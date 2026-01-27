Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919114 | ISIN: US3198291078 | Ticker-Symbol: FCF
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:02
14,700 Euro
+0,68 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40015,20011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 23:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation: First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend, Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
except per share data)December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Reported Results
Net income- 44,876 - 41,328 - 35,849 - 152,302 - 142,572
Diluted earnings per share- 0.43 - 0.39 - 0.35 - 1.47 - 1.39
Return on average assets 1.46- 1.34- 1.23- 1.26- 1.22-
Return on average equity 11.49- 10.71- 10.16- 10.15- 10.44-
Operating Results (non-GAAP)- 1)
Core net income- 44,658 - 41,166 - 36,067 - 158,101 - 142,709
Core diluted earnings per share- 0.43 - 0.39 - 0.35 - 1.53 - 1.40
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue- 63,166 - 62,942 - 51,388 - 231,664 - 207,551
Provision expense- 7,005 - 11,327 - 6,490 - 32,966 - 29,170
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - - 3,759 -
Net charge-offs- 11,272 - 12,247 - 13,691 - 29,375 - 31,180
Reserve build/(release)2)- (3,837- - (3,361- - (7,206- - 6,862 - 1,188
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.45- 1.34- 1.23- 1.31- 1.22-
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 2.05- 2.05- 1.76- 1.92- 1.78-
Return on average tangible common equity 15.90- 14.96- 14.40- 14.17- 14.94-
Core return on average tangible common equity 15.83- 14.90- 14.48- 14.69- 14.95-
Core efficiency ratio 52.84- 52.30- 56.07- 54.42- 55.36-
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.98- 3.92- 3.54- 3.84- 3.55-

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income of $44.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.43 represent an increase of $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $9.0 million, or $0.08 per share from the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1) totaled $63.2 million, an increase of $0.2 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $11.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Average deposits increased $72.0 million, 2.8% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans increased $28.6 million, or 1.2% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by growth in the Equipment Finance and Construction portfolios
    • Loans held for sale increased $208.9 million from the previous quarter due to the designation of $225.4 million of Commercial loans as held for sale
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $113.6 million increased $2.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest income (excluding a $0.4 million gain on investment securities in both 3Q and 4Q 2025) of $24.3 million decreased $0.2 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest expense (excluding $0.2 million of merger-related expenses in 3Q and 4Q 2025) of $74.3 million increased $1.7 million from the previous quarter

Profitability

  • The return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.46% as compared to 1.34% in the previous quarter and 1.23% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.45% as compared to 1.34% in the previous quarter and 1.23% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA1) was 2.05% as compared to 2.05% in the prior quarter and 1.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • The net interest margin of 3.98% increased six basis points from the prior quarter and increased 44 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024
  • The core efficiency ratio1) of 52.84% increased 54 basis points from the previous quarter and decreased 323 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024

Strong capital position

  • Bank-level Total Regulatory Capital ratio of 13.4% represents $348.0 million in excess capital above the regulatory "well capitalized" requirement of 10.0%
  • A total of 1,451,296 shares at a weighted average price of $15.94 were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2025 under the Company's previously authorized share repurchase programs. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $22.7 million as of December 31, 2025. An additional $25.0 million of share repurchase authority was authorized by the Board in January 2026

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $7.0 million, a decrease of $4.3 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.32%, as compared to 1.34% in the previous quarter
  • Total nonperforming loans increased $3.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $11.3 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.46% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 0.51% in the previous quarter

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income of $152.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.47
    • Core net income1) was $158.1 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to $142.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision income1) of $231.7 million increased $24.1 million from the prior year

Profitability

  • The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 1.26% as compared to 1.22% in the prior year
  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 1.31% as compared to 1.22% in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA1) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 1.92% as compared to 1.78% in the prior year
  • The core efficiency ratio1) decreased 94 basis points to 54.42% compared to the prior year

Franchise Growth

  • Average deposits grew $580.1 million, or 6.1% compared to the prior year
    • Average deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $393.5 million, or 4.2% compared to the prior year
  • Total loans grew $743.7 million, or 8.2% compared to the prior year
    • Total loans (excluding acquired loans) grew $451.9 million, or 5.0% compared to the prior year
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 95.4% for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to 93.4% in the prior year
  • Tangible book value per share increased $1.18, or 11.8% from the previous year.

