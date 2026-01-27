Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 10:58
16,236 Euro
+0,86 % +0,138
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20216,25811:10
16,20216,25810:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 22:18 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.3000 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP's fiscal year 2026, is payable on April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2026. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.


HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com
HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com

www.hp.com/go/newsroom


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
