HONG KONG, Jan 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ('Charity Fund') announced its continued support for outstanding food and nutritional sciences students from The Chinese University of Hong Kong ('CUHK') for the fourth consecutive year. The 2025-2026 Nissin Foods Scholarship Presentation Ceremony was held today to award scholarships to 11 undergraduate and postgraduate students who excel in their academic pursuits and aim to become future leaders in their industry.Established by the Charity Fund and CUHK in 2022, the scholarship will cover their full tuition fees for the academic year, and is renewable, subject to annual performance review, with the intent to support the students throughout their study period, so that they can focus on their studies without worrying about financial burdens.The four new awardees for the 2025-2026 academic year are: LING Ching and LO Ka Yin from Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutritional Sciences programme, and WU Tao and ZHUANG Jingru from the PhD programme at CUHK. The seven renewed awardees are LEUNG Hau Man, LO Chun Hei, WONG Siu Yu, LAM Tsz Hang and SHUM Wai Hang from the undergraduate programme, and ZHOU Zhengming and ZHOU Dandan from the PhD programme.Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, "At Nissin Foods, we believe that 'Food-related jobs are sacred professions.' Our commitment to cultivating future leaders in the food and nutrition sector remains strong. By supporting these exceptional students, we strive to develop a new generation of professionals dedicated to improving food quality and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Through our partnership with CUHK, we recognise the power of education in changing lives and strengthening communities. These scholarships are not only about investing in individual futures but also improving the overall well-being of society."Professor Anthony CHAN, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, expressed his genuine gratitude for the generous support of the Charity Fund to CUHK, said, "CUHK is committed to nurturing students of competence and compassion, instilling in them a deep sense of social responsibility and preparing future leaders to thrive both locally and globally. Through the Nissin Foods Scholarship, students are empowered to follow their dreams, acquire practical skills, and make meaningful contributions to society. Our collaboration has highlighted how industry support can strengthen the mission of CUHK to coach future socially responsible leaders who will serve Hong Kong and the wider world."Mr. LO Chun Hei, on behalf of all the scholarship awardees, thanked the Charity Fund for its generous donation to support CUHK in setting up the scholarship scheme and presented a booklet of appreciation from the 11 awardees to Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO. He said, "Receiving this scholarship has profoundly impacted each of us. This generous support from the charity fund allows us to dedicate ourselves fully to our studies, bringing us closer to our educational and professional dreams. We promise to honor the generosity by pursuing academic excellence with integrity and giving back to our community."PhotoMr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor Anthony CHAN, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of CUHK (middle left), attended the 2025-2026 Nissin Foods Scholarship Presentation Ceremony today.There are 11 scholarship recipients for the 2025-2026 academic year. Four awardees from CUHK's PhD in Food and Nutritional Sciences programme (front left to right): WU Tao and ZHUANG Jingru (new); ZHOU Zhengming and ZHOU Dandan (renewed). Seven awardees from CUHK's Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutritional Sciences programme (back left to right) LING Ching and LO Ka Yin (new); LEUNG Hau Man, LO Chun Hei, WONG Siu Yu, LAM Tsz Hang and SHUM Wai Hang (renewed).About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity FundThe Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ('Charity Fund') was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community.Source: Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund