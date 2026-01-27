First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the "Company") today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $12.46 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $48.79 million or $2.65 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 13, 2026, and is expected to be paid on February 27, 2026. 2025 marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and 2025 represented the 16th consecutive year of regular dividend increases. In addition, the Board of Directors declared two special cash dividends during 2025; a $2.07 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter and a $1.00 per common share dividend declared in the fourth quarter.

The Company's capital management philosophy emphasizes maintaining a strong capital base to support growth and effectively serve customers. Consistent with this philosophy, the Company intends to return excess capital to shareholders through regular cash dividends and share repurchases after funding growth in core operations and other strategic uses. To the extent that current earnings exceed these capital needs, the Company may declare special dividends; as it did in 2025.

On January 23, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Middlebourne, West Virginia-based, Hometown Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank, Inc. At the end of 2025, Hometown had total assets of approximately $415 million, loans of $172 million, and deposits of $376 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $12.46 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, was a decrease of $575 thousand, or 4.41%, from the same quarter of 2024. Net income of $48.79 million for the year of 2025, was a decrease of $2.81 million, or 5.45%, from the same period of 2024.

When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, net income of $14.16 million was an increase of $1.12 million, or 8.56%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 ended strong at 4.53% and was an increase of 17 basis points, over the same quarter of 2024. For the same time period, the net interest rate spread increased 26 basis points to 4.20%, resulting in an increase of net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $1.03 million, or 3.26%. The increase is primarily driven by consistent asset yields and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Compared to 2024, the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities declined 25 basis points, or 22.12%, due to a reduction in interest costs of $1.18 million, or 23.16%.



Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $2.07 million, or 6.86%, compared to the same quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $36 thousand, a significant decrease from $1.08 million a year ago. The decrease was a function of a smaller loan portfolio and continued strong credit performance.

Noninterest income increased approximately $1.09 million, or 10.57%, when compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase is attributable primarily to an increase in services charges on deposits of $679 thousand, or 18.79%, and other service charges and fees of $471 thousand, or 13.16%. Noninterest expense increased $3.52 million, or 14.59%, when compared to the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $897 thousand, or 6.64%, merger expense of $2.12 million, and other operating expense of $657 thousand, or 21.54%. The merger expense is related to the recent acquisition of Hometown.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. ROA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 1.52% compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.63% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 9.89% for the same period of 2024. ROE was 9.64% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 10.03% for the same period of 2024.

When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, ROA was 1.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.59% for the full year. ROE totaled 10.94% for the fourth quarter and 10.09% for the twelve months ended 2025. Return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 13.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 13.92% for the full year.





Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Consolidated assets totaled $3.26 billion on December 31, 2025.

Consolidated loan balances decreased $101.33 million, or 4.19%, and securities available for sale decreased $37.16 million, or 21.88%, from December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased $5.92 million, or 0.22%, which was due primarily to a decrease in declining higher-rate time deposits. Stockholder equity decreased $25.84 million, or 4.91%, primarily due to two special cash dividends, in the total amount of $3.07 per common share, being declared in 2025. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $134.77 million, or 35.71%.

The Company's average loan-to-deposits ratio of 88.81%, on December 31, 2025, continues to represent a stable utilization of deposit funding.

The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of either 2025 or 2024. For the full year, the Company repurchased 50,338 shares in 2025 at a cost of $1.85 million, compared with 257,294 shares repurchased in 2024 at a cost of $8.72 million.

Total non-performing assets as of December 31, 2025, were $14.15 million, compared with $20.54 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company has realized a declining trend in non-performing assets since December 31, 2024.

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.61%; a 0.22% reduction when compared with the same quarter of 2024. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $836 thousand, or 0.14% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.48 million, or 0.24%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% on December 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% on December 31, 2024.

Book value per share on December 31, 2025, was $ 27.30, a decrease of $1.43 from year-end 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to two special dividends being declared in 2025, in the total amount of $3.07 per common share.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted earnings," "adjusted diluted earnings per share," "adjusted return on average assets," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2025. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.79 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2025. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.26 billion as of December 31, 2025. The Company's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, "FCBC". Additional investor information is available on the Company's website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans - 31,232 - 30,805 - 30,637 - 30,669 - 31,637 - 123,343 - 129,871 Interest on securities 1,221 1,050 1,029 1,238 1,447 4,538 5,426 Interest on deposits in banks 3,826 3,844 3,722 3,262 3,348 14,654 10,845 Total interest income 36,279 35,699 35,388 35,169 36,432 142,535 146,142 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,918 4,402 4,731 4,871 5,098 17,922 19,638 Interest on borrowings - - - - 1 - 36 Total interest expense 3,918 4,402 4,731 4,871 5,099 17,922 19,674 Net interest income 32,361 31,297 30,657 30,298 31,333 124,613 126,468 Provision for credit losses 36 - (285 - 321 1,082 72 3,597 Net interest income after provision 32,325 31,297 30,942 29,977 30,251 124,541 122,871 Noninterest income 11,429 10,889 10,340 10,229 10,337 42,887 39,390 Noninterest expense 27,624 26,279 25,455 24,944 24,107 104,303 96,567 Income before income taxes 16,130 15,907 15,827 15,262 16,481 63,125 65,694 Income tax expense 3,665 3,641 3,581 3,444 3,441 14,331 14,090 Net income - 12,465 - 12,266 - 12,246 - 11,818 - 13,040 - 48,794 - 51,604 Earnings per common share Basic - 0.68 - 0.67 - 0.67 - 0.64 - 0.71 - 2.66 - 2.81 Diluted - 0.68 - 0.67 - 0.67 - 0.64 - 0.71 - 2.65 - 2.80 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 1.24 1.20 Special cash dividend 1.00 - - 2.07 - 3.07 - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,315,268 18,314,865 18,295,465 18,324,760 18,299,612 18,312,570 18,349,498 Diluted 18,390,550 18,400,289 18,400,793 18,451,321 18,418,441 18,410,451 18,430,206 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.53 - 1.53 - 1.53 - 1.49 - 1.60 - 1.52 - 1.60 - Return on average common equity 9.63 - 9.58 - 9.84 - 9.49 - 9.89 - 9.64 - 10.03 - Return on average tangible common equity(1) 13.80 - 13.82 - 14.32 - 13.79 - 14.12 - 13.92 - 14.48 -

____________________

(1)

A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Noninterest income Wealth management - 1,181 - 1,371 - 1,222 - 1,162 - 1,251 - 4,936 - 4,485 Service charges on deposits 4,292 4,520 4,120 3,836 3,613 16,768 14,012 Other service charges and fees 4,046 3,847 3,791 3,340 3,575 15,024 14,392 Other operating income 1,911 1,151 1,207 1,891 1,898 6,159 6,501 Total noninterest income - 11,429 - 10,889 - 10,340 - 10,229 - 10,337 - 42,887 - 39,390 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits - 14,398 - 14,351 - 14,349 - 13,335 - 13,501 - 56,433 - 51,702 Occupancy expense 1,306 1,508 1,290 1,576 1,329 5,680 5,286 Furniture and equipment expense 1,484 1,502 1,587 1,575 1,562 6,148 6,368 Service fees 2,648 2,728 2,475 2,484 2,305 10,335 9,642 Advertising and public relations 923 939 1,154 1,055 1,165 4,071 3,861 Professional fees 240 293 360 372 295 1,265 1,218 Amortization of intangibles 433 433 526 524 535 1,916 2,131 FDIC premiums and assessments 360 362 361 362 365 1,445 1,463 Merger expense 2,125 787 - - - 2,912 - Litigation expense - - - - - - 1,800 Other operating expense 3,707 3,376 3,353 3,661 3,050 14,098 13,096 Total noninterest expense - 27,624 - 26,279 - 25,455 - 24,944 - 24,107 - 104,303 - 96,567

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share - 12,465 - 12,266 - 12,246 - 11,818 - 13,040 - 48,794 - 51,604 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger expense 2,125 787 - - - 2,912 - Litigation expense - - - - - - 1,800 Other items(1) - - - - - - (825 - Total adjustments 2,125 787 - - - 2,912 975 Tax effect 434 152 - - - 587 234 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP - 14,156 - 12,901 - 12,246 - 11,818 - 13,040 - 51,119 - 52,345 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP - 0.77 - 0.70 - 0.67 - 0.64 - 0.71 - 2.78 - 2.84 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.74 - 1.60 - 1.53 - 1.49 - 1.60 - 1.59 - 1.62 - Adjusted return on average common equity 10.94 - 10.08 - 9.84 - 9.49 - 9.89 - 10.09 - 10.18 - Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.67 - 14.53 - 14.32 - 13.79 - 14.12 - 14.59 - 14.69 -

____________________

(1)

Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.

(2)

A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) - 2,316,150 - 31,323 5.37 - - 2,421,668 - 31,717 5.21 - Securities available for sale 149,295 1,236 3.29 - 167,357 1,474 3.50 - Interest-bearing deposits 380,795 3,828 3.99 - 277,678 3,351 4.80 - Total earning assets 2,846,240 36,387 5.07 - 2,866,703 36,542 5.07 - Other assets 382,809 379,566 Total assets - 3,229,049 - 3,246,269 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits - 669,397 - 159 0.09 - - 663,033 - 226 0.14 - Savings deposits 902,447 2,892 1.27 - 886,886 3,476 1.56 - Time deposits 202,292 867 1.70 - 242,899 1,396 2.29 - Total interest-bearing deposits 1,774,136 3,918 0.88 - 1,792,818 5,098 1.13 - Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - - - - - Retail repurchase agreements 1,291 - 0.05 - 995 1 0.05 - Total borrowings 1,291 - 0.05 - 995 1 0.05 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,775,427 3,918 0.88 - 1,793,813 5,099 1.13 - Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 884,023 881,767 Other liabilities 56,018 46,142 Total liabilities 2,715,468 2,721,722 Stockholders' equity 513,581 524,547 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,229,049 - 3,246,269 Net interest income, FTE(1) - 32,469 - 31,443 Net interest rate spread 4.20 - 3.94 - Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.53 - 4.36 -

