WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Solid loan growth fully funded by deposit growth; net interest margin of 3.61% improved 58 basis points year-over-year
WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $78.2 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.81, compared to $47.1 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2025 included dividends and redemption premium totaling $8.0 million, or $0.08 per share, related to the Series A preferred stock, which was redeemed on November 15, 2025. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $202.6 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28, 2025, compared to $141.4 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for the 2024 period.
As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.84 of earnings per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, as compared to $0.71 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $3.40 per diluted share, for the twelve month period, which was a 45.3% increase compared to $2.34 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 78,162
$ 0.81
$ 47,098
$ 0.70
$ 202,564
$ 2.23
$ 141,385
$ 2.26
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
2,752
0.03
510
0.01
59,987
0.66
5,056
0.08
Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans
-
-
-
-
46,926
0.51
-
-
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)
$ 80,914
$ 0.84
$ 47,608
$ 0.71
$ 309,477
$ 3.40
$ 146,441
$ 2.34
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2025:
- Deposit growth fully funded loan growth both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter
- Total deposits increased 7.2% annualized from the third quarter driven by demand and money market deposits
- Total deposits increased 53.3% year-over-year to $21.7 billion, reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth of 4.7%
- Total loans increased 6.2% annualized from the third quarter despite commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of approximately $415 million in the quarter
- Total loans increased 51.9% year-over-year to $19.2 billion, reflecting organic growth of 5.2% and $5.9 billion of loans from PFC
- CRE payoffs totaled approximately $905 million for the year
- Net interest margin of 3.61% increased 58 basis points year-over-year and 8 basis points quarter-over-quarter reflecting higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs
- Reflecting the PFC acquisition, market appreciation, and organic growth, WesBanco Trust and Investment Services ("WTIS") assets under management increased to a record $7.9 billion
- Efficiency ratio of 51.6% improved more than 8 percentage points year-over-year due to expense synergies generated from the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage
- Successful execution of WesBanco's financial center optimization strategy with the closure of 27 locations on January 23rd
"2025 was another year of disciplined growth and strong execution for WesBanco as we continued our transformation into a regional financial services partner through our successful acquisition and integration of Premier Financial and its customers," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered strong total and organic loan growth fully funded by deposits, strengthened our balance sheet, and improved our net interest margin. We achieved record levels of fee income and wealth management assets, while our focus on cost control drove our efficiency ratio into the low 50 percent range. Together, these underscore the strength of our organic growth-oriented business model and position us well to continue delivering value for our customers and stakeholders."
Balance Sheet
WesBanco's balance sheet, as of December 31, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 48.2% year-over-year to $27.7 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.2 billion and total securities of $4.5 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 51.9% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $657 million, driven by the commercial teams. CRE payoffs have continued to increase and totaled approximately $415 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 and $905 million for the year, more than 2.5 times the prior year-to-date period.
Deposits of $21.7 billion increased 53.3% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth of $662 million, which fully funded year-over-year organic loan growth. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits increased $385 million, also fully funding quarter-over-quarter loan growth, due to the efforts of our consumer and business teams more than offsetting the intentional runoff of $55 million of higher cost certificates of deposit. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 49% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.
Credit Quality
As of December 31, 2025, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. As expected, criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans decreased 7 basis points from the sequential quarter to 3.15%. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were 0.06% of total loans.
