.0 - 262,500 -42.9 - Subordinated debentures 130,463 130,309 0.1 - 130,638 -0.1 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 79,778 83,172 -4.1 - 80,787 -1.2 - Total liabilities 7,072,799 7,077,181 -0.1 - 6,945,751 1.8 - Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 - 34 0.0 - Additional paid-in capital 594,667 593,768 0.2 - 591,069 0.6 - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (43,175 - (47,959 - 10.0 - (70,723 - 39.0 - Retained earnings 394,335 381,183 3.5 - 350,869 12.4 - Less treasury stock (149,475 - (147,476 - -1.4 - (139,075 - -7.5 - Total stockholders' equity 796,386 779,550 2.2 - 732,174 8.8 - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 7,869,185 - 7,856,731 0.2 - - 7,677,925 2.5 -

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable - 96,592 - 95,691 0.9 - - 91,545 5.5 - Interest on securities 6,323 6,592 -4.1 - 5,866 7.8 - Dividends on FHLB stock 361 357 1.1 - 360 0.3 - Interest on deposits in other banks 1,837 2,586 -29.0 - 2,342 -21.6 - Total interest and dividend income 105,113 105,226 -0.1 - 100,113 5.0 - Interest expense: Interest on deposits 39,978 42,244 -5.4 - 43,406 -7.9 - Interest on borrowings 695 324 114.5 - 1,634 -57.5 - Interest on subordinated debentures 1,561 1,579 -1.1 - 1,624 -3.9 - Total interest expense 42,234 44,147 -4.3 - 46,664 -9.5 - Net interest income before credit loss expense 62,879 61,079 2.9 - 53,449 17.6 - Credit loss expense 1,943 2,145 -9.4 - 945 105.6 - Net interest income after credit loss expense 60,936 58,934 3.4 - 52,504 16.1 - Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,196 2,160 1.7 - 2,192 0.2 - Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,735 1,551 11.9 - 1,364 27.2 - Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,790 1,857 -3.6 - 1,443 24.0 - Other operating income 2,578 4,312 -40.2 - 2,358 9.3 - Total noninterest income 8,299 9,880 -16.0 - 7,357 12.8 - Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,472 22,163 1.4 - 20,498 9.6 - Occupancy and equipment 4,339 4,507 -3.7 - 4,503 -3.6 - Data processing 4,098 3,860 6.2 - 3,800 7.8 - Professional fees 2,343 1,978 18.5 - 1,821 28.7 - Supplies and communications 573 423 35.5 - 551 4.0 - Advertising and promotion 1,010 712 41.9 - 821 23.0 - Other operating expenses 4,274 3,714 15.1 - 2,540 68.3 - Total noninterest expense 39,109 37,357 4.7 - 34,534 13.3 - Income before tax 30,126 31,457 -4.2 - 25,327 18.9 - Income tax expense 8,887 9,396 -5.4 - 7,632 16.4 - Net income - 21,239 - 22,061 -3.7 - - 17,695 20.0 - Basic earnings per share: - 0.71 - 0.73 - 0.59 Diluted earnings per share: - 0.70 - 0.73 - 0.58 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,694,534 29,830,475 29,933,644 Diluted 29,902,375 29,880,865 30,011,773 Common shares outstanding 29,894,757 29,975,371 30,195,999

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Percentage 2025 2024 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable - 375,760 - 366,153 2.6 - Interest on securities 25,345 21,583 17.4 - Dividends on FHLB stock 1,433 1,436 -0.2 - Interest on deposits in other banks 8,390 9,611 -12.7 - Total interest and dividend income 410,928 398,783 3.0 - Interest expense: Interest on deposits 164,705 182,692 -9.8 - Interest on borrowings 3,727 6,746 -44.8 - Interest on subordinated debentures 6,306 6,571 -4.0 - Total interest expense 174,738 196,009 -10.9 - Net interest income before credit loss expense 236,190 202,774 16.5 - Credit loss expense 14,439 4,419 226.7 - Net interest income after credit loss expense 221,751 198,355 11.8 - Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 8,742 9,381 -6.8 - Trade finance and other service charges and fees 6,144 5,309 15.7 - Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 7,808 6,112 27.7 - Other operating income 11,281 10,783 4.6 - Total noninterest income 33,975 31,585 7.6 - Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 87,676 83,368 5.2 - Occupancy and equipment 17,639 18,146 -2.8 - Data processing 15,472 14,876 4.0 - Professional fees 7,514 6,956 8.0 - Supplies and communications 2,028 2,261 -10.3 - Advertising and promotion 3,104 3,028 2.5 - Other operating expenses 14,366 12,700 13.1 - Total noninterest expense 147,799 141,335 4.6 - Income before tax 107,927 88,605 21.8 - Income tax expense 31,838 26,404 20.6 - Net income - 76,089 - 62,201 22.3 - Basic earnings per share: - 2.53 - 2.06 Diluted earnings per share: - 2.51 - 2.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,852,149 30,019,815 Diluted 30,042,274 30,102,336 Common shares outstanding 29,894,757 30,195,999

