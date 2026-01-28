Includes: 7th highest intercept on project - 1.3 m @ 670 g/t Gold

Best antimony intercept - 0.16 m @ 65.9% Sb (plus 78.5 g/t Gold)

Vancouver, Canada and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from four drillholes from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 6).

SDDSC196 intersected sixteen vein sets in Rising Sun across a +500 m mineralised corridor from 376 m to 936 m downhole which averaged 559 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) uncut. The hole returned six intervals greater than 20 g/t AuEq, including three individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au. Highlights include 1.3 m @ 670.4 g/t AuEq (670.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 869.2 m - the 7th highest intercept on the project - and the highest individual antimony assay to date at 0.16 m @ 65.9% Sb (plus 78.5 g/t Au) from 445.9 m.

The true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 50% to 65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes.

Five Key Takeaways:

559 m Mineralised Corridor Confirmed: SDDSC196 intersected 16 vein sets across a 559 m corridor from 376 m to 936 m downhole, averaging 559 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) uncut, with six intervals greater than 20 g/t AuEq including three individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au. Ultra High-Grade Intersection: SDDSC196 delivers 1.3 m @ 670 g/t AuEq (nearly 20 oz/t gold) from 869 m depth (Photos 1 and 2) - the 7th highest intercept on the project and further confirmation that ultra-high grade gold persists at depth. Record Antimony Grades: The highest individual antimony assay on the project to date - 0.16 m @ 65.9% Sb (plus 78.5 g/t Au) - reinforces Sunday Creek's strategic importance as a Western antimony supply source. Infill Success Across Additional Reported Holes: SDDSC176 returned 4.2 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (incl. 1.4 m @ 77 g/t AuEq) confirming RS4 high-grade core; SDDSC187 intersected seven vein sets including three not previously defined, with 5.2 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (incl. 0.1 m @ 127 g/t Au); SDDSC190 defined the outer margins of the Rising Sun system. Momentum Building: Ten rigs operational with 39 holes pending results. Sunday Creek now contains 95 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq from 239 drill holes, underscoring the high-grade potential of this deposit.

Photos 1 and 2: Visible gold in SDDSC196 in quartz + carbonate +/- stibnite veining from 869.19 m (978 g/t Au, 0.06% Sb). Field of view 2 cm in both images.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_3661f6707403b970_001full.jpg

Michael Hudson, President & CEO states: "This hole is a statement of deposit quality. A 559 m mineralized corridor averaging 2.5 g/t AuEq (uncut) - punctuated by ultra-high grades including nearly 20 ounces per tonne gold - is exactly what we hoped to see as we infill the Rising Sun system. What this means: we're confirming not just grade, but the scale and continuity required to underpin a meaningful resource.

"What makes these results particularly compelling is predictability. We infilled at 15-30 m spacing, hit where we expected to hit, and discovered four new vein sets in the process. What this means: the system is behaving consistently, and it remains open. We're not chasing isolated high-grade shoots; we're defining a coherent, stacked vein system - one of five mineralized areas hosting 95 vein sets collectively.

"The highest individual antimony assay on the project to date - 0.16 m @ 65.9% Sb (plus 78.5 g/t Au) - arrives as antimony prices have tripled since China's export restrictions, with no Western supply response yet in sight. What this means: Sunday Creek's strategic value is sharpening at exactly the right time.

"With ten rigs operating and 39 holes awaiting assays, we are systematically converting exploration potential into the drill density required for resource definition."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC196 the standout hole traversed 559 m of mineralization (376 m to 936 m) grading 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.18% Sb) - exceptional by global standards. Highlights included: 559.2 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 376.4 m (uncut) including: 3.8 m @ 30.3 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 376.4 m - strong width with grade (Figure 6) 0.4 m @ 113.7 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 46.7% Sb) from 384.4 m - antimony-dominant high-grade 1.3 m @ 54.5 g/t AuEq (26.6 g/t Au, 11.6% Sb) from 445.7 m - includes record 0.16 m @ 65.9% Sb 0.3 m @ 219.1 g/t AuEq (84.1 g/t Au, 56.5% Sb) from 528.7 m - exceptional antimony grade 1.3 m @ 670.4 g/t AuEq (670.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 869.2 m - 7th highest intercept on project; includes 0.9 m @ 978 g/t Au 1.0 m @ 24.7 g/t AuEq (24.7 g/t Au) from 930.5 m - mineralization continues to depth

SDDSC176 - High-Grade Confirmation: 4.2 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (15.6 g/t Au, 4.2% Sb) from 521.2 m including: 1.4 m @ 77.0 g/t AuEq; confirms RS4 high-grade core

SDDSC187 - Footprint Expansion: 5.2 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (5.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 292.7 m - incl. 0.1 m @ 126.7 g/t AuEq; three new vein sets identified 0.4 m @ 57.5 g/t AuEq (24.0 g/t Au, 14.0% Sb) from 433.6 m - high-grade Au-Sb shoot



Drill Hole Discussion

Four drill holes are reported here that targeted the Rising Sun prospect from both east to west and west to east orientations.

SDDSC196

SDDSC196, drilled west to east, intersected sixteen vein sets in Rising Sun, including seven high-grade mineralized zones, four of which had not been defined before this drillhole. The hole delivered exceptional individual assays, with 3 individual results >100 g/t Au including a standout 0.9 m @ 978 g/t Au (0.1% Sb) from 869.2 m, 0.21 m @ 144 g/t Au from 459.0 m, and 0.19 m @ 127 g/t Au (46.3% Sb) from 379.74 m, alongside high-grade antimony individual assays >40% Sb with a project record of the highest individual antimony result on the project to date 0.16 m @ 65.9% Sb (78.5 g/t Au) from 445.9 m, 0.28 m @ 56.5% Sb (84.1 g/t Au) from 528.7 m, 0.23 m @ 54.7% Sb (20.3 g/t Au) from 379.5 m, and 0.42 m @ 46.7% Sb (2.1 g/t Au) from 384.4 m.

The drillhole successfully infilled between 15 m to 30 m up and downdip spacing (Figure 6) and delivered a standout intersection of 1.3 m @ 670.4 g/t AuEq (670.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 869.2 m, the 7th best intersection on the project to date and a 36 m downdip extension of RS90. Four previously unrecognized vein sets were identified, and the hole also achieved a 39 m downdip extension of RS100, demonstrating continued mineralization at depth.