The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at December 31, 2025 was 1.14% of total loans, or $218.7 million. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.57% of total portfolio loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The fourth quarter margin of 3.61% improved 58 basis points year-over-year through a combination of higher loan and securities yields and lower funding costs, and improved 8 basis points sequentially. Deposit funding costs of 245 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased 26 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the fourth quarter were 184 basis points.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $222.3 million, an increase of $95.8 million, or 75.7% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of the benefits from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, and lower deposit and FHLB borrowing costs. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income of $814.3 million increased $336.1 million, or 70.3%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the fourth quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $43.3 million increased $6.9 million, or 18.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC. Service charges on deposits increased $3.0 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. Digital banking fees increased $1.3 million from higher volumes primarily associated with our larger customer base. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $2.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.9 million year-over-year due to the addition of PFC. Other income decreased $2.0 million due to a $2.3 million gain in the prior year from the transfer of certain liabilities for future pension payments to a third-party insurance company. Gross swap fees were $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were $0.5 million as compared to $1.9 million, respectively.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as mortgage banking income, non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, increased $38.8 million, or 30.3%, year-over-year to $166.8 million. Mortgage Banking income increased due to an approximate 43% year-over-year increase in residential mortgage originations primarily related to our larger customer base.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $144.4 million, a $43.9 million, or 43.7%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers, but were down slightly as compared to the third quarter, reflecting expense management. Salaries and wages of $61.7 million and employee benefits expense of $17.1 million increased due to higher staffing levels and higher health insurance costs. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.2 million increased $5.2 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $3.5 million are primarily related to costs associated with the financial center optimization.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first twelve months of 2025 of $548.6 million increased $153.2 million, or 38.7%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above. Equipment and software expense of $62.6 million reflects the addition of PFC and the additional cost of operating two core systems until the conversion to one platform in mid-May. FDIC insurance expense of $20.9 million increased due to our larger asset size.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2025, Tier I leverage was 9.42%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.38%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.34%, and total risk-based capital was 13.88%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.13%.
Fourth quarter 2025 preferred stock dividends totaled $12.9 million, reflecting the $2.5 million dividend and $5.5 million redemption premium on the Series A preferred stock, which was redeemed on November 15th, and a $4.9 million dividend on the new Series B preferred stock.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Statement of Income
December 31,
December 31,
Interest and dividend income
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 293,208
$ 183,251
60.0
$ 1,097,203
$ 709,802
54.6
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
31,546
18,575
69.8
116,342
70,559
64.9
Tax-exempt
4,865
4,449
9.4
18,702
18,089
3.4
Total interest and dividends on securities
36,411
23,024
58.1
135,044
88,648
52.3
Other interest income
9,821
7,310
34.4
39,693
27,191
46.0
Total interest and dividend income
339,440
213,585
58.9
1,271,940
825,641
54.1
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
29,821
27,044
10.3
120,953
107,700
12.3
Money market deposits