____________________

(1)

Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3)

Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $694 thousand and $863 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) - 2,353,548 - 123,708 5.26 - - 2,481,215 - 130,196 5.25 - Securities available for sale 139,276 4,620 3.32 - 171,081 5,547 3.24 - Interest-bearing deposits 338,783 14,656 4.33 - 206,629 10,850 5.25 - Total earning assets 2,831,607 142,984 5.05 - 2,858,925 146,593 5.13 - Other assets 377,954 374,398 Total assets - 3,209,561 - 3,233,323 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits - 660,810 - 713 0.11 - - 662,584 - 796 0.12 - Savings deposits 896,166 12,748 1.42 - 878,584 14,206 1.62 - Time deposits 220,540 4,460 2.02 - 246,035 4,636 1.88 - Total interest-bearing deposits 1,777,516 17,921 1.01 - 1,787,203 19,638 1.10 - Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - 0.00 - 628 35 5.53 - Retail repurchase agreements 1,204 1 0.06 - 1,045 1 0.05 - Total borrowings 1,204 1 0.06 - 1,673 36 2.15 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,778,720 17,922 1.01 - 1,788,876 19,674 1.10 - Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 872,516 882,700 Other liabilities 51,928 47,362 Total liabilities 2,703,164 2,718,938 Stockholders' equity 506,397 514,385 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,209,561 - 3,233,323 Net interest income, FTE(1) - 125,062 - 126,919 Net interest rate spread 4.04 - 4.03 - Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.42 - 4.44 -

____________________

(1)

Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3)

Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.08 million and $2.90 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 512,240 - 427,705 - 395,057 - 414,682 - 377,454 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 132,688 131,314 132,535 129,659 169,849 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,314,755 2,331,305 2,353,277 2,382,699 2,416,089 Allowance for credit losses (30,761 - (31,597 - (33,020 - (33,784 - (34,825 - Loans held for investment, net 2,283,994 2,299,708 2,320,257 2,348,915 2,381,264 Premises and equipment, net 47,560 47,522 48,023 48,780 48,735 Other real estate owned - 264 455 298 521 Interest receivable 8,720 9,121 8,787 9,306 9,207 Goodwill 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 Other intangible assets 11,098 11,531 11,964 12,490 13,014 Other assets 119,397 118,502 119,990 117,697 117,226 Total assets - 3,259,643 - 3,189,613 - 3,181,014 - 3,225,773 - 3,261,216 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 896,255 - 865,554 - 873,677 - 893,794 - 883,499 Interest-bearing 1,789,074 1,765,039 1,761,687 1,790,683 1,807,748 Total deposits 2,685,329 2,630,593 2,635,364 2,684,477 2,691,247 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,214 1,429 1,016 908 906 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 72,553 46,866 41,805 43,971 42,671 Total liabilities 2,759,096 2,678,888 2,678,185 2,729,356 2,734,824 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,335 18,315 18,311 18,327 18,322 Additional paid-in capital 170,358 169,569 169,358 169,867 169,752 Retained earnings 319,368 330,895 324,307 317,728 349,489 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,514 - (8,054 - (9,147 - (9,505 - (11,171 - Total stockholders' equity 500,547 510,725 502,829 496,417 526,392 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,259,643 - 3,189,613 - 3,181,014 - 3,225,773 - 3,261,216 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,334,787 18,314,905 18,311,232 18,326,657 18,321,795 Book value per common share - 27.30 - 27.89 - 27.46 - 27.09 - 28.73 Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.84 19.40 18.95 18.55 20.16

____________________

(1)

A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.

SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans - 31,597 - 33,020 - 33,784 - 34,825 - 35,118 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 319 319 312 341 441 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 31,916 33,339 34,096 35,166 35,559 Provision for credit losses: (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loans - - (292 - 350 1,182 Provision (recovery of) for credit losses - loan commitments 36 - 7 (29 - (100 - Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 36 - (285 - 321 1,082 Charge-offs (1,527 - (2,015 - (1,509 - (1,998 - (2,005 - Recoveries 691 592 1,037 607 530 Net charge-offs (836 - (1,423 - (472 - (1,391 - (1,475 - Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 30,761 31,597 33,020 33,784 34,825 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 355 319 319 312 341 Ending balance - 31,116 - 31,916 - 33,339 - 34,096 - 35,166 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans - 13,941 - 16,514 - 18,084 - 19,974 - 19,869 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 212 125 568 117 149 Total nonperforming loans 14,153 16,639 18,652 20,091 20,018 OREO - 264 455 298 521 Total nonperforming assets - 14,153 - 16,903 - 19,107 - 20,389 - 20,539 Additional Information Total modified loans - 2,442 - 2,291 - 2,129 - 2,124 - 2,260 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.61 - 0.71 - 0.79 - 0.84 - 0.83 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 - 0.53 - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.63 - Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 217.35 - 189.90 - 177.03 - 168.15 - 173.97 - Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33 - 1.36 - 1.40 - 1.42 - 1.44 - Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.14 - 0.24 - 0.08 - 0.24 - 0.24 -