Selected highlights include:

3.8 m @ 30.3 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 376.4 m, including; 1.2 m @ 90.0 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 26.3% Sb) from 378.7 m

0.4 m @ 113.7 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 46.7% Sb) from 384.4 m

1.3 m @ 54.5 g/t AuEq (26.6 g/t Au, 11.6% Sb) from 445.7 m

0.6 m @ 51.2 g/t AuEq (51.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 459.0 m, including; 0.2 m @ 144.0 g/t AuEq (144.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 459.0 m

4.8 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 479.5 m

0.3 m @ 219.1 g/t AuEq (84.1 g/t Au, 56.5% Sb) from 528.7 m

5.7 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 659.7 m

1.9 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 847.4 m, including; 0.9 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 847.4 m

1.3 m @ 670.4 g/t AuEq (670.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 869.2 m

2.5 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 885.1 m, including; 0.4 m @ 42.1 g/t AuEq (41.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 885.1 m

1.0 m @ 24.7 g/t AuEq (24.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 930.5 m, including; 0.3 m @ 85.8 g/t AuEq (85.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 930.5 m



SDDSC176

SDDSC176, drilled east to west, intersected three vein sets in Rising Sun, including the confirmation of a high-grade core (30 m up-dip and downdip infill on RS 4). The hole delivered exceptional individual assays, with 1 individual result >100 g/t Au with 0.24 m @ 114 g/t Au (6.4% Sb) from 524.66 m, alongside a high-grade antimony individual assay >30% Sb of 0.36 m @ 31.6% Sb (54 g/t Au) from 523.97 m.

Selected highlights include:

2.4 m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 516.7 m, including; 0.6 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (27.5 g/t Au, 3.6% Sb) from 516.7 m

4.2 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (15.6 g/t Au, 4.2% Sb) from 521.2 m, including; 1.4 m @ 77.0 g/t AuEq (46.4 g/t Au, 12.8% Sb) from 524.0 m



SDDSC176 demonstrated the presence of exceptional antimony-gold mineralization within Rising Sun, with individual assays confirming the high-grade nature of the system.

SDDSC187

SDDSC187, drilled west to east, intersected seven vein sets in Rising Sun, including three vein sets not previously defined, expanding the known extent of the mineralized system. The hole identified a high-grade core and delivered outstanding individual assays, including a result >100 g/t Au with 0.11 m @ 122 g/t Au (1.98% Sb) from 297.71 m and a high-grade antimony intercept >30% Sb with 0.15 m @ 40.3% Sb (57.8 g/t Au) from 433.56 m.

Selected highlights include:

5.2 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (5.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 292.7 m, including; 1.5 m @ 14.8 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 292.7 m 0.1 m @ 126.7 g/t AuEq (122.0 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 297.7 m

2.3 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (7.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 307.0 m, including; 0.3 m @ 58.1 g/t AuEq (44.5 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 309.0 m

2.2 m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 315.3 m, including; 0.6 m @ 40.8 g/t AuEq (30.0 g/t Au, 4.5% Sb) from 316.4 m

6.6 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 322.8 m, including; 0.6 m @ 25.5 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 328.5 m

0.4 m @ 57.5 g/t AuEq (24.0 g/t Au, 14.0% Sb) from 433.6 m, including;

8.6 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 476.4 m, including; 1.2 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 476.4 m



SDDSC187 successfully extended the Rising Sun mineralized footprint by intersecting three previously undefined vein sets, while confirming continuation of high-grade gold-antimony mineralization.

SDDSC190

SDDSC190, drilled west to east, intersected three vein sets on the peripheries of the Rising Sun structure, including one vein set not previously defined. This hole contributed to defining the outer margins of the mineralized system and provided important geological information regarding the peripheral extent of the Rising Sun system, contributing to the overall understanding of the mineralized envelope.

Selected highlights include:

8.0 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 227.0 m

Pending Results and Update

Nine drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project with one additional drill rig dedicated to regional exploration. Results are pending from 39 holes currently being processed and analyzed including ten holes that are actively being drilled and two abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.

AME Roundup 2026 - Vancouver

Southern Cross Gold will be presenting and exhibiting at AME Roundup 2026 in Vancouver this week. Head of Exploration Kenneth Bush will present in the Precious Metals Session on Wednesday, January 28 at 10:05am, covering the latest thoughts and results from the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project

Also visit us at Coreshack Booth 926 on Wednesday and Thursday (January 28-29) at AME Roundup 2026 to meet Kenneth and Exploration Manager Tyler Lamb - and see some of Sunday Creek's high-grade gold core for yourself. Full schedule at roundup.amebc.ca/schedule.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 239 drill holes for 110,332.94 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,973.77 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with three additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of 95 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq and 107 composite intersections between 50-100 g/t AuEq by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently defined over 1,350 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 95 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 5).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals are reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 50% to 65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3), is building Australia's most significant gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 95 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq from 115.9 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company is building a significant project - and in doing so, securing a critical mineral the Western world needs. With antimony contributing approximately 20% of in-situ value alongside gold, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply optionality. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the field of Mining (#10315) and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, are extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC176, SDDSC187, SDDSC190 and SDDSC196 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_64b5d290a4b86a17_005full.jpg

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drillhole traces from holes SDDSC176, SDDSC187, SDDSC190 and SDDSC196 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_3661f6707403b970_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC176, SDDSC187, SDDSC190 and SDDSC196 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_3661f6707403b970_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_3661f6707403b970_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_3661f6707403b970_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the East (striking 346 degrees) indicating mineralized vein set RS01.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/281898_3661f6707403b970_007full.jpg

