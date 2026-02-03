

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (NF2.F) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY39.034 billion, or JPY134.20 per share. This compares with JPY43.577 billion, or JPY144.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to JPY586.555 billion from JPY582.277 billion last year.



Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY39.034 Bln. vs. JPY43.577 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY134.20 vs. JPY144.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY586.555 Bln vs. JPY582.277 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 148 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 792.000 B