36,166
18,734
93.1
131,839
72,899
80.9
Savings deposits
9,570
7,271
31.6
35,176
31,066
13.2
Certificates of deposit
24,235
16,723
44.9
87,788
53,236
64.9
Total interest expense on deposits
99,792
69,772
43.0
375,756
264,901
41.8
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
11,378
12,114
(6.1)
58,434
62,489
(6.5)
Other short-term borrowings
730
1,291
(43.5)
3,433
3,953
(13.2)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
5,243
3,902
34.4
20,017
16,090
24.4
Total interest expense
117,143
87,079
34.5
457,640
347,433
31.7
Net interest income
222,297
126,506
75.7
814,300
478,208
70.3
Provision for credit losses
3,059
(147)
NM
77,242
19,206
302.2
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
219,238
126,653
73.1
737,058
459,002
60.6
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,745
7,775
25.3
37,087
30,676
20.9
Service charges on deposits
11,159
8,138
37.1
41,392
29,979
38.1
Digital banking income
6,422
5,125
25.3
26,475
19,953
32.7
Net swap fee and valuation income
3,959
3,230
22.6
8,896
5,941
49.7
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,836
2,430
16.7
11,846
10,238
15.7
Bank-owned life insurance
4,458
2,512
77.5
15,101
9,544
58.2
Mortgage banking income
791
1,229
(35.6)
6,194
4,270
45.1
Net securities gains
1,077
61
NM
3,379
1,408
140.0
Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets
(824)
193
(526.9)
(424)
142
(398.6)
Other income
3,647
5,695
(36.0)
16,809
15,832
6.2
Total non-interest income
43,270
36,388
18.9
166,755
127,983
30.3
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
61,664
45,638
35.1
230,977
177,516
30.1
Employee benefits
17,148
11,856
44.6
67,015
46,141
45.2
Net occupancy
8,522
5,999
42.1
33,237
25,157
32.1
Equipment and software
16,110
10,681
50.8
62,612
41,303
51.6
Marketing
2,636
2,531
4.1
9,861
9,764
1.0
FDIC insurance
5,411
3,640
48.7
20,897
14,215
47.0
Amortization of intangible assets
7,217
2,034
254.8
29,070
8,251
252.3
Restructuring and merger-related expense
3,483
646
439.2
75,933
6,400
NM
Other operating expenses
25,697
18,079
42.1
94,973
73,124
29.9
Total non-interest expense
147,888
101,104
46.3
624,575
401,871
55.4
Income before provision for income taxes
114,620
61,937
85.1
279,238
185,114
50.8
Provision for income taxes
23,510
12,308
91.0
56,133
33,604
67.0
Net Income
91,110
49,629
83.6
223,105
151,510
47.3
Preferred stock dividends
12,948
2,531
411.6
20,541
10,125
102.9
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 47,098
66.0
$ 202,564
$ 141,385
43.3
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 223,590
$ 127,689
75.1
$ 819,271
$ 483,016
69.6
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.81
$ 0.70
15.7
$ 2.23
$ 2.26
(1.3)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.81
0.70
15.7
2.23
2.26
(1.3)
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.84
0.71
18.3
3.40
2.34
45.3
Dividends declared
0.38
0.37
2.7
1.49
1.45
2.8
Book value (period end)
39.64
39.54
0.3
39.64
39.54
0.3
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.01
22.83
(3.6)
22.01
22.83
(3.6)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
96,053,336
66,895,834
43.6
90,896,991
62,589,406
45.2
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,226,845
66,992,009
43.6
91,034,094
62,653,557
45.3
Period end common shares outstanding
96,067,559
66,919,805
43.6
96,067,559
66,919,805
43.6
Period end preferred shares outstanding
230,000
150,000
53.3
230,000
150,000
53.3
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Selected ratios
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Return on average assets
0.78
%
0.78
%
-
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)
1.19
0.81
46.91
Return on average equity
5.41
5.33
1.50
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)
8.27
5.52
49.82
Return on average tangible equity (1)
10.45
9.66
8.18
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)
15.40
9.99
54.15
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
11.46
10.66
7.50
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)
16.89
11.03
53.13
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.50
5.10
7.84
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.72
3.07
(11.40)
Net interest spread (2)
2.78
2.03
36.95
Net interest margin (2)
3.53
2.96
19.26
Efficiency (1) (2)
52.87
63.52
(16.77)
Average loans to average deposits
89.24
89.48
(0.27)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.10
0.11
(9.09)
Effective income tax rate
20.10
18.15
10.74
For the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Return on average assets
1.13
%
1.17
%
0.81
%
(0.22)
%
1.01
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)
1.17
1.30
1.28
0.96
1.02