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans: Commercial real estate (1) - 4,004,348 - 57,774 5.72 - - 3,934,477 - 56,908 5.74 - - 3,882,407 - 55,613 5.70 - Residential mortgage 1,043,250 14,134 5.38 - 1,020,889 13,812 5.37 - 936,635 12,279 5.22 - Commercial and industrial (1) 990,279 17,467 7.00 - 904,019 17,593 7.72 - 777,738 15,653 8.01 - Consumer 5,508 87 6.29 - 8,323 156 7.43 - 5,894 104 7.02 - Equipment finance 412,854 7,130 6.91 - 436,727 7,222 6.61 - 500,590 7,896 6.31 - Loans receivable (1) 6,456,239 96,592 5.94 - 6,304,435 95,691 6.03 - 6,103,264 91,545 5.97 - Securities (2) 955,811 6,323 2.67 - 985,888 6,592 2.70 - 998,313 5,866 2.38 - FHLB stock 16,385 362 8.75 - 16,385 358 8.65 - 16,385 360 8.75 - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 191,731 1,836 3.80 - 239,993 2,585 4.27 - 204,408 2,342 4.56 - Total interest-earning assets 7,620,166 105,113 5.48 - 7,546,701 105,226 5.54 - 7,322,370 100,113 5.45 - Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 54,651 53,144 54,678 Allowance for credit losses (69,786 - (67,851 - (69,291 - Other assets 247,808 252,039 246,744 Total assets - 7,852,839 - 7,784,033 - 7,554,501 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing - 77,297 - 30 0.15 - - 86,839 - 38 0.17 - - 79,784 - 26 0.13 - Money market and savings 2,130,616 15,130 2.82 - 2,122,967 17,238 3.22 - 1,934,540 16,564 3.41 - Time deposits 2,506,582 24,818 3.93 - 2,494,285 24,968 3.97 - 2,346,363 26,816 4.55 - Total interest-bearing deposits 4,714,495 39,978 3.36 - 4,704,091 42,244 3.56 - 4,360,687 43,406 3.96 - Borrowings 64,565 695 4.27 - 27,772 324 4.63 - 141,604 1,634 4.59 - Subordinated debentures 130,385 1,561 4.79 - 130,766 1,579 4.83 - 130,567 1,624 4.97 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,909,445 42,234 3.41 - 4,862,629 44,147 3.60 - 4,632,858 46,664 4.01 - Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,969,908 1,960,331 1,967,789 Other liabilities 142,754 142,592 162,064 Stockholders' equity 830,732 818,481 791,790 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 7,852,839 - 7,784,033 - 7,554,501 Net interest income - 62,879 - 61,079 - 53,449 Cost of deposits 2.37 - 2.51 - 2.73 - Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.07 - 1.94 - 1.44 - Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 - 3.22 - 2.91 - (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans: Commercial real estate (1) - 3,963,919 - 225,929 5.70 - - 3,874,291 - 219,899 5.68 - Residential mortgage 1,004,057 53,950 5.37 - 952,709 49,344 5.18 - Commercial and industrial (1) 878,181 65,518 7.46 - 741,568 63,651 8.58 - Consumer 7,127 501 7.03 - 6,509 486 7.46 - Equipment finance 449,440 29,862 6.64 - 535,636 32,773 6.12 - Loans receivable (1) 6,302,724 375,760 5.96 - 6,110,713 366,153 5.99 - Securities (2) 984,172 25,345 2.60 - 983,434 21,583 2.22 - FHLB stock 16,385 1,433 8.74 - 16,385 1,437 8.76 - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 202,152 8,390 4.15 - 192,342 9,610 5.00 - Total interest-earning assets 7,505,433 410,928 5.48 - 7,302,874 398,783 5.46 - Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 53,861 55,830 Allowance for credit losses (69,373 - (68,553 - Other assets 249,812 248,820 Total assets - 7,739,733 - 7,538,971 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing - 81,213 - 124 0.15 - - 83,807 - 119 0.14 - Money market and savings 2,100,326 66,147 3.15 - 1,870,541 68,304 3.65 - Time deposits 2,445,794 98,434 4.02 - 2,433,516 114,269 4.70 - Total interest-bearing deposits 4,627,333 164,705 3.56 - 4,387,864 182,692 4.16 - Borrowings 82,512 3,727 4.52 - 154,193 6,746 4.38 - Subordinated debentures 130,687 6,306 4.83 - 130,325 6,571 5.04 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,840,532 174,738 3.61 - 4,672,382 196,009 4.20 - Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,940,552 1,920,492 Other liabilities 142,508 165,288 Stockholders' equity 816,141 780,809 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 7,739,733 - 7,538,971 Net interest income - 236,190 - 202,774 Cost of deposits 2.51 - 2.90 - Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.87 - 1.27 - Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.15 - 2.78 - (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi's capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets - 7,869,185 - 7,856,731 - 7,862,363 - 7,729,035 - 7,677,925 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 - (11,031 - (11,031 - (11,031 - (11,031 - Tangible assets - 7,858,154 - 7,845,700 - 7,851,332 - 7,718,004 - 7,666,894 Stockholders' equity (1) - 796,386 - 779,550 - 762,834 - 751,485 - 732,174 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 - (11,031 - (11,031 - (11,031 - (11,031 - Tangible stockholders' equity (1) - 785,355 - 768,519 - 751,803 - 740,454 - 721,143 Stockholders' equity to assets 10.12 - 9.92 - 9.70 - 9.72 - 9.54 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.99 - 9.80 - 9.58 - 9.59 - 9.41 - Common shares outstanding 29,894,757 29,975,371 30,176,568 30,233,514 30,195,999 Tangible common equity per common share - 26.27 - 25.64 - 24.91 - 24.49 - 23.88 (1)There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Preprovision Net Revenue

Preprovision net revenue is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi's core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenue, management can better understand the Company's profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenue is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's net revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable credit loss expense.