"Our fourth quarter results capped off a strong year for First Commonwealth, highlighted by solid loan and deposit growth, continued expansion of our net interest margin, and stable capital levels," said T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered improved profitability this quarter while maintaining sound credit quality and strengthening our balance sheet through core deposit growth. The progress we made this year-both financially and operationally-positions us well to continue delivering long term value for our shareholders and supporting the financial success of our customers and communities."

Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $41.3 million, or $0.39 per share in the prior quarter.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $152.3 million, or $1.47 per share, compared to $142.6 million, or $1.39 per share for the same period in 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $113.6 million increased $2.1 million from the previous quarter and increased $18.1 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a six basis point increase in the net interest margin. The yield on earning assets increased three basis points due to an 11 basis point increase in the yield on indirect auto loans along with a $32.3 million increase in indirect auto balances, combined with a $51.5 million increase in average equipment finance loans. The total cost of funds decreased three basis points due to a 16 basis point decrease in the cost of non-personal NOW accounts and $73.4 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $72.1 million increase in average time deposits.

Total average deposits increased $72.0 million, or 2.8% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the previous quarter. Total end-of-period deposits decreased $19.6 million, or 0.8% annualized, from the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $11.3 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in provision expense, relative to the prior quarter, was primarily driven by a $4.4 million provision for a dealer floorplan relationship in the prior quarter, along with a $2.3 million decrease in provision expense for unfunded commitments.

Nonperforming loans totaled $91.8 million, an increase of $3.1 million from the previous quarter. Nonperforming loans represented 0.94% of total loans as compared to 0.91% and 0.68% for the periods ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

At December 31, 2025, criticized loans totaled $267.2 million, an increase of $19.0 million from the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, net charge-offs were $11.3 million as compared to net charge-offs of $12.2 million in the previous quarter and $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.46%, 0.51% and 0.61% for the periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding $0.4 million gain on investment securities in 3Q and 4Q 2025) totaled $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.2 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in wealth advisory fees and a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees, partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in Gain on Sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income (excluding $0.8 million gain sale of investment securities in 2025 and $0.2 million gain on sale of investment securities in 2024) totaled $96.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million from the prior year. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a $6.3 million decrease in card-related interchange income due to the Bank being subject to a full twelve months of the Durbin amendment, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in wealth advisory fees, a $1.5 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $0.7 million increase in swap fees.

Noninterest expense (excluding $0.2 million of merger related expenses in 3Q and 4Q 2025 and $0.3 million in 4Q 2024) totaled $74.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to $72.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $69.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $1.7 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.5 million increase in salaries and benefits and a $0.7 million increase in software expense, partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease for a Pennsylvania shares tax adjustment.

The core efficiency ratio was 52.84% during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 52.30% in the previous quarter and 56.07% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest expense (excluding $4.4 million of merger related expenses in 2025 and $0.4 million in merger expense and $0.4 million loss on the early redemption of subordinated debt in 2024) totaled $290.4 million, as compared to $270.0 million in the prior year. The $20.5 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $14.7 million increase in salaries and benefits and a $1.4 million increase in other professional fees, partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in operational losses due to lower fraud expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.42% for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to 55.36% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,567 at December 31, 2025, 1,548 as September 30, 2025 and 1,512 at December 31, 2024