Return on average equity
7.58
8.25
5.76
(1.45)
6.68
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)
7.85
9.16
9.17
6.45
6.75
Return on average tangible equity (1)
13.93
15.86
11.27
(1.74)
11.49
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)
14.39
17.48
17.16
11.61
11.61
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.87
17.26
12.06
(1.89)
12.56
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)
16.39
19.03
18.36
12.56
12.69
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.51
5.58
5.56
5.33
5.10
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.62
2.79
2.69
2.78
2.96
Net interest spread (2)
2.88
2.79
2.87
2.55
2.14
Net interest margin (2)
3.61
3.53
3.59
3.35
3.03
Efficiency (1) (2)
51.62
52.13
52.30
56.36
60.01
Average loans to average deposits
88.78
89.41
89.47
89.32
89.24
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.06
0.19
0.09
0.08
0.13
Effective income tax rate
20.51
19.10
19.10
(6.96)
19.87
Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)
$ 7,886
$ 7,688
$ 7,205
$ 6,951
$ 5,968
Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)
$ 2,481
$ 2,588
$ 2,554
$ 2,359
$ 1,852
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired
loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
December 31,
September 30,
September 30, 2025
Assets
2025
2024
% Change
2025
to Dec. 31, 2025
Cash and due from banks
$ 204,860
$ 142,271
44.0
$ 231,814
(11.6)
Due from banks - interest bearing
751,249
425,866
76.4
776,423
(3.2)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
30,809
13,427
129.5
30,374
1.4
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
3,288,332
2,246,072
46.4
3,268,016
0.6
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,035,957, $1,006,817
and $1,042,503, respectively)
1,132,114
1,152,906
(1.8)
1,150,520
(1.6)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(168)
(146)
(15.1)
(181)
7.2
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,131,946
1,152,760
(1.8)
1,150,339
(1.6)
Total securities
4,451,087
3,412,259
30.4
4,448,729
0.1
Loans held for sale
87,454
18,695
367.8
125,971
(30.6)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
10,938,834
7,326,681
49.3
10,755,370
1.7
Commercial and industrial
2,863,893
1,787,277
60.2
2,771,906
3.3
Residential real estate
3,938,585
2,520,086
56.3
3,928,469
0.3
Home equity
1,129,394
821,110
37.5
1,091,636
3.5
Consumer
355,726
201,275
76.7
384,693
(7.5)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
19,226,432
12,656,429
51.9
18,932,074
1.6
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(218,749)
(138,766)
(57.6)
(217,666)
(0.5)
Net portfolio loans
19,007,683
12,517,663
51.8
18,714,408
1.6
Premises and equipment, net
263,240
219,076
20.2
267,521
(1.6)
Accrued interest receivable
106,651
78,324
36.2
108,865
(2.0)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,723,385
1,124,016
53.3
1,736,073
(0.7)
Bank-owned life insurance
557,512
360,738
54.5
555,104
0.4
Other assets
543,212
385,390
41.0
553,134
(1.8)
Total Assets
$ 27,696,333
$ 18,684,298
48.2
$ 27,518,042
0.6
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,376,767
$ 3,842,758
39.9
$ 5,285,740
1.7
Interest bearing demand
5,186,880
3,771,314
37.5
5,025,216
3.2
Money market
5,072,039
2,429,977
108.7
4,901,863
3.5
Savings deposits
3,157,782
2,362,736
33.6
3,141,075
0.5
Certificates of deposit
2,875,372
1,726,932
66.5
2,930,368
(1.9)
Total deposits
21,668,840
14,133,717
53.3
21,284,262
1.8
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,200,000
1,000,000
20.0
1,275,000
(5.9)
Other short-term borrowings
110,679
192,073
(42.4)
113,501
(2.5)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,529
279,308
10.5
358,373
(13.9)
Total borrowings
1,619,208
1,471,381
10.0
1,746,874
(7.3)
Accrued interest payable
19,150
14,228
34.6
25,472
(24.8)
Other liabilities
357,222
274,691
30.0
344,907
3.6
Total Liabilities
23,664,420
15,894,017
48.9
23,401,515
1.1
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0, 150,000 and 150,000
shares of 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
-
144,484
(100.0)
144,484
(100.0)
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000, 0 and 230,000
shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation
preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
224,187
-
100.0
224,383
(0.1)
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000
shares authorized; 96,067,559, 75,354,034 and 96,044,222 shares issued;
96,067,559, 66,919,805 and 96,044,222 shares outstanding, respectively
200,137
156,985
27.5
200,088
0.0
Capital surplus
2,490,440
1,809,679
37.6
2,487,564
0.1
Retained earnings
1,252,765
1,192,091
5.1
1,210,823
3.5