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC176 865.8 Golden Dyke 330950.2 5868006.1 313.7 -53.2 257.3 SDDSC187 518.3 Rising Sun 330510.7 5867852.7 295.4 -50.5 75.4 SDDSC190 451.8 Rising Sun 330511.4 5867852.5 295.5 -40.8 80.1 SDDSC196 1082.53 Rising Sun 330484.2 5867893.4 289.5 -64.4 74.8 Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC180 1159.77 Christina 330753.2 5867732.9 306.8 -45 273.1 SDDSC191W1 1132.9 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.3 275.2 SDDSC193 668.1 Golden Dyke 330775.4 5867891 295.5 -58.6 262.2 SDDSC194 929 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 310 SDDSC194W1 1438.86 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 311.2 SDDSC195 152.15 Apollo 330989.7 5867715.6 318 -53.3 60.5 SDDSC197 791.5 Golden Dyke 330217.8 5867664.2 268.9 -58.7 50.8 SDDSC198 273.6 Apollo 331180.4 5867849.1 306.1 -31.5 248.6 SDDSC199 503.43 Apollo 330887.5 5867704.5 312.7 -42.8 52.2 SDDSC200 320.54 Apollo 330887.2 5867704.3 312.7 -47.8 53 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC202 In Progress plan 1100 m Apollo 331596.2 5867936.6 345.6 -43.4 266.9 SDDSC203 547 Golden Dyke 330775.3 5867888.9 295.5 -47.5 253.4 SDDSC204 1208.3 Apollo 331615.6 5867952.4 346.5 -58.2 270.4 SDDSC205 In Progress plan 1320 m Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC206 286.2 Golden Dyke 330752.7 5867734.4 306.9 -33 301 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC208 929.3 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.7 -47.1 281 SDDSC209 271.58 Apollo East 331463.3 5867746.4 341.2 -30.5 34 SDDSC210 512 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43.6 264.3 SDDSC211 380.02 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -40.1 250.4 SDDSC212 438.7 Apollo East 331464.9 5867866.4 333.2 -33.2 261.3 SDDSC213 941.4 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC214 431.6 Apollo 331615.5 5867952.7 346.8 -55.2 269 SDDSC214W1 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331615.5 5867951.7 346.8 0 0 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC216A 572.36 Golden Dyke 330701.2 5867880.5 299.6 -46.1 250.6 SDDSC217 490.7 Apollo East 331481.2 5867839.5 335.4 -25 261.9 SDDSC218 In Progress plan 700 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC219 392.2 Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -49.2 247.8 SDDSC220 In Progress plan 830 m Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -26 70.8 SDDSC221 926.6 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 284.1 SDDSC223 In Progress plan 370 m Apollo East 331481 5867842 336.2 -34 262 SDDSC224 496.9 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -37 245.8 SDDSC225 In Progress plan 1270 m Golden Dyke 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -52.8 283.8 SDDSC226 In Progress plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331273 5867124 290 56 336.5 SDDSC228 In Progress plan 440 m Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -47 245 Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Press Release Depth Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDRE016 410.5 Redcastle 302732 5927292 194.61 -50 68 SDDRE017 In Progress plan 359.8 m Redcastle 305388.6 5926618 206.62 -50 70 SDDTS009 In Progress plan 425 m Tonstall 336992 5870553 524.6 -28.3 285 Abandoned Drillholes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Press Release Depth Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC191 864.4 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.1 275.2 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -46.5 252.3

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC176, SDDSC187, SDDSC190 and SDDSC196 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC176 516.67 519.07 2.40 7.3 1.0 9.8 Including 516.67 517.27 0.60 27.5 3.6 36.0 SDDSC176 521.15 525.35 4.20 15.6 4.2 25.7 Including 523.97 525.37 1.40 46.4 12.8 77.0 SDDSC176 550.45 551.65 1.20 4.4 0.2 4.9 SDDSC187 238.06 239.66 1.60 2.3 1.3 5.4 Including 238.27 239.57 1.30 2.4 1.5 5.9 SDDSC187 241.29 245.19 3.90 1.1 0.1 1.4 SDDSC187 266.00 269.80 3.80 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC187 278.87 278.97 0.10 1.8 12.5 31.7 SDDSC187 281.07 284.17 3.10 0.3 0.6 1.8 SDDSC187 292.67 297.87 5.20 5.8 0.8 7.8 Including 292.67 294.17 1.50 9.6 2.2 14.8 Including 297.71 297.81 0.10 122.0 2.0 126.7 SDDSC187 302.27 305.17 2.90 0.8 0.2 1.3 SDDSC187 307.02 309.32 2.30 7.0 0.9 9.1 Including 309.00 309.30 0.30 44.5 5.7 58.1 SDDSC187 315.33 317.53 2.20 9.6 1.5 13.1 Including 316.44 317.04 0.60 30.0 4.5 40.8 SDDSC187 319.34 319.84 0.50 6.7 0.8 8.8 SDDSC187 322.80 329.40 6.60 1.4 1.4 4.8 Including 322.80 324.40 1.60 2.2 1.2 5.1 Including 328.49 329.09 0.60 3.0 9.4 25.5 SDDSC187 433.56 433.96 0.40 24.0 14.0 57.5 SDDSC187 472.12 472.62 0.50 3.3 1.3 6.5 SDDSC187 476.44 485.04 8.60 2.5 0.1 2.7 Including 476.44 477.64 1.20 9.6 0.0 9.7 SDDSC190 222.00 222.90 0.90 3.4 0.0 3.5 SDDSC190 227.00 235.00 8.00 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC190 428.06 428.96 0.90 6.6 0.1 6.8 SDDSC196 376.43 380.23 3.80 9.6 8.7 30.3 Including 378.69 379.89 1.20 27.1 26.3 90.0 SDDSC196 384.35 384.75 0.40 2.1 46.7 113.7 SDDSC196 389.59 391.49 1.90 3.8 0.0 3.9 SDDSC196 430.15 431.35 1.20 0.5 0.5 1.7 SDDSC196 438.27 440.57 2.30 1.6 0.7 3.2 Including 440.38 440.58 0.20 16.6 7.0 33.4 SDDSC196 445.71 447.01 1.30 26.6 11.6 54.5 SDDSC196 458.97 459.57 0.60 51.1 0.0 51.2 Including 458.97 459.17 0.20 144.0 0.0 144.0 SDDSC196 465.85 466.45 0.60 3.2 0.7 5.0 SDDSC196 473.29 474.19 0.90 1.2 0.5 2.5 SDDSC196 479.45 484.25 4.80 2.9 0.1 3.2 SDDSC196 514.00 514.50 0.50 10.0 0.0 10.0 SDDSC196 528.72 529.02 0.30 84.1 56.5 219.1 SDDSC196 656.44 657.14 0.70 2.3 0.8 4.1 SDDSC196 659.72 665.42 5.70 2.1 0.1 2.3 Including 665.10 665.40 0.30 23.5 0.1 23.8 SDDSC196 673.17 673.77 0.60 4.2 0.4 5.2 SDDSC196 705.03 709.43 4.40 0.2 0.8 2.0 SDDSC196 716.30 716.40 0.10 37.1 11.1 63.6 SDDSC196 722.03 724.03 2.00 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC196 847.38 849.28 1.90 8.4 0.0 8.4 SDDSC196 860.08 860.48 0.40 7.5 0.0 7.5 SDDSC196 869.19 870.49 1.30 670.2 0.1 670.4 SDDSC196 885.10 887.60 2.50 7.3 0.0 7.4 Including 885.10 885.50 0.40 41.9 0.1 42.1 SDDSC196 930.50 931.50 1.00 24.7 0.0 24.7 Including 930.50 930.80 0.30 85.8 0.0 85.8