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, which represents a 3.9% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on February 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the January 26, 2026 closing market price of $17.53.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2025 were 14.5%, 12.7%, 10.9% and 12.1%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company's webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net interest income- 113,201 - 111,123 - 95,081 - 426,087 - 378,892
Provision for credit losses 7,005 11,327 6,490 32,966 29,170
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 3,759 -
Noninterest income 24,716 24,857 25,335 96,824 99,231
Noninterest expense 74,476 72,834 69,304 294,828 270,745
Net income 44,876 41,328 35,849 152,302 142,572
Core net income(5) 44,658 41,166 36,067 158,101 142,709
Earnings per common share (diluted)- 0.43 - 0.39 - 0.35 - 1.47 - 1.39
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)- 0.43 - 0.39 - 0.35 - 1.53 - 1.40
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets 1.46- 1.34- 1.23- 1.26- 1.22-
Core return on average assets(7) 1.45- 1.34- 1.23- 1.31- 1.22-
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.06- 2.05- 1.75- 1.89- 1.78-
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.05- 2.05- 1.76- 1.92- 1.78-
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.49- 10.71- 10.16- 10.15- 10.44-
Return on average tangible common equity(8) 15.90- 14.96- 14.40- 14.17- 14.94-
Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 15.83- 14.90- 14.48- 14.69- 14.95-
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 52.84- 52.30- 56.07- 54.42- 55.36-
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.98- 3.92- 3.54- 3.84- 3.55-
Book value per common share- 15.11 - 14.78 - 13.81
Tangible book value per common share(11) 11.22 10.94 10.04
Market value per common share 16.86 17.05 16.92
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.135 0.135 0.130 0.535 0.515
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.94- 0.91- 0.68-
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.77- 0.74- 0.55-
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.46- 0.51- 0.61-
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4) 137.07- 148.04- 193.48-
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.32- 1.34- 1.32-
CAPITAL RATIOS
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.6- 12.5- 12.1-
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 9.7- 9.6- 9.1-
Leverage Ratio 10.9- 10.8- 10.6-
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.7- 12.7- 12.9-
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.5- 14.4- 14.6-
Common Equity - Tier I 12.1- 12.0- 12.1-
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
 For the Year Ended
December 31,
 September 30,
 December 31,
 December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income- 163,925 - 162,709 - 149,996 - 632,688 - 600,463
Interest expense 50,724 51,586 54,915 206,601 221,571
Net Interest Income 113,201 111,123 95,081 426,087 378,892
Provision for credit losses 7,005 11,327 6,490 32,966 29,170
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 3,759 -
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 106,196 99,796 88,591 389,362 349,722
Net securities gains (losses) 425 369 1 (4,348- (5,446-
Gain on sale of VISA - - - 5,146 5,664
Trust income 3,379 3,477 3,031 12,907 11,821
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,828 5,913 5,749 22,774 22,518
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,886 3,499 2,654 12,652 11,546
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,725 1,712 1,418 6,877 6,361
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,941 2,132 1,645 7,296 5,795
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,198 1,085 3,076 6,888 9,111
Card-related interchange income 3,974 3,985 3,923 15,611 21,887
Derivative mark-to-market 25 2 95 (126- (46-
Swap fee income 26 243 797 1,543 885
Other income 2,309 2,440 2,946 9,604 9,135
Total Noninterest Income 24,716 24,857 25,335 96,824 99,231
Salaries and employee benefits 42,265 40,717 38,025 163,981 149,287
Net occupancy 4,981 5,110 4,769 20,714 19,783
Furniture and equipment 4,994 4,427 4,360 18,161 17,453
Data processing 4,197 4,260 4,039 16,359 15,582
Pennsylvania shares tax 483 1,337 1,968 4,495 5,422
Advertising and promotion 1,687 1,931 1,358 6,447 5,535
Intangible amortization 1,494 1,567 1,368 5,503 5,024
Other professional fees and services 1,526 1,843 1,557 6,892 5,533
FDIC insurance 1,535 1,653 1,436 6,117 5,973
Litigation and operational losses 1,080 582 920 2,925 4,592
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 281 87 99 654 451
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt - - - - 369
Merger and acquisition 150 165 277 4,379 391
Other operating expenses 9,803 9,155 9,128 38,201 35,350
Total Noninterest Expense 74,476 72,834 69,304 294,828 270,745
Income before Income Taxes 56,436 51,819 44,622 191,358 178,208
Income tax provision 11,560 10,491 8,773 39,056 35,636
Net Income- 44,876 - 41,328 - 35,849 - 152,302 - 142,572
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,840,771 104,293,298 101,758,450 102,840,771 101,758,450
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 103,643,551 104,754,917 101,963,018 103,524,130 102,205,497
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, September 30, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 103,280 - 117,241 - 105,051
Interest-bearing bank deposits 77,082 44,170 28,358
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,052,489 1,100,437 1,178,577
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 519,422 479,915 405,639
Loans held for sale 271,452 62,566 51,991
Loans and leases 9,508,039 9,688,288 8,983,754
Allowance for credit losses (125,768- (129,605- (118,906-
Net loans and leases 9,382,271 9,558,683 8,864,848
Goodwill and other intangibles 400,229 400,851 383,352
Other assets 536,811 546,513 567,120
Total Assets- 12,343,036 - 12,310,376 - 11,584,936
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits- 2,372,771 - 2,420,235 - 2,249,615
Interest-bearing demand deposits(a) 1,795,513 1,904,381 1,855,633
Savings deposits(a) 4,241,762 4,103,904 3,822,305
Time deposits 1,840,923 1,802,820 1,750,466
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,878,198 7,811,105 7,428,404
Total deposits 10,250,969 10,231,340 9,678,019
Short-term borrowings 147,966 149,557 80,139
Long-term borrowings 261,742 262,057 262,985
Total borrowings 409,708 411,614 343,124
Other liabilities 127,983 125,585 158,628
Shareholders' equity 1,554,376 1,541,837 1,405,165
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity- 12,343,036 - 12,310,376 - 11,584,936