Treasury stock (0, 8,434,229 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)
-
(292,244)
(100.0)
-
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(133,320)
(218,632)
39.0
(148,669)
10.3
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,296)
(2,082)
(10.3)
(2,146)
(7.0)
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,031,913
2,790,281
44.5
4,116,527
(2.1)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,696,333
$ 18,684,298
48.2
$ 27,518,042
0.6
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 762,245
4.26
%
$ 474,933
5.05
%
$ 719,247
4.66
%
$ 409,900
5.48
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
19,100,442
6.09
12,565,244
5.80
17,943,698
6.11
12,185,386
5.83
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,875,915
3.23
2,924,539
2.53
3,729,244
3.12
2,894,993
2.44
Tax-exempt (3)
749,388
3.26
734,929
3.05
736,998
3.21
748,304
3.06
Total securities
4,625,303
3.23
3,659,468
2.63
4,466,242
3.13
3,643,297
2.57
Other earning assets
57,695
11.28
51,208
9.99
70,891
8.70
57,845
8.20
Total earning assets (3)
24,545,685
5.51
%
16,750,853
5.10
%
23,200,078
5.50
%
16,296,428
5.10
%
Other assets
2,936,278
1,842,412
2,767,592
1,826,197
Total Assets
$ 27,481,963
$ 18,593,265
$ 25,967,670
$ 18,122,625
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 5,082,842
2.33
%
$ 3,763,465
2.86
%
$ 4,779,261
2.53
%
$ 3,604,463
2.99
%
Money market accounts
5,052,312
2.84
2,427,005
3.07
4,506,303
2.93
2,259,882
3.23
Savings deposits
3,144,470
1.21
2,365,805
1.22
3,008,218
1.17
2,422,859
1.28
Certificates of deposit
2,907,019
3.31
1,704,878
3.90
2,748,131
3.19
1,467,738
3.63
Total interest bearing deposits
16,186,643
2.45
10,261,153
2.71
15,041,913
2.50
9,754,942
2.72
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,047,826
4.31
972,283
4.96
1,325,871
4.41
1,164,344
5.37
Repurchase agreements
115,255
2.51
179,052
2.87
126,726
2.71
125,534
3.15
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
357,353
5.82
279,277
5.56
344,691
5.81
279,189
5.76
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
17,707,077
2.62
%
11,691,765
2.96
%
16,839,201
2.72
%
11,324,009
3.07
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
5,328,423
3,819,593
5,064,560
3,863,366
Other liabilities
358,007
275,828
321,844
282,076
Shareholders' equity
4,088,456
2,806,079
3,742,065
2,653,174
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,481,963
$ 18,593,265
$ 25,967,670
$ 18,122,625
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.88
%
2.14
%
2.78
%
2.03
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.61
%
3.03
%
3.53
%
2.96
%
(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.5 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and were $7.0 million and $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $16.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $55.3 million and $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $10.3 million and $0.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There was no accretion on interest bearing liabilities recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest and dividend income
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Loans, including fees
$ 293,208
$ 295,482
$ 290,104
$ 218,409
$ 183,251
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
31,546
31,483
31,066
22,247
18,575
Tax-exempt
4,865
4,692
4,616
4,529
4,449
Total interest and dividends on securities
36,411
36,175
35,682
26,776
23,024
Other interest income
9,821
11,229
10,596
8,047
7,310
Total interest and dividend income
339,440
342,886
336,382
253,232
213,585
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
29,821
31,351
30,405
29,377
27,044
Money market deposits
36,166
38,249
36,287
21,134
18,734
Savings deposits
9,570
9,577
8,670
7,359
7,271
Certificates of deposit
24,235
23,554
21,442
18,558
16,723
Total interest expense on deposits
99,792
102,731
96,804
76,428
69,772
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
11,378
17,337
16,683
13,034
12,114
Other short-term borrowings
730
766
816
1,122
1,291
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
5,243
5,336
5,310
4,129
3,902
Total interest expense
117,143
126,170
119,613
94,713
87,079
Net interest income
222,297
216,716
216,769
158,519
126,506
Provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
219,238
214,634
213,551
89,636
126,653
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,745
8,987
9,657
8,697
7,775
Service charges on deposits
11,159
11,163
10,484
8,587
8,138
Digital banking income
6,422
7,324
7,325
5,404
5,125
Net swap fee and valuation income
3,959
3,231
746
961
3,230
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,836
2,961
3,348
2,701
