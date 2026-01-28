

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer price inflation held steady in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, the same as in the previous month. Prices have been rising since February.



The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 1.2 percent, and those on non-domestic markets climbed by 0.9 percent.



Mining and quarrying prices surged 7.6 percent from last year, and those in the manufacturing sector rose by 1.5 percent. On the other hand, electricity prices were 9.4 percent cheaper.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for consumer goods alone grew 3.5 percent, and those for intermediate goods rose by 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, there was a 7.0 percent sharp fall in energy prices.



On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.1 percent, following a 0.3 percent increase in November.



Separate official data showed that Slovenia's retail sales grew 2.4 percent in December from last year, while they remained flat compared to November. Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco rose 1.8 percent annually, and those of non-food products rose 3.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News