(a) Deposits on the above balance sheet for periods prior to June 30, 2025 reflect a reclassification to interest-bearing deposits from savings deposits in order to remove the impact of an internal sweep program related to regulatory reserve requirements. The internal sweep program was terminated in the second quarter of 2025, therefore prior periods are now shown without the reclassification.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, Yield/September 30, Yield/December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/December 31, Yield/
2025
 Rate2025
 Rate2024
 Rate 2025
 Rate2024
 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN
Assets
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)- 9,736,392 6.12- - 9,653,118 6.08- - 9,034,096 5.97- - 9,474,491 6.06- - 9,013,742 6.02-
Interest bearing bank deposits 48,542 4.48- 40,159 4.85- 58,469 5.22- 56,166 4.73- 164,339 5.52-
Securities (FTE)(1) 1,525,296 3.52- 1,597,369 3.60- 1,620,823 3.43- 1,597,220 3.59- 1,536,812 3.27-
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 11,310,230 5.76- 11,290,646 5.73- 10,713,388 5.58- 11,127,877 5.70- 10,714,893 5.62-
Noninterest-earning assets 919,649 919,357 912,328 928,278 940,073
Total Assets- 12,229,879 - 12,210,003 - 11,625,716 - 12,056,155 - 11,654,966
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits- 6,054,039 2.00- - 6,064,450 2.03- - 5,703,763 2.22- - 5,972,711 2.06- - 5,636,553 2.20-
Time deposits 1,806,856 3.65- 1,734,804 3.66- 1,730,251 4.32- 1,763,299 3.80- 1,549,999 4.32-
Short-term borrowings 55,098 2.64- 128,548 3.89- 98,113 4.28- 95,322 3.67- 444,453 4.60-
Long-term borrowings 261,872 4.92- 262,186 4.97- 252,064 5.07- 262,371 4.97- 186,550 5.51-
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,177,865 2.46- 8,189,988 2.50- 7,784,191 2.81- 8,093,703 2.55- 7,817,555 2.83-
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,376,821 2,366,509 2,293,343 2,328,689 2,298,065
Other liabilities 125,496 122,896 144,153 132,792 173,426
Shareholders' equity 1,549,697 1,530,610 1,404,029 1,500,971 1,365,920
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 4,052,014 4,020,015 3,841,525 3,962,452 3,837,411
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity- 12,229,879 - 12,210,003 - 11,625,716 - 12,056,155 - 11,654,966
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.98- 3.92- 3.54- 3.84- 3.55-
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
Balance Prior to Portfolio Move
 Portfolio Moved to HFS
December 31,
 December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other- 1,370,005 - (18,281- - 1,351,724 - 1,374,627 - 1,250,669
Commercial real estate 3,355,970 (173,861- 3,182,109 3,408,801 3,124,704
Equipment finance loans and leases 693,265 - 693,265 634,398 427,320
Real estate construction 439,095 (23,559- 415,536 403,548 475,367
Total Commercial 5,858,335 (215,701- 5,642,634 5,821,374 5,278,060
Consumer Loan Portfolio:
Closed-end mortgages 1,839,901 (9,431- 1,830,470 1,858,471 1,849,223
Home equity lines of credit 530,064 (249- 529,815 524,254 492,480
Real estate construction 47,250 - 47,250 41,894 8,017
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,417,215 (9,680- 2,407,535 2,424,619 2,349,720
Auto & RV loans 1,387,195 - 1,387,195 1,370,551 1,280,645
Direct installment 23,057 - 23,057 24,115 25,935
Personal lines of credit 45,785 - 45,785 45,657 47,313
Student loans 1,833 - 1,833 1,972 2,081
Total Other Consumer 1,457,870 - 1,457,870 1,442,295 1,355,974
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,875,085 (9,680- 3,865,405 3,866,914 3,705,694