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC176, SDDSC187, SDDSC190 and SDDSC196 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC176 499.73 500.76 1.03 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC176 516.67 517.03 0.36 45.30 0.30 46.02 SDDSC176 517.03 517.27 0.24 0.71 8.44 20.88 SDDSC176 517.27 517.49 0.22 0.68 0.56 2.02 SDDSC176 517.49 517.93 0.44 0.29 0.30 1.01 SDDSC176 518.47 519.05 0.58 0.82 0.14 1.15 SDDSC176 519.59 520.03 0.44 0.29 0.17 0.70 SDDSC176 521.15 521.55 0.40 2.05 0.19 2.50 SDDSC176 521.91 522.08 0.17 0.76 0.19 1.21 SDDSC176 522.53 523.03 0.50 0.23 0.08 0.43 SDDSC176 523.24 523.8 0.56 1.00 0.00 1.01 SDDSC176 523.97 524.33 0.36 54.00 31.60 129.52 SDDSC176 524.33 524.44 0.11 1.01 0.06 1.16 SDDSC176 524.44 524.66 0.22 25.30 0.08 25.50 SDDSC176 524.66 524.9 0.24 114.00 6.38 129.25 SDDSC176 524.9 525.17 0.27 20.80 3.78 29.83 SDDSC176 525.17 525.34 0.17 32.50 20.90 82.45 SDDSC176 535.16 535.87 0.71 0.78 0.01 0.80 SDDSC176 547.87 549.17 1.30 0.04 0.03 0.10 SDDSC176 549.88 550.45 0.57 0.76 0.08 0.95 SDDSC176 550.45 550.65 0.20 2.43 1.17 5.23 SDDSC176 550.65 551.38 0.73 0.27 0.06 0.41 SDDSC176 551.38 551.63 0.25 17.80 0.04 17.90 SDDSC176 556.06 556.17 0.11 1.95 2.04 6.83 SDDSC176 556.17 556.62 0.45 1.44 0.23 1.99 SDDSC176 556.62 557.92 1.30 0.16 0.03 0.22 SDDSC176 558.72 559.27 0.55 0.37 0.02 0.41 SDDSC176 567.54 567.99 0.45 2.31 0.02 2.36 SDDSC176 569.02 570.21 1.19 0.35 0.06 0.49 SDDSC176 570.21 570.66 0.45 0.69 0.05 0.81 SDDSC176 570.66 571.88 1.22 0.10 0.02 0.14 SDDSC176 587.87 588.52 0.65 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC176 588.52 588.64 0.12 1.84 0.01 1.86 SDDSC176 602.47 603.26 0.79 0.22 0.01 0.23 SDDSC176 658.95 659.6 0.65 0.25 0.01 0.26 SDDSC187 236.5 237.37 0.87 0.14 0.01 0.15 SDDSC187 238.06 238.27 0.21 1.69 0.02 1.73 SDDSC187 238.27 238.57 0.30 3.38 6.39 18.65 SDDSC187 239.18 239.5 0.32 0.30 0.03 0.37 SDDSC187 239.5 239.61 0.11 18.70 0.50 19.90 SDDSC187 241.29 241.75 0.46 1.01 0.99 3.38 SDDSC187 241.75 242.05 0.30 0.42 0.06 0.56 SDDSC187 242.56 242.71 0.15 1.06 0.01 1.09 SDDSC187 243.44 243.84 0.40 5.96 0.01 5.99 SDDSC187 244.16 244.52 0.36 0.52 0.01 0.53 SDDSC187 244.52 245.17 0.65 1.00 0.01 1.03 SDDSC187 245.17 245.42 0.25 0.38 0.02 0.42 SDDSC187 245.78 246.46 0.68 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC187 246.46 246.9 0.44 0.35 0.00 0.36 SDDSC187 246.9 247.14 0.24 5.36 0.02 5.40 SDDSC187 247.14 247.86 0.72 0.67 0.00 0.68 SDDSC187 247.86 248.46 0.60 0.28 0.00 0.29 SDDSC187 249.25 249.88 0.63 0.59 0.00 0.60 SDDSC187 249.98 250.3 0.32 0.38 0.00 0.39 SDDSC187 252.28 252.46 0.18 0.05 0.42 1.05 SDDSC187 258.64 258.76 0.12 2.39 3.09 9.78 SDDSC187 259.02 259.24 0.22 0.21 1.12 2.89 SDDSC187 259.24 260.1 0.86 0.50 0.03 0.57 SDDSC187 265.47 265.72 0.25 0.68 0.02 0.72 SDDSC187 266 266.38 0.38 1.18 0.01 1.19 SDDSC187 266.66 266.97 0.31 1.32 0.45 2.40 SDDSC187 266.97 267.74 0.77 0.39 0.28 1.06 SDDSC187 267.74 268.52 0.78 0.35 0.02 0.39 SDDSC187 268.52 269.21 0.69 0.68 0.43 1.71 SDDSC187 269.21 269.8 0.59 0.96 0.10 1.20 SDDSC187 270.5 271.42 0.92 0.46 0.10 0.69 SDDSC187 271.42 271.8 0.38 0.36 0.19 0.81 SDDSC187 272.3 273.24 0.94 0.80 0.01 0.83 SDDSC187 277.62 277.98 0.36 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC187 277.98 278.87 0.89 0.18 0.01 0.21 SDDSC187 278.87 278.98 0.11 1.83 12.50 31.71 SDDSC187 279.15 280 0.85 0.31 0.28 0.98 SDDSC187 280 281.07 1.07 0.12 0.02 0.16 SDDSC187 281.07 281.19 0.12 0.20 0.83 2.18 SDDSC187 281.19 282.17 0.98 0.11 0.02 0.16 SDDSC187 282.17 282.61 0.44 0.62 0.47 1.74 SDDSC187 282.61 283.18 0.57 0.16 0.02 0.20 SDDSC187 283.18 283.68 0.50 0.20 3.01 7.39 SDDSC187 283.88 284.14 0.26 1.68 0.05 1.79 SDDSC187 284.14 285.05 0.91 0.40 0.01 0.42 SDDSC187 285.05 286.07 1.02 0.30 0.02 0.34 SDDSC187 288.37 288.5 0.13 1.18 1.20 4.05 SDDSC187 289.68 290.42 0.74 0.08 0.09 0.29 SDDSC187 290.76 291.32 0.56 0.15 0.22 0.68 SDDSC187 292.21 292.67 0.46 0.34 0.02 0.39 SDDSC187 292.67 293.1 0.43 23.00 3.53 31.44 SDDSC187 293.1 293.38 0.28 0.68 0.08 0.87 SDDSC187 293.38 293.49 0.11 7.78 6.12 22.41 SDDSC187 293.49 293.83 0.34 1.57 1.58 5.35 SDDSC187 293.83 294.17 0.34 8.50 1.62 12.37 SDDSC187 294.17 294.87 0.70 0.25 0.05 0.36 SDDSC187 294.87 295.44 0.57 0.97 0.62 2.45 SDDSC187 295.79 296.03 0.24 1.77 0.12 2.06 SDDSC187 296.03 296.52 0.49 1.38 0.04 1.47 SDDSC187 296.52 296.88 0.36 0.29 0.01 0.32 SDDSC187 296.88 297.21 0.33 0.60 0.47 1.72 SDDSC187 297.21 297.71 0.50 0.30 0.02 0.34 SDDSC187 