2,430
Bank-owned life insurance
4,458
3,765
3,450
3,428
2,512
Mortgage banking income
791
1,898
2,364
1,140
1,229
Net securities gains / (losses)
1,077
1,210
1,410
(318)
61
Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets
(824)
329
111
(40)
193
Other income
3,647
3,996
5,062
4,105
5,695
Total non-interest income
43,270
44,864
43,957
34,665
36,388
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
61,664
60,583
60,153
48,577
45,638
Employee benefits
17,148
18,040
18,857
12,970
11,856
Net occupancy
8,522
8,819
8,119
7,778
5,999
Equipment and software
16,110
16,310
17,140
13,050
10,681
Marketing
2,636
2,979
1,864
2,382
2,531
FDIC insurance
5,411
5,820
5,479
4,187
3,640
Amortization of intangible assets
7,217
8,425
9,204
4,223
2,034
Restructuring and merger-related expense
3,483
11,383
41,056
20,010
646
Other operating expenses
25,697
23,829
24,663
20,789
18,079
Total non-interest expense
147,888
156,188
186,535
133,966
101,104
Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes
114,620
103,310
70,973
(9,665)
61,937
Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes
23,510
19,737
13,558
(673)
12,308
Net Income /(loss)
91,110
83,573
57,415
(8,992)
49,629
Preferred stock dividends
12,948
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 223,590
$ 217,963
$ 217,996
$ 159,723
$ 127,689
Per common share data
Net income / (loss) per common share - basic
$ 0.81
$ 0.84
$ 0.57
$ (0.15)
$ 0.70
Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted
0.81
0.84
0.57
(0.15)
0.70
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.84
0.94
0.91
0.66
0.71
Dividends declared
0.38
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.37
Book value (period end)
39.64
39.02
38.28
38.02
39.54
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.01
21.29
20.48
20.06
22.83
Average common shares outstanding - basic
96,053,336
95,995,174
95,744,980
76,830,460
66,895,834
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,226,845
96,116,617
95,808,310
77,020,592
66,992,009
Period end common shares outstanding
96,067,559
96,044,222
95,986,023
95,672,204
66,919,805
Period end preferred shares outstanding
230,000
380,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
3,030
3,064
3,253
3,205
2,262
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Asset quality data
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Non-performing assets:
Total non-performing loans
$ 91,584
$ 94,463
$ 84,319
$ 81,489
$ 39,752
Other real estate and repossessed assets
907
997
958
1,854
852
Total non-performing assets
$ 92,491
$ 95,460
$ 85,277
$ 83,343
$ 40,604
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 91,199
$ 80,333
$ 65,401
$ 69,755
$ 45,926
Loans past due 90 days or more
37,783
19,430
20,890
10,734
13,553
Total past due loans
$ 128,982
$ 99,763
$ 86,291
$ 80,489
$ 59,479
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 413,068
$ 433,320
$ 531,415
$ 470,619
$ 242,000
Classified loans
191,860
175,648
151,849
149,452
112,669
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 604,928
$ 608,968
$ 683,264
$ 620,071
$ 354,669
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.47
%
0.42
%
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.20
0.10
0.11
0.06
0.11
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.48
0.50
0.45
0.44
0.31
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.48
0.50
0.45
0.45
0.32
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.33
0.35
0.31
0.30
0.22
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
3.15
3.22
3.63
3.32
2.80
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 218,749
$ 217,666
$ 223,866
$ 233,617
$ 138,766
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
6,950
7,628
6,168
6,459
6,120
Provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
2,666
8,867
4,329
2,771
4,066
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.06
%
0.19
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.13
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.14
%
1.15
%
1.19
%
1.25
%
1.10
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
2.39
x
2.30
x
2.65
x
2.87
x
3.49
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
0.99
x
1.12
x
1.31
x
1.44
x
1.40
x
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.42
%
9.72
%
8.66
%
11.01
%
10.68
%
Tier I risk-based capital
11.38
11.83
10.59
10.69
13.06
Total risk-based capital
13.88
14.58
13.40
13.59
15.88
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
10.34
10.10
9.90
9.99
12.07
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.88
14.22
13.99
14.86
15.09
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
8.99
9.35
8.16
8.03
9.52
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