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 9,733,420 (225,381- 9,508,039 9,688,288 8,983,754
Loans held for sale - individual 46,071 - 46,071 62,566 51,991
Loans held for sale - portfolio - 225,381 225,381 - -
Total Loans and Leases- 9,779,491 - - - 9,779,491 - 9,750,854 - 9,035,745
December 31, September 30, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis - 81,476 - 76,622 - 45,827
Loans on nonaccrual basis - acquisition 10,280 10,925 15,629
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis - 1,138 -
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases - 91,756 - 88,685 - 61,456
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 990 853 895
Repossessions ("Repos") 1,744 1,503 792
Total Nonperforming Assets - 94,490 - 91,041 - 63,143
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,288 2,117 2,064
Classified loans and leases 139,378 124,902 96,296
Criticized loans and leases 267,164 248,214 224,175
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.99- 0.94- 0.70-
Allowance for credit losses - 125,768 - 129,605 - 118,906
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other- 7,152 - 6,927 - 4,102 - 15,134 - 14,699
Real estate construction 465 829 1,057 1,294 1,086
Commercial real estate 2,039 3,011 6,620 6,971 8,501
Residential real estate 362 106 (27- 511 113
Loans to individuals 1,254 1,374 1,939 5,465 6,781
Net Charge-offs- 11,272 - 12,247 - 13,691 - 29,375 - 31,180
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.46- 0.51- 0.61- 0.31- 0.35-
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 62.15- 92.49- 47.40- 112.22- 93.55-
Provision for credit losses- 7,005 - 11,327 - 6,490 - 32,966 - 29,170
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
(1)Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3)Includes held for sale loans.
(4)Excludes held for sale loans.
For the Three Months Ended
 For the Year Ended
December 31,
 September 30,
 December 31,
 December 31,
 December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Interest income- 163,925 - 162,709 - 149,996 - 632,688 - 600,463
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 355 351 354 1,382 1,347
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 164,280 163,060 150,350 634,070 601,810
Interest expense 50,724 51,586 54,915 206,601 221,571
Net interest income, (FTE)(1)- 113,556 - 111,474 - 95,435 - 427,469 - 380,239
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net Income- 44,876 - 41,328 - 35,849 - 152,302 - 142,572
Intangible amortization 1,494 1,567 1,368 5,503 5,024
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (314- (329- (287- (1,156- (1,055-
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles- 46,056 - 42,566 - 36,930 - 156,649 - 146,541
Average Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity- 1,549,697 - 1,530,610 - 1,404,029 - 1,500,971 - 1,365,920
Less: intangible assets 400,638 401,825 383,620 395,355 384,844
Tangible Equity 1,149,059 1,128,785 1,020,409 1,105,616 981,076
Less: preferred stock - - - - -
Tangible Common Equity- 1,149,059 - 1,128,785 - 1,020,409 - 1,105,616 - 981,076
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.90- 14.96- 14.40- 14.17- 14.94-
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Core Net Income:
Total Net Income- 44,876 - 41,328 - 35,849 - 152,302 - 142,572
Net securities gains (425- (369- (1- (798- (218-
Tax benefit of net securities gains 89 77 - 168 46
Merger and acquisition related expenses 150 165 277 4,379 391