297.71 297.82 0.11 122.00 1.98 126.73 SDDSC187 300.78 301.22 0.44 0.25 0.03 0.32 SDDSC187 301.95 302.27 0.32 0.18 0.25 0.78 SDDSC187 302.27 302.9 0.63 2.45 0.44 3.50 SDDSC187 303.32 303.45 0.13 0.64 1.23 3.58 SDDSC187 303.45 303.85 0.40 0.50 0.16 0.88 SDDSC187 303.85 304.79 0.94 0.30 0.03 0.37 SDDSC187 304.79 305.2 0.41 0.79 0.10 1.03 SDDSC187 305.2 305.95 0.75 0.43 0.03 0.50 SDDSC187 307.02 307.44 0.42 6.76 0.84 8.77 SDDSC187 307.44 308.24 0.80 0.56 0.04 0.66 SDDSC187 308.4 309 0.60 0.58 0.02 0.63 SDDSC187 309 309.27 0.27 44.50 5.71 58.15 SDDSC187 309.27 309.57 0.30 0.92 0.02 0.96 SDDSC187 309.57 309.78 0.21 0.70 0.01 0.73 SDDSC187 309.78 310.25 0.47 0.27 0.02 0.32 SDDSC187 310.25 310.97 0.72 0.45 0.05 0.56 SDDSC187 310.97 311.34 0.37 0.93 0.04 1.03 SDDSC187 311.34 311.57 0.23 4.62 0.13 4.93 SDDSC187 311.57 311.93 0.36 0.61 0.04 0.71 SDDSC187 313.95 314.64 0.69 0.20 0.03 0.27 SDDSC187 314.64 315.33 0.69 0.49 0.02 0.54 SDDSC187 315.33 315.98 0.65 4.02 0.13 4.33 SDDSC187 315.98 316.44 0.46 1.41 0.57 2.77 SDDSC187 316.44 316.68 0.24 71.00 9.03 92.58 SDDSC187 316.68 316.87 0.19 1.03 0.25 1.63 SDDSC187 316.87 317.02 0.15 1.25 2.60 7.46 SDDSC187 317.33 317.5 0.17 0.56 1.08 3.14 SDDSC187 317.88 318.74 0.86 0.23 0.01 0.26 SDDSC187 319.34 319.64 0.30 0.21 0.43 1.24 SDDSC187 319.64 319.79 0.15 19.80 1.69 23.84 SDDSC187 319.79 320.36 0.57 0.17 0.10 0.41 SDDSC187 321.26 321.37 0.11 1.67 0.66 3.25 SDDSC187 321.86 321.97 0.11 0.22 0.31 0.96 SDDSC187 321.97 322.18 0.21 0.10 0.19 0.55 SDDSC187 322.45 322.8 0.35 0.24 0.12 0.53 SDDSC187 322.8 323.16 0.36 0.93 1.72 5.04 SDDSC187 323.16 323.59 0.43 4.82 2.38 10.51 SDDSC187 323.59 324.25 0.66 0.23 0.12 0.52 SDDSC187 324.25 324.36 0.11 7.77 1.41 11.14 SDDSC187 324.36 324.87 0.51 0.17 0.02 0.22 SDDSC187 324.87 324.98 0.11 0.34 0.50 1.54 SDDSC187 324.98 325.59 0.61 0.40 0.03 0.48 SDDSC187 325.59 325.9 0.31 0.30 0.03 0.36 SDDSC187 325.9 326.07 0.17 6.34 7.22 23.60 SDDSC187 326.07 326.17 0.10 2.24 0.37 3.12 SDDSC187 326.17 326.8 0.63 1.08 0.10 1.32 SDDSC187 327.12 327.26 0.14 4.88 3.70 13.72 SDDSC187 327.26 327.52 0.26 0.99 0.21 1.49 SDDSC187 328.08 328.49 0.41 0.71 0.04 0.80 SDDSC187 328.49 328.75 0.26 3.75 14.20 37.69 SDDSC187 328.75 329.06 0.31 2.38 5.37 15.21 SDDSC187 329.06 329.36 0.30 0.96 0.05 1.07 SDDSC187 329.36 329.77 0.41 0.23 0.16 0.61 SDDSC187 329.77 330.4 0.63 0.12 0.03 0.20 SDDSC187 333 334 1.00 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC187 337 338 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC187 345.42 345.74 0.32 0.32 0.02 0.36 SDDSC187 359.28 360.5 1.22 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC187 406.9 407.45 0.55 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC187 407.45 407.66 0.21 2.36 0.01 2.38 SDDSC187 427.4 428.7 1.30 0.16 0.02 0.22 SDDSC187 430.5 431.8 1.30 0.76 0.07 0.93 SDDSC187 431.8 432.28 0.48 0.29 0.24 0.86 SDDSC187 432.59 433.56 0.97 0.34 0.18 0.77 SDDSC187 433.56 433.71 0.15 57.80 40.30 154.12 SDDSC187 433.71 434 0.29 6.57 0.40 7.53 SDDSC187 434.57 434.77 0.20 0.64 0.01 0.67 SDDSC187 440.86 441.27 0.41 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC187 442.47 443.77 1.30 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC187 445.2 446.26 1.06 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC187 467.05 468.03 0.98 0.19 0.05 0.30 SDDSC187 468.3 468.64 0.34 0.32 0.59 1.73 SDDSC187 468.64 469.19 0.55 0.57 0.31 1.31 SDDSC187 469.92 470.36 0.44 0.63 0.10 0.86 SDDSC187 472.12 472.42 0.30 0.35 0.50 1.55 SDDSC187 472.42 472.62 0.20 7.81 2.53 13.86 SDDSC187 474 475.13 1.13 0.22 0.02 0.26 SDDSC187 475.13 475.34 0.21 0.56 0.03 0.63 SDDSC187 476.44 477.63 1.19 9.61 0.05 9.73 SDDSC187 477.63 478.24 0.61 0.60 0.07 0.77 SDDSC187 478.24 478.81 0.57 0.21 0.08 0.39 SDDSC187 479.4 479.6 0.20 1.05 0.18 1.48 SDDSC187 479.95 480.5 0.55 0.22 0.04 0.31 SDDSC187 480.5 480.9 0.40 10.90 0.00 10.90 SDDSC187 480.9 481.9 1.00 0.53 0.04 0.62 SDDSC187 481.9 482.05 0.15 1.17 0.18 1.60 SDDSC187 482.05 482.75 0.70 0.83 0.52 2.07 SDDSC187 482.75 483 0.25 1.60 0.01 1.61 SDDSC187 483 484 1.00 1.10 0.17 1.51 SDDSC187 484 485 1.00 1.94 0.04 2.03 SDDSC187 489.85 490.65 0.80 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC187 491.8 493 1.20 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC190 207 207.9 0.90 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC190 209.25 209.7 0.45 0.02 0.55 1.33 SDDSC190 210.65 211.33 0.68 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC190 214.45 215.4 