8.13
7.92
7.60
7.47
8.70
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 11
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Return on average assets, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 202,564
$ 141,385
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,752
8,993
32,434
15,808
510
59,987
5,056
Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
46,926
-
46,926
-
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items
80,914
90,035
87,318
51,211
47,608
309,477
146,441
Average total assets
$ 27,481,963
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,304,700
$ 21,658,352
$ 18,593,265
$ 25,967,670
$ 18,122,625
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
1.17 %
1.30 %
1.28 %
0.96 %
1.02 %
1.19 %
0.81 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 202,564
$ 141,385
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,752
8,993
32,434
15,808
510
59,987
5,056
Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
46,926
-
46,926
-
Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items
80,914
90,035
87,318
51,211
47,608
309,477
146,441
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 3,819,513
$ 3,218,639
$ 2,806,079
$ 3,742,065
$ 2,653,174
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
7.85 %
9.16 %
9.17 %
6.45 %
6.75 %
8.27 %
5.52 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 202,564
$ 141,385
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
5,701
6,656
7,271
3,336
1,607
22,965
6,518
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
83,863
87,698
62,155
(8,187)
48,705
225,529
147,903
Average total shareholders' equity
4,088,456
3,898,142
3,819,513
3,218,639
2,806,079
3,742,065
2,653,174
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,608,358)
(1,312,855)
(1,119,060)
(1,583,033)
(1,121,472)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,211,155
$ 1,905,784
$ 1,687,019
$ 2,159,032
$ 1,531,702
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
13.93 %
15.86 %
11.27 %
-1.74 %
11.49 %
10.45 %
9.66 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,066,671
$ 1,761,300
$ 1,542,535
$ 1,968,805
$ 1,387,218
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
15.87 %
17.26 %
12.06 %
-1.89 %
12.56 %
11.46 %
10.66 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 202,564
$ 141,385
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,752
8,993
32,434
15,808
510
59,987
5,056
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
5,701
6,656
7,271
3,336
1,607
22,965
6,518
Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
46,926
-
46,926
-
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles and excluding certain items
86,615
96,691
94,589
54,547
49,215
332,442
152,959
Average total shareholders' equity
4,088,456
3,898,142
3,819,513
3,218,639
2,806,079
3,742,065
2,653,174
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,608,358)
(1,312,855)
(1,119,060)
(1,583,033)
(1,121,472)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,211,155
$ 1,905,784
$ 1,687,019
$ 2,159,032
$ 1,531,702
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
14.39 %
17.48 %
17.16 %
11.61 %
11.61 %
15.40 %
9.99 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,066,671
$ 1,761,300
$ 1,542,535
$ 1,968,805
$ 1,387,218
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
16.39 %
19.03 %
18.36 %
12.56 %
12.69 %
16.89 %
11.03 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 147,888
$ 156,188
$ 186,535
$ 133,966
$ 101,104
$ 624,575
$ 401,871
Less: amortization of intangibles
(7,217)
(8,425)
(9,204)
(4,223)
(2,034)
(29,070)
(8,251)
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(3,483)
(11,383)
(41,056)
(20,010)
(646)
(75,933)
(6,400)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
137,188
136,380
136,275
109,733
98,424
519,572
387,220
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
223,590
217,963
217,996
159,723
127,689
819,271
483,016
Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains (losses)
42,193
43,654
42,547
34,983
36,327
163,376
126,575
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 265,783
$ 261,617
$ 260,543
$ 194,706
$ 164,016
$ 982,647
$ 609,591
Efficiency ratio
51.62 %
52.13 %
52.30 %
56.36 %
60.01 %
52.87 %
63.52 %
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 202,564
$ 141,385
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,752
8,993
32,434
15,808
510
59,987
5,056
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
46,926
-
46,926
-
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
$ 80,914
$ 90,035
$ 87,318
$ 51,211
$ 47,608
$ 309,477
$ 146,441
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted
$ 0.81
