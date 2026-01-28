Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
28.01.2026 11:50 Uhr
Pursuit Software Development Pvt Ltd.: Pursuit Invests in Rapidly Growing Boutique Salesforce and AI Consulting Firm Halsa Global, Which Achieved Salesforce Summit Partner Status at Unprecedented Speed

NEW YORK, NY AND KOLKATA, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Pursuit Software, a managed IT services and technology consulting firm, today announced its investment in Halsa Global, a rapidly growing boutique Salesforce and AI consulting firm delivering advanced Salesforce and AI-powered transformation for enterprise clients.

Halsa Global achieved the Salesforce Summit Partner tier, the highest level in the Salesforce Partner Program, in a record-breaking 10 months. This milestone reflects the firm's exceptional growth, deep technical expertise, and consistent delivery of high-impact Salesforce solutions across complex enterprise environments. Achieving this distinction in under a year underscores Halsa Global's ability to scale rapidly while maintaining delivery rigor and strong customer outcomes. Among other indicators of the company's broader performance, Halsa Global has also received strong client feedback, including 25 five-star ratingsfrom approximately 93% of its customers

At the core of Halsa Global's differentiation is its focus on agentic AI on Salesforce, where autonomous, intelligent workflows are designed natively within the platform. By leveraging Agentforce alongside Salesforce Finance and Marketing Clouds, Halsa Global enables enterprises to streamline operations, personalize customer journeys, and accelerate decision-making without added complexity. Backed by more than 100 certifications across applied AI, analytics, and automation, the firm supports a diverse client base ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to growth-stage innovators, with successful implementations delivered across industries and geographies.

The firm also brings deep expertise across core Salesforce clouds, including Sales, Service, Analytics, and Community, ensuring clients benefit from both advanced innovation and strong foundational architecture. In addition, Halsa Global invests in accelerators, DevOps-driven delivery models, Salesforce security enhancement and audit services, and training programs to help clients move efficiently from strategy to value.

AI-Powered Salesforce Leadership with Purpose

In parallel with its commercial growth, Halsa Global actively supports mission-driven and nonprofit organizations, applying Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud and automation capabilities to strengthen operations, improve visibility, and extend organizational reach. These initiatives reinforce the firm's belief that technology leadership should create impact beyond commercial outcomes.

Global Delivery Model

Halsa Global operates a global delivery model with teams across the United States, Europe, and India, enabling round-the-clock execution, access to specialized Salesforce talent, and consistent delivery standards for clients worldwide. The firm continues to expand its talent base, certifications, and innovation roadmap as demand for AI-powered Salesforce transformation accelerates globally.

"Achieving Summit Partner status in just 10 months demonstrates what's possible when deep Salesforce expertise is paired with disciplined execution and a customer-first mindset," said Animesh Banerjee, CTO of Halsa Global. "Our focus on agentic AI, industry-aligned cloud solutions, and real-world business outcomes has resonated strongly with clients seeking more than traditional Salesforce implementations."

About Halsa Global
Halsa Global is an AI-powered Salesforce consulting firm helping enterprises unlock intelligent growth through strategy, solution design, implementation, managed services, and predictive analytics. The company works across Salesforce clouds, Agentforce, and enterprise AI initiatives, with a focus on measurable outcomes and automation-led value creation. Halsa Global serves clients globally through a delivery model spanning the United States, Europe, and India.

About Pursuit Software

Pursuit Software is a managed IT services and technology consulting firm with a strong track record in enterprise software delivery, Salesforce implementations, and innovation-led digital transformation. Through strategic investments and partnerships, Pursuit supports high-growth firms addressing next-generation enterprise and AI-led transformation needs.

Contact Details

S. Bose
contact@pursuitsoftware.com

SOURCE: Pursuit Software Development Pvt Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pursuit-invests-in-rapidly-growing-boutique-salesforce-and-ai-con-1130180

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