0.95 0.16 0.01 0.17 SDDSC190 215.4 216.6 1.20 1.21 0.02 1.26 SDDSC190 220 221 1.00 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC190 222 222.9 0.90 3.43 0.01 3.45 SDDSC190 222.9 224 1.10 0.24 0.02 0.28 SDDSC190 225 226 1.00 0.13 0.02 0.19 SDDSC190 227 228 1.00 1.16 0.01 1.19 SDDSC190 228 229 1.00 3.15 0.02 3.19 SDDSC190 229 230 1.00 0.77 0.01 0.80 SDDSC190 230 230.45 0.45 0.73 0.01 0.76 SDDSC190 230.45 231 0.55 0.29 0.01 0.30 SDDSC190 231 232 1.00 1.24 0.01 1.25 SDDSC190 232 233 1.00 1.24 0.01 1.25 SDDSC190 233 234 1.00 0.43 0.01 0.45 SDDSC190 234 235 1.00 2.05 0.00 2.06 SDDSC190 235 235.65 0.65 0.28 0.00 0.29 SDDSC190 238 239 1.00 0.30 0.00 0.31 SDDSC190 423.03 424.16 1.13 0.79 0.03 0.86 SDDSC190 424.16 425.46 1.30 0.17 0.01 0.20 SDDSC190 425.46 426.76 1.30 0.17 0.02 0.21 SDDSC190 426.76 428.06 1.30 0.16 0.01 0.19 SDDSC190 428.06 428.57 0.51 6.40 0.05 6.51 SDDSC190 428.57 428.95 0.38 6.94 0.06 7.08 SDDSC190 428.95 430.25 1.30 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC190 433.27 434.3 1.03 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC190 434.67 435.88 1.21 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC196 369.14 370.06 0.92 0.42 0.41 1.40 SDDSC196 370.06 371.36 1.30 0.04 0.03 0.11 SDDSC196 373.83 375.13 1.30 0.04 0.02 0.09 SDDSC196 376.43 377.73 1.30 1.60 0.03 1.68 SDDSC196 377.73 378.69 0.96 0.27 0.01 0.30 SDDSC196 378.69 379.31 0.62 1.44 2.62 7.70 SDDSC196 379.31 379.51 0.20 19.30 48.30 134.74 SDDSC196 379.51 379.74 0.23 20.30 54.70 151.03 SDDSC196 379.74 379.93 0.19 127.00 46.30 237.66 SDDSC196 379.93 380.2 0.27 1.07 0.05 1.18 SDDSC196 380.2 380.91 0.71 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC196 380.91 381.07 0.16 0.81 0.01 0.84 SDDSC196 381.07 382.02 0.95 0.12 0.05 0.23 SDDSC196 382.02 382.88 0.86 0.09 0.02 0.13 SDDSC196 382.88 383.52 0.64 0.18 0.02 0.22 SDDSC196 384.35 384.77 0.42 2.11 46.70 113.72 SDDSC196 384.77 386.07 1.30 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC196 389.59 389.99 0.40 1.10 0.01 1.12 SDDSC196 389.99 390.9 0.91 4.80 0.03 4.86 SDDSC196 390.9 391.51 0.61 4.16 0.00 4.16 SDDSC196 391.51 392.8 1.29 0.08 0.00 0.08 SDDSC196 419 420 1.00 0.64 0.01 0.66 SDDSC196 420 421 1.00 0.41 0.00 0.42 SDDSC196 426.5 427.15 0.65 0.37 0.21 0.87 SDDSC196 427.15 428.15 1.00 0.19 0.04 0.28 SDDSC196 428.15 429.15 1.00 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC196 430.15 430.9 0.75 0.73 0.57 2.09 SDDSC196 430.9 431.3 0.40 0.15 0.39 1.08 SDDSC196 434.82 435.62 0.80 0.58 0.02 0.63 SDDSC196 436.22 436.53 0.31 0.37 0.11 0.63 SDDSC196 438.27 438.7 0.43 1.25 0.40 2.21 SDDSC196 439.48 439.7 0.22 1.11 0.80 3.02 SDDSC196 439.7 440.38 0.68 0.12 0.05 0.24 SDDSC196 440.38 440.54 0.16 16.60 7.03 33.40 SDDSC196 445.71 445.93 0.22 11.30 19.90 58.86 SDDSC196 445.93 446.09 0.16 78.50 65.90 236.00 SDDSC196 446.09 447 0.91 21.20 0.11 21.46 SDDSC196 447 448 1.00 0.12 0.02 0.16 SDDSC196 448 449 1.00 0.49 0.02 0.53 SDDSC196 449 450 1.00 0.44 0.01 0.47 SDDSC196 450 451 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC196 451 452 1.00 0.15 0.04 0.25 SDDSC196 453.83 455.03 1.20 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC196 458.97 459.18 0.21 144.00 0.02 144.04 SDDSC196 459.18 459.58 0.40 2.37 0.06 2.52 SDDSC196 461.81 462.15 0.34 0.18 0.14 0.51 SDDSC196 464.99 465.33 0.34 0.39 0.07 0.55 SDDSC196 465.33 465.85 0.52 0.34 0.20 0.82 SDDSC196 465.85 466.4 0.55 3.23 0.74 5.00 SDDSC196 466.4 467 0.60 0.22 0.06 0.36 SDDSC196 469.2 470.08 0.88 0.03 0.06 0.17 SDDSC196 470.67 470.97 0.30 0.60 0.01 0.62 SDDSC196 473.29 474.15 0.86 1.21 0.54 2.50 SDDSC196 476.73 477.19 0.46 0.61 0.07 0.77 SDDSC196 478.06 478.46 0.40 0.29 0.03 0.36 SDDSC196 479.45 479.69 0.24 17.40 0.22 17.93 SDDSC196 479.69 479.82 0.13 0.59 0.35 1.43 SDDSC196 479.82 480.66 0.84 0.23 0.07 0.39 SDDSC196 480.66 480.81 0.15 3.05 0.56 4.39 SDDSC196 480.81 481.01 0.20 17.30 0.51 18.52 SDDSC196 482.18 482.39 0.21 14.20 0.94 16.45 SDDSC196 483.6 484.27 0.67 3.77 0.07 3.93 SDDSC196 485.74 486.78 1.04 0.25 0.01 0.28 SDDSC196 488.8 489.37 0.57 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC196 514 514.5 0.50 10.00 0.00 10.01 SDDSC196 516.5 517.5 1.00 0.32 0.01 0.35 SDDSC196 519 519.82 0.82 0.31 0.02 0.36 SDDSC196 519.82 520.6 0.78 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC196 528 528.72 0.72 0.14 0.05 0.27 SDDSC196 528.72 529 0.28 84.10 56.50 219.14 SDDSC196 529 530 1.00 0.65 0.08 0.84 SDDSC196 532 533 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.11 