Faraday Future Announces Its Launch of Multiple Robot Products in Three Categories at Its "Robot & Vehicle +" EAI Robotics Final Launch & FX Partner Recruitment Event February 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, at the Annual NADA Show

  • The event will be livestreamed at 3:30 p.m. PST on February 4 at https://www.ff.com/us/NADA2026/
  • The first FF EAI Robotics product has completed U.S. regulatory certification and will begin sales in parallel with the launch event.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced additional details for its FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch being held on February 4, 2026, at the annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, NV. FF is inviting NADA attendees to join FF at the NADA Show for a landmark moment in the Company's evolution-the FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch & FX Partner Recruitment Event.

Faraday Future Announces Its Launch of Multiple Robot Products in Three Categories at Its

The FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch and the FF/FX Par Partner Recruitment Conference on February 4-5 will center around the theme of "Robot & Vehicle +". FF will provide a comprehensive introduction to how FF leverages its Dual-Flywheel, Dual-Bridge, and Dual-Public-Companies structure and applies an original AI innovation + bridge model approach to systematically address industry pain points across application scenarios, cost, user experience, and ecosystem development-leading the arrival of a new era of EAI.

Event Highlights

  • Unveiling of multiple FF Embodied AI (EAI) robots featuring advanced EAI technologies and various user scenarios.
  • Announcement of product pricing and sales and delivery timelines.
  • Live product showcases with immersive public product experiences.
    • FX Super One sales and Co-Creation model experiences.
    • Recruitment of preliminary sales partners for FF EAI Robotic products.

Events Schedule

  • February 4, 2026 - FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch - Location: NADA Show 2026 - Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall Booth 6030N
    • 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM PST Check-in
    • 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PST Event
  • February 5, 2026 - FF/FX Partner (Par) Summit in Las Vegas (Invitation-Only)

Livestream: Link to watch the livestream for the event https://www.ff.com/us/NADA2026/

Note: Event materials will be available on the FF IR website at https://investors.ff.com/events-and-presentations

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand's pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF's second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e91b7215-c539-40ff-a9fa-51c5dea7ae4d