$ 0.84
$ 0.57
$ (0.15)
$ 0.70
$ 2.23
$ 2.26
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.03
0.10
0.34
0.21
0.01
0.66
0.08
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
0.60
-
0.51
-
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:
$ 0.84
$ 0.94
$ 0.91
$ 0.66
$ 0.71
$ 3.40
$ 2.34
Period End
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,031,913
$ 4,116,527
$ 3,819,220
$ 3,781,579
$ 2,790,281
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
(1,709,001)
(1,718,048)
(1,118,293)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(224,187)
(368,867)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
2,113,971
2,044,744
1,965,735
1,919,047
1,527,504
Common shares outstanding
96,067,559
96,044,222
95,986,023
95,672,204
66,919,805
Tangible book value per share
$ 22.01
$ 21.29
$ 20.48
$ 20.06
$ 22.83
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,031,913
$ 4,116,527
$ 3,819,220
$ 3,781,579
$ 2,790,281
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
(1,709,001)
(1,718,048)
(1,118,293)
Tangible equity
2,338,158
2,413,611
2,110,219
2,063,531
1,671,988
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(224,187)
(368,867)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
2,113,971
2,044,744
1,965,735
1,919,047
1,527,504
Total assets
27,696,333
27,518,042
27,571,576
27,412,383
18,684,298
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
(1,709,001)
(1,718,048)
(1,118,293)
Tangible assets
$ 26,002,578
$ 25,815,126
$ 25,862,575
$ 25,694,335
$ 17,566,005
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.99 %
9.35 %
8.16 %
8.03 %
9.52 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.13 %
7.92 %
7.60 %
7.47 %
8.70 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 279,238
$ 185,114
Add: provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
77,242
19,206
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 117,679
$ 105,392
$ 74,191
$ 59,218
$ 61,790
$ 356,480
$ 204,320
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 279,238
$ 185,114
Add: provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
77,242
19,206
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,483
11,383
41,056
20,010
646
75,933
6,400
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 121,162
$ 116,775
$ 115,247
$ 79,228
$ 62,436
$ 432,413
$ 210,720
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 279,238
$ 185,114
Add: provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
77,242
19,206
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,483
11,383
41,056
20,010
646
75,933
6,400
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
121,162
116,775
115,247
79,228
62,436
432,413
210,720
Average total assets
$ 27,481,963
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,304,700
$ 21,658,352
$ 18,593,265
$ 25,967,670
$ 18,122,625
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.75 %
1.69 %
1.69 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.67 %
1.16 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 279,238
$ 185,114
Add: provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
77,242
19,206
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,483
11,383
41,056
20,010
646
75,933
6,400
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
121,162
116,775
115,247
79,228
62,436
432,413
210,720
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 3,819,513
$ 3,218,639
$ 2,806,079
$ 3,742,065
$ 2,653,174
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
11.76 %
11.88 %
12.10 %
9.98 %
8.85 %
11.56 %
7.94 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 279,238
$ 185,114
Add: provision for credit losses
3,059
2,082
3,218
68,883
(147)
77,242
19,206
Add: amortization of intangibles
7,217
8,425
9,204
4,223
2,034
29,070
8,251
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,483
11,383
41,056
20,010
646
75,933
6,400
Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
128,379
125,200
124,451
83,451
64,470
461,483
218,971
Average total shareholders' equity
4,088,456
3,898,142
3,819,513
3,218,639
2,806,079
3,742,065
2,653,174
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,608,358)
(1,312,855)
(1,119,060)
(1,583,033)
(1,121,472)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,211,155
$ 1,905,784
$ 1,687,019
$ 2,159,032
$ 1,531,702
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
21.33 %
22.64 %
22.58 %
17.76 %
15.20 %
21.37 %
14.30 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,066,671
$ 1,761,300
$ 1,542,535
$ 1,968,805
$ 1,387,218
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
24.29 %
24.65 %
24.15 %
19.22 %
16.63 %
23.44 %
15.78 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