SDDSC196 540 541 1.00 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC196 542.6 543.5 0.90 -0.01 0.07 0.16 SDDSC196 543.5 544.1 0.60 1.31 0.01 1.32 SDDSC196 544.1 545 0.90 0.20 0.01 0.23 SDDSC196 547 548 1.00 0.61 0.03 0.69 SDDSC196 548 549 1.00 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC196 550 551 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.17 SDDSC196 551 552 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC196 566 566.2 0.20 0.49 0.07 0.65 SDDSC196 580.2 580.6 0.40 2.00 0.01 2.02 SDDSC196 588 588.6 0.60 0.47 0.01 0.49 SDDSC196 590.2 591.03 0.83 0.31 0.01 0.34 SDDSC196 596 597 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC196 607.04 607.57 0.53 0.66 0.19 1.11 SDDSC196 607.57 607.91 0.34 0.46 0.09 0.67 SDDSC196 607.91 608.26 0.35 0.87 0.26 1.49 SDDSC196 608.26 608.58 0.32 0.17 0.19 0.62 SDDSC196 608.9 609.81 0.91 0.21 0.08 0.41 SDDSC196 609.81 610.55 0.74 0.13 0.03 0.19 SDDSC196 610.55 610.97 0.42 0.31 0.23 0.86 SDDSC196 610.97 611.5 0.53 0.23 0.03 0.31 SDDSC196 617.66 618.86 1.20 0.08 0.02 0.13 SDDSC196 618.86 619.12 0.26 0.83 0.04 0.93 SDDSC196 622.9 624 1.10 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC196 633.42 634.65 1.23 0.29 0.01 0.32 SDDSC196 636.72 637.66 0.94 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC196 638.38 638.67 0.29 0.58 0.03 0.64 SDDSC196 638.67 639.5 0.83 0.14 0.01 0.17 SDDSC196 640.75 641.08 0.33 0.27 0.02 0.31 SDDSC196 644.53 644.87 0.34 0.42 0.06 0.56 SDDSC196 652.06 652.6 0.54 0.23 0.08 0.43 SDDSC196 654.5 655.35 0.85 0.08 0.03 0.14 SDDSC196 655.8 656.44 0.64 0.55 0.05 0.66 SDDSC196 656.44 657.14 0.70 2.26 0.75 4.05 SDDSC196 657.14 657.59 0.45 0.42 0.02 0.47 SDDSC196 657.59 658.3 0.71 0.75 0.02 0.81 SDDSC196 658.3 658.89 0.59 0.71 0.05 0.82 SDDSC196 658.89 659.72 0.83 0.42 0.02 0.46 SDDSC196 659.72 660.92 1.20 1.01 0.02 1.05 SDDSC196 660.92 661.15 0.23 1.62 0.02 1.68 SDDSC196 661.15 661.35 0.20 1.08 0.60 2.51 SDDSC196 661.35 661.62 0.27 0.80 0.33 1.59 SDDSC196 663.12 663.44 0.32 3.86 0.19 4.31 SDDSC196 664.07 664.17 0.10 2.10 0.08 2.29 SDDSC196 664.17 664.8 0.63 0.47 0.04 0.57 SDDSC196 664.8 664.96 0.16 0.71 0.02 0.76 SDDSC196 664.96 665.1 0.14 1.96 0.48 3.11 SDDSC196 665.1 665.42 0.32 23.50 0.11 23.76 SDDSC196 665.42 665.58 0.16 0.67 0.02 0.73 SDDSC196 672.35 673.17 0.82 0.18 0.08 0.38 SDDSC196 673.17 673.77 0.60 4.20 0.42 5.20 SDDSC196 704.77 705.03 0.26 0.15 0.35 0.99 SDDSC196 705.03 705.37 0.34 0.37 0.80 2.28 SDDSC196 705.37 705.98 0.61 0.11 0.04 0.21 SDDSC196 705.98 706.55 0.57 0.16 0.33 0.95 SDDSC196 706.55 706.85 0.30 0.09 0.11 0.35 SDDSC196 706.85 707.42 0.57 0.24 0.99 2.61 SDDSC196 707.42 708.25 0.83 0.15 1.27 3.19 SDDSC196 708.25 709.38 1.13 0.09 1.03 2.55 SDDSC196 709.38 710.54 1.16 0.07 0.34 0.88 SDDSC196 710.54 711.7 1.16 0.04 0.03 0.12 SDDSC196 713.66 714.15 0.49 0.08 0.05 0.20 SDDSC196 716.3 716.4 0.10 37.10 11.10 63.63 SDDSC196 720.82 721.83 1.01 0.72 0.01 0.74 SDDSC196 721.83 722.03 0.20 0.69 0.01 0.71 SDDSC196 722.03 722.86 0.83 1.03 0.04 1.13 SDDSC196 722.86 723.1 0.24 1.70 0.06 1.83 SDDSC196 723.1 724.02 0.92 1.28 0.01 1.31 SDDSC196 724.02 724.46 0.44 0.44 0.01 0.47 SDDSC196 724.46 725.66 1.20 0.91 0.02 0.95 SDDSC196 726.9 728.2 1.30 0.04 0.03 0.11 SDDSC196 731.95 732.75 0.80 0.56 0.00 0.57 SDDSC196 735 736 1.00 0.14 0.40 1.10 SDDSC196 736 737 1.00 0.10 0.15 0.46 SDDSC196 743.8 744.9 1.10 0.30 0.01 0.31 SDDSC196 752.05 752.3 0.25 0.75 0.62 2.23 SDDSC196 758 759 1.00 0.09 0.05 0.22 SDDSC196 766 767 1.00 0.06 0.03 0.14 SDDSC196 773 774 1.00 0.02 0.05 0.13 SDDSC196 777 778 1.00 0.07 0.04 0.16 SDDSC196 780.3 780.5 0.20 0.04 0.59 1.45 SDDSC196 781.7 782.05 0.35 0.13 0.28 0.80 SDDSC196 791.43 792.13 0.70 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC196 793.52 794.12 0.60 0.67 0.01 0.70 SDDSC196 794.12 794.95 0.83 1.00 0.01 1.03 SDDSC196 794.95 795.6 0.65 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC196 796 796.56 0.56 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC196 802.12 802.46 0.34 0.42 0.00 0.43 SDDSC196 804.72 805.16 0.44 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC196 810.67 811.33 0.66 0.27 0.03 0.34 SDDSC196 819.51 820.17 0.66 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC196 822.14 822.51 0.37 0.28 0.07 0.45 SDDSC196 822.51 823 0.49 0.20 0.08 0.39 SDDSC196 823 823.19 0.19 0.14 0.18 0.57 SDDSC196 823.19 823.67 0.48 0.32 0.06 0.47 SDDSC196 823.67 824.06 0.39 0.41 0.19 0.86 SDDSC196 824.17 824.63 0.46 0.43 0.07 0.59 