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses (32- (35- (58- (920- (82-
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 3,759 -
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - (789- -
(5)Core net income- 44,658 - 41,166 - 36,067 - 158,101 - 142,709
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 103,643,551 104,754,917 101,963,018 103,524,130 102,205,497
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)- 0.43 - 0.39 - 0.35 - 1.53 - 1.40
Intangible amortization 1,494 1,567 1,368 5,503 5,024
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (314- (329- (287- (1,156- (1,055-
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles- 45,838 - 42,404 - 37,148 - 162,448 - 146,678
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.83- 14.90- 14.48- 14.69- 14.95-
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Core Return on Average Assets:
Total Net Income- 44,876 - 41,328 - 35,849 - 152,302 - 142,572
Total Average Assets 12,229,879 12,210,003 11,625,716 12,056,155 11,654,966
Return on Average Assets 1.46- 1.34- 1.23- 1.26- 1.22-
Core Net Income(5)- 44,658 - 41,166 - 36,067 - 158,101 - 142,709
Total Average Assets 12,229,879 12,210,003 11,625,716 12,056,155 11,654,966
(7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.45- 1.34- 1.23- 1.31- 1.22-
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Core Efficiency Ratio:
Total Noninterest Expense- 74,476 - 72,834 - 69,304 - 294,828 - 270,745
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:
Intangible amortization 1,494 1,567 1,368 5,503 5,024
Merger and acquisition related 150 165 277 4,379 391
Noninterest Expense - Core- 72,832 - 71,102 - 67,659 - 284,946 - 265,330
Net interest income, (FTE)- 113,556 - 111,474 - 95,435 - 427,469 - 380,239
Total noninterest income 24,716 24,857 25,335 96,824 99,231
Net securities gains (425- (369- (1- (798- (218-
Total Revenue 137,847 135,962 120,769 523,495 479,252
Adjustments to Revenue:
Derivative mark-to-market 25 2 95 (126- (46-
Total Revenue - Core- 137,822 - 135,960 - 120,674 - 523,621 - 479,298
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 52.84- 52.30- 56.07- 54.42- 55.36-
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
December 31, September 30, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity- 1,554,376 - 1,541,837 - 1,405,165
Less: intangible assets 400,229 400,851 383,352
Tangible Equity 1,154,147 1,140,986 1,021,813
Less: preferred stock - - -
Tangible Common Equity- 1,154,147 - 1,140,986 - 1,021,813
Tangible Assets:
Total assets- 12,343,036 - 12,310,376 - 11,584,936
Less: intangible assets 400,229 400,851 383,352
Tangible Assets- 11,942,807 - 11,909,525 - 11,201,584
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.66- 9.58- 9.12-
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,840,771 104,293,298 101,758,450
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share- 11.22 - 10.94 - 10.04
For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue:
Net interest income- 113,201 - 111,123 - 95,081 - 426,087 - 378,892
Noninterest income 24,716 24,857 25,335 96,824 99,231
Noninterest expense 74,476 72,834 69,304 294,828 270,745
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue- 63,441 - 63,146 - 51,112 - 228,083 - 207,378
Net securities gains- (425- - (369- - (1- - (798- - (218-
Merger and acquisition related expenses 150 165 277 4,379 391
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue- 63,166 - 62,942 - 51,388 - 231,664 - 207,551
Net charge-offs- 11,272 - 12,247 - 13,691 - 29,375 - 31,180

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.