SDDSC196 824.63 825.22 0.59 0.60 0.01 0.63 SDDSC196 825.22 825.82 0.60 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC196 825.82 827 1.18 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC196 828 828.4 0.40 2.74 0.00 2.75 SDDSC196 836.15 836.88 0.73 0.30 0.00 0.31 SDDSC196 836.88 837.18 0.30 0.51 0.01 0.53 SDDSC196 837.18 838.14 0.96 0.28 0.01 0.30 SDDSC196 841.04 841.2 0.16 2.34 0.02 2.38 SDDSC196 841.2 841.84 0.64 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC196 841.98 842.95 0.97 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC196 847.38 847.94 0.56 5.31 0.01 5.33 SDDSC196 847.94 848.27 0.33 35.90 0.01 35.92 SDDSC196 848.27 849.3 1.03 1.22 0.02 1.26 SDDSC196 854.76 855.44 0.68 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC196 856.27 856.79 0.52 0.89 0.01 0.91 SDDSC196 857 857.45 0.45 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC196 860.08 860.47 0.39 7.53 0.00 7.54 SDDSC196 865.65 866.22 0.57 0.15 0.02 0.19 SDDSC196 868.05 868.64 0.59 0.27 0.03 0.34 SDDSC196 868.64 869.19 0.55 0.56 0.01 0.57 SDDSC196 869.19 870.09 0.90 978.00 0.06 978.15 SDDSC196 870.09 870.52 0.43 26.10 0.04 26.19 SDDSC196 870.52 871.82 1.30 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC196 876.61 877.28 0.67 0.25 0.01 0.26 SDDSC196 877.28 877.76 0.48 0.46 0.01 0.48 SDDSC196 877.76 878.4 0.64 0.28 0.01 0.29 SDDSC196 879.3 879.63 0.33 0.95 0.00 0.96 SDDSC196 880.33 880.9 0.57 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC196 881.53 881.89 0.36 0.61 0.00 0.62 SDDSC196 884.83 885.1 0.27 0.36 0.01 0.39 SDDSC196 885.1 885.51 0.41 41.90 0.09 42.11 SDDSC196 887.26 887.56 0.30 2.44 0.01 2.46 SDDSC196 891.3 892.03 0.73 0.40 0.00 0.41 SDDSC196 897.55 898.05 0.50 0.36 0.01 0.38 SDDSC196 900.2 900.48 0.28 1.30 0.01 1.32 SDDSC196 900.48 901 0.52 1.81 0.03 1.87 SDDSC196 903.45 903.8 0.35 1.60 0.01 1.62 SDDSC196 903.8 904 0.20 1.49 0.01 1.52 SDDSC196 904.6 905.9 1.30 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC196 905.9 907.2 1.30 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC196 914.21 914.7 0.49 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC196 914.7 916 1.30 0.66 0.00 0.67 SDDSC196 917.7 918.28 0.58 0.40 0.01 0.42 SDDSC196 918.28 918.65 0.37 1.08 0.00 1.08 SDDSC196 924.2 925.5 1.30 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC196 930.5 930.75 0.25 85.80 0.01 85.81 SDDSC196 930.75 931 0.25 0.92 0.01 0.94 SDDSC196 931 931.47 0.47 4.87 0.01 4.89 SDDSC196 931.47 932.1 0.63 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC196 932.1 932.95 0.85 0.34 0.01 0.36 SDDSC196 932.95 933.7 0.75 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC196 933.7 935 1.30 0.35 0.01 0.38 SDDSC196 935 935.66 0.66 0.21 0.01 0.24 SDDSC196 956.89 958.1 1.21 0.18 0.00 0.19 SDDSC196 958.1 959.02 0.92 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC196 959.02 959.64 0.62 0.37 0.00 0.37 SDDSC196 959.64 960.94 1.30 0.18 0.00 0.19 SDDSC196 964.4 964.83 0.43 0.37 0.00 0.38 SDDSC196 969.13 970.36 1.23 0.37 0.01 0.39 SDDSC196 975.45 976.35 0.90 0.11 0.00 0.11 SDDSC196 977.04 978 0.96 0.11 0.00 0.11 SDDSC196 978 978.68 0.68 0.52 0.00 0.53 SDDSC196 978.68 979.27 0.59 0.20 0.01 0.22 SDDSC196 979.27 980.39 1.12 0.51 0.00 0.52 SDDSC196 980.39 981.31 0.92 0.37 0.00 0.38 SDDSC196 981.31 982.61 1.30 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC196 986.51 987.78 1.27 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC196 987.78 989.08 1.30 0.08 0.00 0.09 SDDSC196 990.01 991.2 1.19 0.51 0.01 0.53 SDDSC196 991.2 992.5 1.30 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC196 992.5 993.8 1.30 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC196 995.65 996.64 0.99 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC196 996.64 997.87 1.23 0.55 0.00 0.56 SDDSC196 1014.82 1016 1.18 1.00 0.00 1.01 SDDSC196 1020 1020.6 0.64 0.95 0.01 0.96 SDDSC196 1021.07 1021.4 0.28 0.90 0.01 0.91 SDDSC196 1021.35 1021.6 0.28 0.47 0.00 0.48 SDDSC196 1021.63 1022.5 0.91 0.64 0.04 0.72 SDDSC196 1022.54 1023.5 0.98 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC196 1023.52 1024.4 0.83 0.45 0.00 0.46 SDDSC196 1025.3 1025.8 0.45 0.33 0.00 0.33 SDDSC196 1031.16 1032.5 1.30 0.27 0.00 0.27

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 50-65% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Southern Cross Gold (SXG) ASX Announcement

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281898

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.